Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Demure, stylish, and very smart – everything, from the Galaxy Watch 5's third-party app support to its fitness...
ZDNet
Get this powerful refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air for under $300
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There's no reason you have to wait for a New Year to start making major changes in your life. If you've been reading wistfully about working professionals leaving their boring jobs to travel the world and work wherever they want, there's no reason you can't do the same. With the proper skills, you can land a remote position that allows you to become a digital nomad. Then, it's just a matter of deciding where to go and what gear to pack.
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is a $300 5G phone with four cameras
Samsung released the Galaxy A23 5G to the US market today. The midrange device brings a 120Hz full HD display and has a micro SD slot. Released earlier this year in other markets, Samsung is now bringing it to the US. The version being released here only comes in one color, black. The Taiwanese market also has blue and peach colorways, however.
Best OnePlus 10T cases 2022
While the OnePlus 10T adopts a more crude design, it still has a glass sandwich design. These cases will help ensure you do not crack the back while taking the 10T for a spin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate design is allegedly confirmed via TENAA as Asus teases a cooling system upgrade for the flagship smartphone
Asus has announced that it will unveil the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate later in September 2022. However, the hardware reveal set for that date has reportedly been spoiled thanks to images leaked in advance. Now, those rumors have been corroborated by the appearance of the same device on TENAA. This...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
pocketnow.com
Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100
You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
Apple announces iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with always-on display, 48MP camera and A16 Bionic SoC
What just happened? Apple just wrapped up its annual fall hardware event where it unveiled the new iPhone 14 lineup. As in years past, the new family of phones is divided into mainstream offerings and pro-grade solutions. The latter typically affords premium amenities like better cameras and greater storage capacity at a higher price point, and the same holds true this time around.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung updates hundreds of millions of aging phones
What just happened? Anyone still using Samsung Galaxy phones between roughly 2014 and 2018 — of which there could be half a billion — should check for firmware updates. The updates Samsung is pushing are minor but unusual because the affected models are far older than the oldest phones that typically receive security patches.
DIY Photography
Jollylook is back with the Jollylook Pinhole – Their new DIY instant film pinhole camera kit
It always makes me smile to see a new camera from Jollylook. We’ve featured a couple of their other cameras in the past including the original Jollylook in 2017 as well as the smarter Jollylook Auto in 2020. Now, the Ukrainian company has relocated to Slovakia and is announcing their newest camera, the Jollylook Pinhole – a DIY pinhole camera kit you can build yourself that also takes Fuji Instax film.
Android Central
My Galaxy S8 Active Will Not Update Software
I took it to a UbreakIfix place as per Samsung request last year, and after 2 days of them having it, they put "Unknown" or the ticket back to Samsung Repair. For the BL unlock, is it a normal apk? or do I need to run via sdcard in recovery mode? I haven't had to tweak a phone since the days of Huawei Ascend M860.... that was my first phone, and it needed serious tweaks back then. Can I see recovery mode via hdmi from usb-c?
Android Central
The best secret Android settings, and how to enable them
Before the age of monthly plans and the digital age, you had to manually enter a code into your phone's dialer to do things like checking your balance and account status. Believe it or not, those dialer codes — also known as USSD and MMI codes — are still useful today. Here's how you can use the best secret Android settings on your phone.
CNET
Stop Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way: Get a Full Battery Faster
You'd think it would be simple: "Here's the best way to charge your iPhone." But charging an iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in, even though it should be. Wall charger? That's a fine way to do charge your iPhone, but there are so many other ways to do it that can work better... or worse. It all depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on a phone.
Android Central
New One UI features are coming to older Galaxy foldables and smartwatches
Samsung announced a new One UI and Watch 4.5 updates for older devices. The One UI 4.1.1 brings the latest Galaxy Z Fold and Flip features to previous gen models. The One UI Watch 4.5 brings Galaxy Watch 5 features to its older models, including Tizen smartwatches. With its latest...
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals of 09 2022
The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 takes everything that made the Fold 3 great and makes it even better. Here's how to get your hands on one.
The best label maker in 2022
It's easy to create your own labels, with the best label makers on the market today
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $85, Get the Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Memory Card + Adapter for $46.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC memory card + adapter is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, smartphones, tablets, and more, all for $46.99 shipped, today only, originally $84.99. If you’re using this in an action camera or extreme weather, the card itself is water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wear resistant, while also being backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Product page.
USB 4 Version 2.0 will greatly improve some existing USB-C cables
USB 4 Version 2.0 is set to increase data speeds by 2x for USB Type-C cables and connectors.
Shargeek's Storm 2 is a 100W power bank with a see-through design that is absolutely ridiculous
Shargeek Storm 2 is a unique portable power bank with a see-through design that is absolutely gorgeous. Throw in a massive 25600mAh battery and 100W USB PD charging, and you get the best power bank around.
Motorola's 200MP camera phone gets a global launch
Motorola has just launched its latest flagship Edge 30 Ultra in Europe and a few other regions, sporting a 200MP primary camera. Two other smartphones launched alongside the flagship, the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo.
Comments / 0