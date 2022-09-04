Read full article on original website
Related
Android Central
Why won't my Android TV Box connect to WIFI?
Welcome to Android Central! I moved this to the Android TV forum for more specific traffic. What's the brand and model name/number of the box? What 802.11 protocol is your wi-fi network running? If your wi-fi network is only 5 GHz, and the box only supports 2.4 GHz, that might be why it's only connecting to your phone hotspot.
Android Central
Is the S22 Ultra still worth it?
I am in a situation where I might get to upgrade my work provided phone soon when we get a new hire in our department. I am using an S21+ now and I had always loved my Notes when I had them. I know everyone will say wait for the S23 it's right around the corner but I might not have that luxury. The main reason I will get to upgrade is because we are looking to hire someone new and I would upgrade my phone and pass mine down. I have thought about the Pixel as well but the modem/signal issues turn me away. Maybe the 7 will be announced before I get the chance to upgrade. But I have seen so many mixed feelings about the S22 Ultra and that it has been a disappointing device in terms of battery and such.
Wait.. What?! This Amazon deal makes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 cheaper than it's ever been
Amazon is currently slashing $700 off the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, dropping it down to its lowest-ever price.
Android Central
The Google Pixel Tablet may share one major element with the Pixel 6 series
The upcoming Google Pixel Tablet is rumored to be powered by the first-generation Tensor chipset. New evidence also supports previous rumors that it will function as a smart home device similar to the Nest Hub. However, it will reportedly lack support for GPS and cellular data. While recent leaks about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Central
Samsung's 'Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle' may solve an infuriating Watch 5 Pro issue
Samsung has listed a new "Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle" on its website. The product should help users solve the watch not sitting flush against its current wireless charging plate. There is currently no other information in terms of availability on the product's page. Samsung is looking to rectify a problem...
Android Central
The Pixel 3a, 3a XL receive final update as Google preps Pixel 7 launch
Google has started rolling out the September 2022 Pixel Update. The update has also been made available to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Both devices reached the end of their support cycle in May, although they previously received an update over the summer. With support for the Pixel...
Android Central
OnePlus 8 different notifications for different apps
I understand some android phones allow different notification sounds for different apps. The directions are to go through settings - apps - my apps - manage notifications - Then chose the type of sound. On my OnePlus 8 I have just on/off sliders for Hide, Ringtone, & vibrate. No option...
Pixel September 2022 Update is available now, but Pixel 6a owners have to wait
Google has begun rolling out the September 2022 Pixel Update with a few bug fixes. The Pixel 6a will receive the update later this month with a fix for its biometrics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Central
Dynamic Island is what Android should have done with hole-punch cameras years ago
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro finally ditches the ugly notch for something that doesn't look too different on the surface, but the second a notification or call comes in, transforms into something incredible. Apple calls it the Dynamic Island. The genius of this clever software trick is in its ability to...
Android Central
The best secret Android settings, and how to enable them
Before the age of monthly plans and the digital age, you had to manually enter a code into your phone's dialer to do things like checking your balance and account status. Believe it or not, those dialer codes — also known as USSD and MMI codes — are still useful today. Here's how you can use the best secret Android settings on your phone.
Android Central
This Google Pixel 6a deal hooks you up with six free months of wireless service
Believe it or not, Mint Mobile is more than just the home of great Ryan Reynolds memes — it's also where you can find one of the best Google Pixel 6a deals that we've seen since the cheap Android phone first hit store shelves last July. Buy a Pixel 6a alongside a six-month wireless plan from Mint Mobile and the carrier will hook you up with those six months of service for FREE (opens in new tab).
Android Central
PS5 to finally get 1440p support in latest update
The PS5's latest firmware update released today for all users after initially being available to beta testers. This update adds much-requested features like 1440p support and Gamelists, which are effectively folders. Later this month, the PS App on mobile will be updated to add the ability to request Share Screen...
Android Central
My Galaxy S8 Active Will Not Update Software
I took it to a UbreakIfix place as per Samsung request last year, and after 2 days of them having it, they put "Unknown" or the ticket back to Samsung Repair. For the BL unlock, is it a normal apk? or do I need to run via sdcard in recovery mode? I haven't had to tweak a phone since the days of Huawei Ascend M860.... that was my first phone, and it needed serious tweaks back then. Can I see recovery mode via hdmi from usb-c?
Android Central
One UI 4.1.1
By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. i accidentally selected only one picture in my burst photos how do i undo this 😭😭. By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. Replies: 1. Last Post: 09-02-2022, 01:54 AM. i accidentally selected only one picture in my...
Android Central
Verizon celebrates the iPhone 14 launch with new One Unlimited plan, also available to Android users
Verizon comes with its One Unlimited for iPhone plan, which includes Android phones, too. One Unlimited includes access to Apple's premium services like Apple Arcade and Apple TV+. The new plan costs $50 per line, per month for four lines, with an annual value of $480. New and old customers...
Motorola's 200MP camera phone gets a global launch
Motorola has just launched its latest flagship Edge 30 Ultra in Europe and a few other regions, sporting a 200MP primary camera. Two other smartphones launched alongside the flagship, the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo.
The Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch finally get a launch date
Google has teased the launch date for the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch. The launch event will take place in early October, where we will learn more about the new devices.
Android Central
Fast and small English Dictionary [App]{FREE}
The free Fast English dictionary and thesaurus with synonyms, related words and great search. Audio pronunciations are available. ↘️Download (Play Market) Everyone who wants to expand their vocabulary will find the English Dictionary very helpful. In just a few seconds, this app will give you definitions, words, and their...
Android beta program resumes with new QPR1 Beta 1 build, hints at Pixel tablet
Google has released its first post-stable Android 13 beta build. A look into the build shows hints of Google's upcoming tablets and a potential foldable.
Android Central
Cheaper HD Chromecast with Google TV could launch soon
The cheaper Chromecast HD with Google TV could be nearing a launch date. Rumors say the device is currently arriving in the hands of retailers. This new lower-end streaming dongle features 1080p resolution and 60Hz. A new rumor suggests that Google may launch its new cheaper Chromecast with Google TV...
Comments / 0