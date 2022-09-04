(Richmond, IN)--Tributes continue for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, who remained in a hospice facility in Richmond Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, Wayne County Deputy Brent Garrett, who is currently service overseas, posed for a picture with 46 of his fellow service members wearing a shirt with “Burton” written on it. Others held signs that said “a true warrior”. Back home, in front of the Richmond City Building, Officer Burton’s police vehicle remains parked Wednesday covered in flowers, flags, and other items of support. An online auction, which had raised over $43,000 last week, resumed for five more hours Tuesday night. And this was the two-night total: "We are over $55,000. Again, we couldn't have done it without all of the donations and all of you guys bidding," said Lori Troutwine with Luxe Lizzies Boutique, who organized and hosted the event.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO