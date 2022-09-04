Read full article on original website
Related
chapelboro.com
Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game
Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
WHIZ
Longtime Coach Passes Away
A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
UNC Basketball extends offer to five-star Trentyn Flowers
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have officially extended an offer to five-star Class of 2024 prospect Trentyn Flowers. Add five-star Trentyn Flowers to the list of players from the Class of 2024 that the UNC basketball program has extended an official offer to. On Monday night, it was...
wosu.org
Ohio leaders say Intel's future workforce will need public transportation options
As President Joe Biden and other leaders prepare to attend this week's ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Intel project in Licking County, which Ohio officials have called the “Silicon Heartland,” the clock is already ticking for state and city leaders to get ready for what's being hailed as the biggest economic development project in Ohio history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOUB
Three longtime WOUB FM weekend music hosts are stepping down
ATHENS, OH – This Sunday will mark the end of an era for WOUB FM Radio. Longtime WOUB D28 + 5 Host Pete Hart will be on the air for the final time. “September 11 will be my last Sunday,” said Hart. “I’ve had a lot of people say they are going to miss me and the style of music I play.”
sciotopost.com
Only a Handful of Rax Restaurants are Still Open Most of them are in Southern Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE – Rax Roast beef restaurants were much like Arbys back in the 80s and 90s but where one became a huge giant the other shrunk to only a handful of stores, one that still exists is right here in Circleville Ohio. In the Hayday Rax had as many...
WCNC
Hornets' Bridges due in court on charges stemming from alleged assault
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles County court for a preliminary hearing on felony domestic violence charges stemming from his July arrest. Bridges, 24, faces one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child...
Fight at high school in west Charlotte draws police response, CMS says
CHARLOTTE — A fight at a high school in west Charlotte resulted in a response from police, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. In a message sent to families shared with Channel 9, CMS said a fight happened at Turning Point Academy on Tuesday. Police were called to the campus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Boats are lining up in preparation for the 46th annual Sternwheel Festival.
Boats are coming in and lining up in preparation for this weekends sternwheel festival. Marietta’s 46th annual sternwheeler festival begins with opening ceremonies Friday night at 6:00P.M. Jennifer Thomas, the Director General of Sternwheel Festival, said they’re expecting around 30 sternwheerlers this year… which is typical for the festival....
Once Charlotte staple gets new lease on life
Price's Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.
WOUB
Even more photos from the 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — The 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival may be over, but WOUB’s coverage of it isn’t! Check out additional photos from the festival from WOUB’s Dylan Benedict and Joe Timmerman, below.
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Nitric/hydrochloric acid Mixture Spills at Gas Station
Guernsey county – A entire area was blocked off after a serious spill has occurred in Guernsey county Ohio. Located in Eastern Ohio the EMA director has reported that the mixture started leaking from a large tanker truck earlier today. Multiple Fire Departments responded and a unified command was established around the Go Mart Location off US-70 at 64322 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City, OH 43755.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOUB
One COVID-related death has been reported in Athens County, along with 343 new cases for Sept. 2-8
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 150 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after one was added to the total Thursday. The county also has now had had 17,972 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 343 additional cases were reported since last week’s update.
WOUB
Third and final day of 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival ends on a contented note
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — While the inclement weather persisted, the crowds at the 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival reveled in the rain as they enjoyed the last day of this year’s event. Day three of the festivities started off with a quiet morning — fitting since indie rock icons...
NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
Council breaks from norm, elects Braxton Winston as mayor pro tem
CHARLOTTE — It was a night of pomp and circumstances Tuesday as the Charlotte City Council said goodbye to four of its members and welcomed familiar faces Lawana Slack-Mayfield and James “Smuggie” Mitchell, and newcomers Marjorie Molina and Dante Anderson. But after a round of thank you...
WOUB
Athens City Council passes ‘pay to stay’ ordinance to protect tenants, but asks for legal review
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Athens City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday that would increase protections for tenants facing eviction because they are behind on their rent. But first council members discussed tabling the ordinance over concerns that a new state law might actually prohibit it. Those concerns were...
businesstodaync.com
Birkdale Village owners planning hotel, offices, 350 multifamily units
Sept. 6. By Dave Yochum. Birkdale Village, the lifestyle center in Huntersville that’s undergoing a $20 million overhaul, is planning to add a hotel, as well as office and commercial space and hundreds of multifamily units. DDRTC Birkdale Village LLC is asking the Town of Huntersville for permission to...
Comments / 0