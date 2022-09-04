ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Android Central

Why won't my Android TV Box connect to WIFI?

Welcome to Android Central! I moved this to the Android TV forum for more specific traffic. What's the brand and model name/number of the box? What 802.11 protocol is your wi-fi network running? If your wi-fi network is only 5 GHz, and the box only supports 2.4 GHz, that might be why it's only connecting to your phone hotspot.
Android Central

Is the S22 Ultra still worth it?

I am in a situation where I might get to upgrade my work provided phone soon when we get a new hire in our department. I am using an S21+ now and I had always loved my Notes when I had them. I know everyone will say wait for the S23 it's right around the corner but I might not have that luxury. The main reason I will get to upgrade is because we are looking to hire someone new and I would upgrade my phone and pass mine down. I have thought about the Pixel as well but the modem/signal issues turn me away. Maybe the 7 will be announced before I get the chance to upgrade. But I have seen so many mixed feelings about the S22 Ultra and that it has been a disappointing device in terms of battery and such.
Android Central

The Google Pixel Tablet may share one major element with the Pixel 6 series

The upcoming Google Pixel Tablet is rumored to be powered by the first-generation Tensor chipset. New evidence also supports previous rumors that it will function as a smart home device similar to the Nest Hub. However, it will reportedly lack support for GPS and cellular data. While recent leaks about...
Android Central

The Pixel 3a, 3a XL receive final update as Google preps Pixel 7 launch

Google has started rolling out the September 2022 Pixel Update. The update has also been made available to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Both devices reached the end of their support cycle in May, although they previously received an update over the summer. With support for the Pixel...
Android Central

OnePlus 8 different notifications for different apps

I understand some android phones allow different notification sounds for different apps. The directions are to go through settings - apps - my apps - manage notifications - Then chose the type of sound. On my OnePlus 8 I have just on/off sliders for Hide, Ringtone, & vibrate. No option...
Android Central

The best secret Android settings, and how to enable them

Before the age of monthly plans and the digital age, you had to manually enter a code into your phone's dialer to do things like checking your balance and account status. Believe it or not, those dialer codes — also known as USSD and MMI codes — are still useful today. Here's how you can use the best secret Android settings on your phone.
Android Central

This Google Pixel 6a deal hooks you up with six free months of wireless service

Believe it or not, Mint Mobile is more than just the home of great Ryan Reynolds memes — it's also where you can find one of the best Google Pixel 6a deals that we've seen since the cheap Android phone first hit store shelves last July. Buy a Pixel 6a alongside a six-month wireless plan from Mint Mobile and the carrier will hook you up with those six months of service for FREE (opens in new tab).
Android Central

PS5 to finally get 1440p support in latest update

The PS5's latest firmware update released today for all users after initially being available to beta testers. This update adds much-requested features like 1440p support and Gamelists, which are effectively folders. Later this month, the PS App on mobile will be updated to add the ability to request Share Screen...
Android Central

My Galaxy S8 Active Will Not Update Software

I took it to a UbreakIfix place as per Samsung request last year, and after 2 days of them having it, they put "Unknown" or the ticket back to Samsung Repair. For the BL unlock, is it a normal apk? or do I need to run via sdcard in recovery mode? I haven't had to tweak a phone since the days of Huawei Ascend M860.... that was my first phone, and it needed serious tweaks back then. Can I see recovery mode via hdmi from usb-c?
Android Central

One UI 4.1.1

By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. i accidentally selected only one picture in my burst photos how do i undo this 😭😭. By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. Replies: 1. Last Post: 09-02-2022, 01:54 AM. i accidentally selected only one picture in my...
Android Central

Fast and small English Dictionary [App]{FREE}

The free Fast English dictionary and thesaurus with synonyms, related words and great search. Audio pronunciations are available. ↘️Download (Play Market) Everyone who wants to expand their vocabulary will find the English Dictionary very helpful. In just a few seconds, this app will give you definitions, words, and their...
Android Central

Cheaper HD Chromecast with Google TV could launch soon

The cheaper Chromecast HD with Google TV could be nearing a launch date. Rumors say the device is currently arriving in the hands of retailers. This new lower-end streaming dongle features 1080p resolution and 60Hz. A new rumor suggests that Google may launch its new cheaper Chromecast with Google TV...
