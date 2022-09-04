Read full article on original website
COMMUNITY GEM: Iraq veteran helps motivate Miami Valley Young Marines
Keagan Miller takes his role as unit commander of the Miami Valley Young Marines of Huber Heights and Troy very seriously. “He volunteers countless hours running the youth leadership program. He has been honored with numerous awards for his work including the Enrique Camarena Red Ribbon Award,” said Andy Richardson who nominated Miller as Dayton Daily News Community Gem. The Camarena award is in honor of Camarena, a Drug Enforcement Administration agent kidnapped and murdered in 1985 by the Mexican drug cartel. Miller’s award recognized his individual contributions.
A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney
SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.
WM plans annual Cruise-In
WEST MILTON — Cars and trucks of all makes, models and years will be on display in downtown West Milton on Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 14th annual West Milton Rotary Cruise-In. “We usually just shut down the road at 571,” Cruise-In organizer Brian Tomlinson said. “We block the road off, and then line all the cars up through there.”
Beavercreek Popcorn Festival returns this weekend
Part of Dayton-Xenia Road will be shut down this weekend to make room for the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival. The stretch of road between N. Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive will be lined with over 250 vendors featuring arts and crafts, food, special services and more. Some vendors will be set up in areas just off the main drag.
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
Yellow Springs Street Fair returns next month
One of the most iconic events in Yellow Springs is returning next month after several cancelations due to COVID concerns. The Yellow Springs Street Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Music & Beer Fest from noon to 7 p.m. “Bringing it back...
TWO-NIGHT ONLINE AUCTION RAISES $55,000 FOR OFFICER BURTON
(Richmond, IN)--Tributes continue for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, who remained in a hospice facility in Richmond Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, Wayne County Deputy Brent Garrett, who is currently service overseas, posed for a picture with 46 of his fellow service members wearing a shirt with “Burton” written on it. Others held signs that said “a true warrior”. Back home, in front of the Richmond City Building, Officer Burton’s police vehicle remains parked Wednesday covered in flowers, flags, and other items of support. An online auction, which had raised over $43,000 last week, resumed for five more hours Tuesday night. And this was the two-night total: "We are over $55,000. Again, we couldn't have done it without all of the donations and all of you guys bidding," said Lori Troutwine with Luxe Lizzies Boutique, who organized and hosted the event.
Hansi meets the public
Jude Delk, of Sidney, gets a look at a Budweiser Clydesdale horse named Hansi held by handler, Tori Yates, of St. Genevieve, Mo. People could pet the giant 9-year-old horse and take pictures. The Clydesdale was in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida. Jude is the son of Dan Delk and Christina Jackson.
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays
A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
Fairborn native retires after 31 years in U.S. Navy
KINGS BAY, Ga. (WKEF) -- The U.S. Navy announced on Tuesday that Fairborn native Rear Adm. John Spencer has retired from the service. Chief Petty Officer Ashley Berumen said Spencer was most recently the Submarine Group Ten commander at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. A change of command ceremony was held there Sept. 2.
Dayton Greek Festival returns full scale this weekend
The Dayton Greek Festival is returning full force this weekend after two years of drive-thru events due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are very excited to be back in-person this year,” said Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, public relations manager with the Dayton Greek Festival. “We know how much Dayton appreciates our festival and it’s great to see people appreciate our heritage as much as we do.”
Clinton County Judge Daugherty passes
WILMINGTON — A local judge and beloved member of the community has passed away unexpectedly. Judge Michael T. Daugherty, 53, died at his residence early Thursday morning. Judge Daugherty served as the Clinton County Municipal Court Judge since the summer of 2015. City of Wilmington Safety Director Brian Shidaker...
Ohio cave the longest haunt in the world, with terrors and 30,000 live bats
An Ohio cave holds the world record for the longest walk-through horror house, delivering true nightmares below ground. The Lewisburg Haunted Cave has been named one of the best haunted attractions in the nation, housing ghouls and terrors as well as 30,000 live bats. Located about 30 miles west of...
Labor Day weekend festivities
A youngster waves from atop a Farmall 856 tractor Saturday morning during the West Liberty Lions Club’s 57th annual Labor Day Festival and Parade. (EXAMINER PHOTO | Mandy Loehr) Putt-putt through town. Numerous antique tractors, along with specialty vehicles make their way along Columbus Street in West Liberty Saturday...
Son of Beavercreek native is living real-life ‘Top Gun’
“Since I was about four years old, I wanted nothing more than to be a Navy fighter pilot,” Manges said. "I'm also an Army brat, so I grew up with a sense of patriotism and a desire to serve."
RPD ISSUES NEW STATEMENT ON OFFICER SEARA BURTON
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department posted a short statement on Officer Seara Burton on Wednesday. It was the first statement since last Saturday. It did not provide an updated condition, but simply asked for continued prayers and said that Seara is amazing and continues to fight. It was a sentiment echoed by Mayor Dave Snow to Richmond Common Council. "...continue to thank the community for the outpouring of support of Officer Burton and her family. It's been tremendous. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are focused on her and her family," Snow said. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice center Thursday morning.
Out with the old, in with the new
ROCKFORD - Village council members on Tuesday night passed an emergency resolution to award a $1.25 million contract to Caldwell Tanks of Louisville, Kentucky, to replace the village's water tower. Village administrator Aaron Temple said the water tower reconstruction project, which will be built near Shanes Park, involves a complete...
Cleveland Air show Labor Day schedule
The Cleveland Air Show returns Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.
Troy Council OKs historic district zoning code amendment
TROY — An amendment to the city of Troy Zoning Code regarding the historic preservation overlay district was approved by Troy City Council Tuesday evening. This was the third and final reading of an amendment that has been the subject of public discourse since late July. The zoning changes come in response to an ongoing legal battle over the demolition of 112-118 W. Main St., which was damaged in a 2020 tornado and approved for demolition by the Troy Planning Commission.
Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
