ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City power restoration update

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) reports to Bullhead City that the power company expects to restore service to the following neighborhoods mid-to-late day today, Tuesday, Sept. 6; Loredo Village, Fox Creek, and Laughlin Ranch. Emergency Cooling Stations are open at Sunrise Elementary School, 2645 Landon Dr, Fort...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Rancho Santa Fe Interchange could exceed budget; Sunbelt has not submitted environmental assessment￼

KINGMAN – Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin has engaged a consulting firm to provide an updated cost estimate for the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange and Parkway Project. Foggin didn’t identify the firm, but indicated during the September 6 council meeting that he felt it necessary to get a better grasp on possible expenditure due to inflation.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

County fair Sept. 15 – 18￼

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 15 – 18 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Admission is by the day: parking $5 (cash only); seniors over 65, veterans and first responders $5; adults $10, children ages 5 – 12, $5; under age 5, free.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

League short-term ordinance provides roadmap for city

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council agreed Tuesday to use a draft ordinance on short-term rentals being produced by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns as a starting template for the city’s own regulation of an industry that is permitted under Arizona law. At a workshop...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bullhead City, AZ
Government
City
Bullhead City, AZ
City
Kingman, AZ
County
Mohave County, AZ
Mohave County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
thestandardnewspaper.online

Emergency food, water available for Bullhead City residents￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City has set up a water distribution site for those who are still impacted by the ongoing power and water outage. Drinking water and potable water is available at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95 in Bullhead City. All day until 8 p.m....
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Storm brings chaos to already busy holiday

BULLHEAD CITY — The Labor Day weekend was shaping up like a typical holiday weekend in the Tri-state. Sunday night's storm that knocked out power to much of the region turned an already hectic weekend into complete chaos, coming at a time when thousands of visitors were in the Tri-state enjoying the lakes, river, casinos and other local attractions.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Public Auction#Travel Trailer#Mohave Community College
Fox5 KVVU

About 2,000 households in Bullhead City still without power

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — About 2,000 households in Bullhead City were still without electricity Tuesday after a weekend wind storm toppled about 50 power poles. City officials said the Fox Creek neighborhood, the area around Montana Wash Road and Laredo Village were expected to have power restored by Tuesday afternoon.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Bullhead City: 7 Best Places To Visit In Bullhead City, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bullhead City Arizona. Bullhead City was formerly known as Hardyville. The city received its name from an early resident named William Harrison Hardy, a politician and entrepreneur from New York. He helped establish a ferry across the Colorado River and was also a prominent figure in local politics.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Cooling stations set up in Mohave Valley, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City ￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Power outages in various areas of the county continue today due to electrical system damage from Sunday’s thunderstorm. Extreme heat conditions today and the following days will pose potentially serious health problems for some residents, especially the elderly and those with existing health issues, who are without working air conditioning or fans.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Auctions
Mohave Daily News

Despite outage, council meeting on tap

BULLHEAD CITY — Despite a massive power outage, today will see both a regular Bullhead City Council meeting and a workshop session preceding it, provided there is enough electricity to hold it. The workshop, at 3:30 p.m., will concern two items; the first is a public hearing on an...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

City approves changes on dwelling units

NEEDLES — City Council members amended the Needles Municipal code to address accessory dwelling units and their permissible uses during their meeting on Aug. 30. ADUs are more commonly know as granny units, in-law suites, casitas or carriage houses. The amendments require that a deed restriction be recorded prior...
NEEDLES, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Highway 95 paving projects underway￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Lack of services, housing to residents' concerns

NEEDLES — A lack of community services, especially the need for a grocery story and better access to health care, emerged as the main concerns among Needles residents during a town hall meeting hosted by Teamsters Local 1932 at El Garces on Aug. 27. During May, members of the...
NEEDLES, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

BHC neighborhoods still without power tonight

BULLHEAD CITY – As of 4:30 p.m. several Bullhead City neighborhoods along Bullhead Parkway remain without power. There is no current estimate for when power will be restored. Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) is the official source for information regarding the status of the power service outage in Bullhead City. Residents are encouraged to follow MEC on social media for official updates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy