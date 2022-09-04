Read full article on original website
Free Fall Fun: Trick or Treating, Pumpkin Carving, & More at Marshfield's Festive Family EventDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at the Endless Summer Waterfront FestivalDianna CarneyHull, MA
4 Marlborough Student Earn Degrees From URI
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Itzell Z...
6 Framingham Residents Graduate From the University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Among the...
LETTER: Framingham Teachers Association Excited To Re-Introduce Parent Teacher Home Visits Program
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Teachers Association is proud and excited to work with the district in re-invigorating the Parent Teacher Home Visits program which was introduced in Framingham in 2017. when the then director and assistant director of the multilingual department approached the association to partner with them. The...
Covarrubias & Freve Appointed to Framingham State Board of Trustees
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University announced today, September 6, finance executive Mariel Freve and nonprofit leader Lino Covarrubias have been appointed to the University’s volunteer Board of Trustees. Freve brings to the Board a wealth of experience in finance and accounting leadership roles. She is currently the Vice...
4 Natick Students on Emerson College’s Spring Dean’s List
BOSTON – Four Natick students were named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Danielle Cohen is majoring in Business Creative Enterprises and is a...
Half Dozen Framingham Students Make Dean’s List at Clark University in Spring 2022
WORCESTER – The following Framingham residents were named to Clark University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List:. Melanie C. Berman was named to first honors. David Anbinder Covarrubias was named to first honors. Beiyna Chaparian was named to first honors. Ivy J. Stoner was named to first honors. Joseph...
8 Natick Students Make Dean’s List at Tufts University
MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and...
Arch Therapeutics Launches Multi-Site Clinical Study for AC5® Advanced Wound System
FRAMINGHAM – Arch Therapeutics, Inc. today, September 7, announced that it has launched a multi-site clinical study (the “Study”) to accelerate payor adoption and differentiate the key benefits of AC5® Advanced Wound System (“AC5”) in treating challenging wounds. The Study is expected to enroll...
Padilla Scores Lone Framingham State Goal in Home Opener Loss
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State men’s soccer team faced off against Clark University in an intense home opener on Wednesday afternoon, but lost 2-1 to the Cougars. The late summer weather made for a perfect game day for the 330member squad to take the field. Although half of...
Alira Health Acquires Artisan Healthcare Consulting
FRAMINGHAM – Alira Health, a patient-centric, global health care advisory, clinical research and technology company, announced the acquisition of Artisan Healthcare Consulting, a US-based consulting firm that provides strategic insights to healthcare companies. Artisan serves 12 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies in the US, supports the C-Suite of...
Natick Cultural Council Accepting Grant Proposal Applications; Informational Meeting Sept. 14
NATICK – Natick Cultural Council (NCC) is accepting proposals for community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs from September 1, 2022 to October 17, 2022. October 17, 2022 is the postmark deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community. These grants...
15th Annual MetroWest Humane Society Craft Fair September 17
FRAMINGHAM – The 15th annual MetroWest Humane Society Craft Fair is right around the corner. With more than 90 vendors specializing in jewelry, home décor, pet toys, candles, clothing, and many more items, there’s something for everyone at Framingham Centre Common!. Come on out and enjoy a...
Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23
FRAMINGHAM – Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23, of Framingham, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 after a long struggle with mental illness and addiction. He was beloved by his parents, Heidi Schliesske and Kim Evans; his birth parents, Aida Zayas and Juan Ramon Fernandez; his siblings, Devonte Wilkins, Joshua Ramirez, Jada Ramirez, Jaliyah LaSanta, and Damalis Gonzalez; his grandparents, Maryann and Jacinto Pimentel; his grandfather, Horst Schliesske; his niece, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Annunciation Orthodox Church Welcomes Father Gregory Harrigle
NATICK – Father Gregory Harrigle has been assigned as Priest-In-Charge at Annunciation Orthodox Church in Natick. “We are extremely excited to welcome Father Gregory to our church community here in Natick,” said John Fedak, Parish Council President. Prior to his assignment at Annunciation Orthodox Church, Father Gregory pastored...
Donaghue vs Hostage For 19th Worcester State Representative Seat in November
FRAMINGHAM – Both Democrat Kate Donaghue and Republican Jonathan Hostage were unopposed in their primary races yesterday, September 6. But in November, voters in Westborough, Northborough, Southborough and a one-third of Precinct 21 in the City of Framingham will elect one of the two candidates to be state representative in the newly-created district.
PHOTOS: Flyers Swim & Dive Opens Season on Road
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team opens its 2022 season on the road against Acton-Boxborough High School on Thursday, September 8 at 4:15 p.m. But technically, the Flyers are on the road all season, with the closure of their home pool at Keefe Technical High School.
Sonia Goldsmith, 97, Elementary School Teacher
SHERBORN – Sonia Goldsmith, 97, died peacefully at home on August 31, 2022. Longtime resident of Sherborn, she is predeceased by her husband George and son Peter, and survived by her daughters Lynn Goldberg and Laurie Goldsmith, and her son Robert Goldsmith. Also surviving her are six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
1 Yesterday, School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa defeated former City Councilor Margareth Shepard for the 6th Middlesex state representative seat. While she will appear on the November ballot, there will be no Republican challenger on the ballot. She will take office in January 2023. 2. Tonight, Sousa will chair the...
BREAKING: Sousa Wins Framingham State Representative Race
FRAMINGHAM – Based on the unofficial results from the Framingham City Clerk’s office School Committee chair Priscila Sousa won the 6th Middlesex District’s state representative seat. She defeated former City Councilor Margareth Shepard. Sousa received 1,647 votes. Shepard received 1,409 votes. SOURCE will update this report after...
First Parish of Framingham Retires Pies on the Common Fundraiser
FRAMINGHAM – First Parish in Framingham has decided to retire its autumn fundraiser after 30 years. There will be no more Pies on the Common in October in Framingham,. The church, along the Framingham Centre Common, said the fundraiser raised more than $250,000 over 30 years. More than 14,000...
