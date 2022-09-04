ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

Related
chapelboro.com

Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game

Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
BOONE, NC
WHIZ

Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
ZANESVILLE, OH
FanSided

UNC Basketball extends offer to five-star Trentyn Flowers

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have officially extended an offer to five-star Class of 2024 prospect Trentyn Flowers. Add five-star Trentyn Flowers to the list of players from the Class of 2024 that the UNC basketball program has extended an official offer to. On Monday night, it was...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wosu.org

Ohio leaders say Intel's future workforce will need public transportation options

As President Joe Biden and other leaders prepare to attend this week's ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Intel project in Licking County, which Ohio officials have called the “Silicon Heartland,” the clock is already ticking for state and city leaders to get ready for what's being hailed as the biggest economic development project in Ohio history.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Athens, OH
Sports
City
Davidson, NC
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Maryland State
Davidson, NC
Sports
City
Athens, OH
WOUB

Three longtime WOUB FM weekend music hosts are stepping down

ATHENS, OH – This Sunday will mark the end of an era for WOUB FM Radio. Longtime WOUB D28 + 5 Host Pete Hart will be on the air for the final time. “September 11 will be my last Sunday,” said Hart. “I’ve had a lot of people say they are going to miss me and the style of music I play.”
ATHENS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Bobcats#Towson University
WTAP

Boats are lining up in preparation for the 46th annual Sternwheel Festival.

Boats are coming in and lining up in preparation for this weekends sternwheel festival. Marietta’s 46th annual sternwheeler festival begins with opening ceremonies Friday night at 6:00P.M. Jennifer Thomas, the Director General of Sternwheel Festival, said they’re expecting around 30 sternwheerlers this year… which is typical for the festival....
MARIETTA, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Nitric/hydrochloric acid Mixture Spills at Gas Station

Guernsey county – A entire area was blocked off after a serious spill has occurred in Guernsey county Ohio. Located in Eastern Ohio the EMA director has reported that the mixture started leaking from a large tanker truck earlier today. Multiple Fire Departments responded and a unified command was established around the Go Mart Location off US-70 at 64322 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City, OH 43755.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
businesstodaync.com

Birkdale Village owners planning hotel, offices, 350 multifamily units

Sept. 6. By Dave Yochum. Birkdale Village, the lifestyle center in Huntersville that’s undergoing a $20 million overhaul, is planning to add a hotel, as well as office and commercial space and hundreds of multifamily units. DDRTC Birkdale Village LLC is asking the Town of Huntersville for permission to...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy