ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
Samsung updates hundreds of millions of aging phones
What just happened? Anyone still using Samsung Galaxy phones between roughly 2014 and 2018 — of which there could be half a billion — should check for firmware updates. The updates Samsung is pushing are minor but unusual because the affected models are far older than the oldest phones that typically receive security patches.
Android Central
The best secret Android settings, and how to enable them
Before the age of monthly plans and the digital age, you had to manually enter a code into your phone's dialer to do things like checking your balance and account status. Believe it or not, those dialer codes — also known as USSD and MMI codes — are still useful today. Here's how you can use the best secret Android settings on your phone.
hypebeast.com
Apple Reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max With Pill-Shaped Notch and 48-Megapixel Camera
Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. During the company’s September Keynote on Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the latest devices the “most innovative pro lineup yet.” At first glance, both Pro models alter the typical display with a new pill-shaped notch that hosts the devices’ Face ID sensors and front-facing camera. Both handsets arrive in recognizable sizes — with the iPhone 14 Pro boasting the same 6.1-inch screen, and the 14 Pro Max featuring the same 6.7-inch screen — and in four colors: deep purple, silver, gold and space black.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Demure, stylish, and very smart – everything, from the Galaxy Watch 5's third-party app support to its fitness...
Android Central
Verizon update 8 (August) broke our phones
Just reporting here that verizon update 8 seems to have broken my s22u, and my wife's s22+. Symptoms are that people we are talking to cannot hear us, or choppy. Text messages don't always come through. Reboot the phone, and they all come. Already tried clearing cache, factory reset, then...
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are $100 off at Best Buy today
Just like with Thanksgiving, sometimes the leftovers are the best part. Sifting through some of the remaining deals from the Labor Day weekend, we’ve found some excellent discounts on Samsung’s S8 lineup of tablets. Both the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus, for instance, are discounted by $100 at Best Buy, bringing the prices of the 128GB configurations down to $599.99 and $799.99, respectively.
The Verge
First Android 13 patch for Pixels fixes wireless charging and battery drain problems
Google is rolling out patches to fix some Pixel bugs after the phones received the latest Android 13 update last month. The September 2022 monthly update is being delivered throughout the week to most devices, addressing issues like unexpected battery drain and disabled wireless charging. The patch won’t arrive on...
Android Central
My Galaxy S8 Active Will Not Update Software
So you tried Factory reset and reflashed the firmware again correct?. All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:25 AM.
Android Central
Fedex stole my fold 4 return
Actually Best Buy is matching, and in some cases beating Samsungs deals... and that's in store only. They won't ship for these deals. So you walk in with your trade-ins, and walk out with your new phone/buds etc. I posted a link earlier in this thread about it. I think Best Buy see's a new opportunity to get people in the door... and they're right.
notebookcheck.net
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate design is allegedly confirmed via TENAA as Asus teases a cooling system upgrade for the flagship smartphone
Asus has announced that it will unveil the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate later in September 2022. However, the hardware reveal set for that date has reportedly been spoiled thanks to images leaked in advance. Now, those rumors have been corroborated by the appearance of the same device on TENAA. This...
Android Central
New One UI features are coming to older Galaxy foldables and smartwatches
Samsung announced a new One UI and Watch 4.5 updates for older devices. The One UI 4.1.1 brings the latest Galaxy Z Fold and Flip features to previous gen models. The One UI Watch 4.5 brings Galaxy Watch 5 features to its older models, including Tizen smartwatches. With its latest...
Android Central
This Google Pixel 6a deal hooks you up with six free months of wireless service
Believe it or not, Mint Mobile is more than just the home of great Ryan Reynolds memes — it's also where you can find one of the best Google Pixel 6a deals that we've seen since the cheap Android phone first hit store shelves last July. Buy a Pixel 6a alongside a six-month wireless plan from Mint Mobile and the carrier will hook you up with those six months of service for FREE (opens in new tab).
Android Central
The Pixel 3a, 3a XL receive final update as Google preps Pixel 7 launch
Google has started rolling out the September 2022 Pixel Update. The update has also been made available to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Both devices reached the end of their support cycle in May, although they previously received an update over the summer. With support for the Pixel...
Phone Arena
Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price
Even though the long overdue AirPods Pro 2 did not end up bringing as many groundbreaking new features and major upgrades to the table as expected, Samsung certainly has a lot to worry about when it comes to the already shrinking market share of its Galaxy Buds family. That might...
Jabra Elite 5 earbuds likely to bring ANC at an affordable price
Jabra Elite 5 is a new pair of earbuds with features sitting between the company's entry-level and higher-end TWS models.
The Motorola Edge 2022 is a $500 smartphone with one killer feature
The newest Motorola Edge is a solid mid-range phone, offering premium features for less. Yet, though it builds on the company’s previous Edge, the 2022 version features a surprisingly gorgeous 6.6-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, as well as a 5,000mAh battery.
Huawei just beat the iPhone 14 to a key new feature
Just a week ago we were reporting on how the iPhone 14 might be the first smartphone to offer satellite communication, but as it turns out it won’t – because Huawei just got there first with the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. These two newly announced...
Google teases the Pixel 7 series' next-gen Tensor G2 chipset
Google has confirmed the name for the next-generation chipset that will power its next flagship series.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic receive numerous changes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 update
Samsung has finally brought One UI Watch 4.5 out of beta for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Introduced alongside the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung actually revealed what One UI Watch 4.5 features would make it to the Galaxy Watch4 series in July. Additionally, the company released Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which arrived a little over two weeks ago.
