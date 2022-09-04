Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
proptalk.com
September 2022 Chesapeake Bay Boatshop Reports
Where has the summer gone? About this time of year many of us start to ask ourselves that question. This summer seems like the first more or less “normal” one since 2019. Boatshops are busy, supply chain issues are easing somewhat, and even the spike in fuel prices shows some signs of slacking off. The price of fuel is like the price of crabs. It goes up and comes down, but never as much as it went up. Last month we characterized the mood in the industry as cautiously optimistic and we think that is still true.
WMDT.com
Snow Hill High School teacher recognized
SNOW HILL, Md. – Congrats to Mrs. Esworthy of Snow Hill High School for being honored by Shape Maryland’s Simon McNeely Award. Mrs. Esworthy was honored with this award for her efforts in and out of the health and PE classroom. We want to hear your good news,...
WBOC
Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash
EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Delaware Primary: District 4 spotlight
DELAWARE – Primaries in Delaware are less than a week away on September 13th, as candidates look to reach as many voters as possible and introduce themselves to voters. In Delaware’s 4th Legislative District, covering Warwick, Harmon, Trinity, and Long Neck republicans Jeff Hilovsky and Bradley Layfield are facing off for the chance to face against Democrat Keegan Worley and Independent Amy Fresh in the general election this November.
WMDT.com
Wicomico TOY surprised with new vehicle
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year was recently surprised with a brand new Chevy Equinox. Wicomico High Biology teacher Rebecca Mathews was surprised with the vehicle last week. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Cambridge PD officer promoted to Captain
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge Police Department recently announced the promotion of one of its own. Shane Hinson was promoted to Captain, and the police department is wishing him the best of luck. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
The Dispatch
Handy Details Life Experiences, Career In New Book
OCEAN CITY – A longtime fixture in the resort community is embarking on a new venture with the release of his first book. Since retiring from Ocean City Recreation and Parks in 2019, Al “Hondo” Handy has been hard at work writing and publishing his first book, “Defying Expectations: Family, Sports & Recreation. The memoir, which shares his personal and professional experiences, will be celebrated with a book launch scheduled for Sept. 24.
RELATED PEOPLE
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing man in Worcester Co.
SNOW HILL, Md. – The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. We’re told 30-year-old Austin Ellis was last seen by family members on August 30th, in the Snow Hill area. He is 6’1″, 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a teal shirt and white shorts. Officials say his last known address is in Salisbury, and he may be going by the last name “Eliyah”.
WBOC
Eastern Shore Counties Fall Behind in Rollout of State Mandated Police Accountability Boards
SALISBURY, Md. - The death of 19-year-old Anton Black while in the custody of the Greensboro Police Department in 2018 led Maryland lawmakers to pass the Police Reform and Accountability Act, or Anton's Law. Part of the legislation requires each county in Maryland to form a civilian police accountability board.
delawaretoday.com
A Guide to Antiques Shopping in Sussex County
Delaware’s southernmost county is a trove for antiques enthusiasts thanks to shops like Antique Alley of Bridgeville and Passwaters Antiques and Collectibles. Delaware is the oldest of the United States. And in Delaware, the oldest communities were established in Sussex County. So, it stands to reason that the First State’s southernmost county is a natural location for antiquing.
WMDT.com
Maryland family needs community support to buy new handicapped van
PRESTON, Del.- Melody Joiner is working tirelessly to make sure her son Christopher Mayo gets to enjoy every bit of life. Whether that’s getting him new toys, like his favorite Doctor Seuss book, or taking him to do his favorite activities. “Even though Christopher is blind and has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Dispatch
Clogged Pipe Leads To $540K Charge at Ocean Pines Plant
SNOW HILL – The county will pay a $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee following failure to meet nitrogen limits at the Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Worcester County Commissioners this week voted 5-2 to use the Ocean Pines service area’s reserve fund to pay the $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee. Commissioner Chip Bertino, who was one of the two votes in opposition, said the fee was only charged following negligence by a county employee and therefore should have been paid through the county’s general fund.
Maryland natural resource police charge goose hunter for exceeding legal limit
POCOMOKE CITY, MD -the Maryland natural resources police have announced the arrest of to goose...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Shellenberger was last seen on September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
WMDT.com
Toys for Tots thanks OC restaurant
OCEAN CITY, Md. – One local restaurant received a Certificate of Appreciation. Toys for Toys presented The Pit and The Pub in North Ocean City with the certificate for their outstanding efforts during the 2021 holiday season to collect toys for disadvantaged children. We want to hear your good...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coastalstylemag.com
California Dreaming in Rehoboth Beach
The Gable family’s newly remodeled home combines a classic East Coast crisp aesthetic with West Coast-style comfy texture. Written by Kristen Hampshire | Photography by Maria DeForrest. Before the wedding bells and children — and time living abroad — Kelley and Mike Gable found a special property in Rehoboth...
WMDT.com
“Parents left with a burden lifted:” Back-to-school event provides students with needed classroom essentials
SALISBURY, Md.- Monday, The Newton Community Center was filled with many school essentials as the upcoming school year is right around the corner. We’re told the goal was to fulfill a need. “The conversation was like around the challenges of not a lot of students having the supplies they need to get through a successful year of school,” City of Salisbury Community Program Coordinator Robert Reed said.
Cape Gazette
Classic Beach Home Just Listed in Downtown Bethany
Classic beach home with contemporary architectural design located on a highly desirable street in downtown Bethany Beach. Only two blocks from the beach! A welcoming front deck and an open floor plan provides plenty of space for large gatherings. Featuring vaulted ceilings, a spacious front sunroom, living room with a gas-burning fireplace and an open kitchen/dining room design, ideal for entertaining. Every room offers large beautiful Anderson windows and doors providing an abundance of natural light. A spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, bamboo flooring and a fireplace provides numerous design options. Direct access to an expansive rear deck presents a peaceful and private setting. The large loft area offers double closets and room to sleep six. A wide rear staircase and high-quality chair-lift, provide easy access to and from a conditioned two car garage. Parking for up to 8 vehicles, a fully fenced in yard and outside shower. Offered fully furnished. Never rented but has excellent potential to rent. Rental projections and floor plans available upon request. Bethany Beach has outstanding entertainment, life guarded beaches, and a variety of shops and restaurants. All these wonderful features and location make this property the perfect beach home!
WBOC
Boat Docking Contest Draws Large Crowd on Deal Island
DEAL ISLAND, Md. -- Hundreds of people gathered into the bleachers at the Skipjack Race and Festival on Monday afternoon to watch the boat docking contest. Now, there is plenty to do at the Skipjack Race and Festival, such as watching the Skipjack race, which took place Monday morning. There were also tents set up for games and local businesses. But, by 1:30, everybody was eager to see the docking contest get started.
Comments / 0