thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City power restoration update
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) reports to Bullhead City that the power company expects to restore service to the following neighborhoods mid-to-late day today, Tuesday, Sept. 6; Loredo Village, Fox Creek, and Laughlin Ranch. Emergency Cooling Stations are open at Sunrise Elementary School, 2645 Landon Dr, Fort...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Rancho Santa Fe Interchange could exceed budget; Sunbelt has not submitted environmental assessment￼
KINGMAN – Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin has engaged a consulting firm to provide an updated cost estimate for the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange and Parkway Project. Foggin didn’t identify the firm, but indicated during the September 6 council meeting that he felt it necessary to get a better grasp on possible expenditure due to inflation.
thestandardnewspaper.online
County fair Sept. 15 – 18￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 15 – 18 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Admission is by the day: parking $5 (cash only); seniors over 65, veterans and first responders $5; adults $10, children ages 5 – 12, $5; under age 5, free.
Mohave Daily News
League short-term ordinance provides roadmap for city
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council agreed Tuesday to use a draft ordinance on short-term rentals being produced by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns as a starting template for the city’s own regulation of an industry that is permitted under Arizona law. At a workshop...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Emergency food, water available for Bullhead City residents￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City has set up a water distribution site for those who are still impacted by the ongoing power and water outage. Drinking water and potable water is available at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95 in Bullhead City. All day until 8 p.m....
Mohave Daily News
Storm brings chaos to already busy holiday
BULLHEAD CITY — The Labor Day weekend was shaping up like a typical holiday weekend in the Tri-state. Sunday night's storm that knocked out power to much of the region turned an already hectic weekend into complete chaos, coming at a time when thousands of visitors were in the Tri-state enjoying the lakes, river, casinos and other local attractions.
Repairs underway but outages still present in Bullhead and Lake Havasu cities
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Residents in the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City areas are dealing with power outages after a heavy windstorm caused damage in the tri-state area. Some residents in Bullhead City are still without power, but can expect power to be restored soon, city officials...
Mohave Daily News
'Thank God for the shelter' Emergency stations provide a lifeline to some residents
MOHAVE VALLEY — For Cheryl Eischens and many other residents in Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley, the American Red Cross disaster shelter at River Valley High School has been a lifesaver. “Definitely,” said Eischens, a resident of the Sunrise Vistas area in Fort Mohave, where power still hasn’t been...
Fox5 KVVU
About 2,000 households in Bullhead City still without power
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — About 2,000 households in Bullhead City were still without electricity Tuesday after a weekend wind storm toppled about 50 power poles. City officials said the Fox Creek neighborhood, the area around Montana Wash Road and Laredo Village were expected to have power restored by Tuesday afternoon.
nomadlawyer.org
Bullhead City: 7 Best Places To Visit In Bullhead City, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bullhead City Arizona. Bullhead City was formerly known as Hardyville. The city received its name from an early resident named William Harrison Hardy, a politician and entrepreneur from New York. He helped establish a ferry across the Colorado River and was also a prominent figure in local politics.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Cooling stations set up in Mohave Valley, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City ￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Power outages in various areas of the county continue today due to electrical system damage from Sunday’s thunderstorm. Extreme heat conditions today and the following days will pose potentially serious health problems for some residents, especially the elderly and those with existing health issues, who are without working air conditioning or fans.
Bullhead City residents asked to conserve water after thunderstorm
Many neighborhoods in Bullhead City, Ariz. remained without power on Monday morning after a thunderstorm knocked out power to the entire city over the weekend.
Mohave Daily News
Despite outage, council meeting on tap
BULLHEAD CITY — Despite a massive power outage, today will see both a regular Bullhead City Council meeting and a workshop session preceding it, provided there is enough electricity to hold it. The workshop, at 3:30 p.m., will concern two items; the first is a public hearing on an...
Mohave Daily News
City approves changes on dwelling units
NEEDLES — City Council members amended the Needles Municipal code to address accessory dwelling units and their permissible uses during their meeting on Aug. 30. ADUs are more commonly know as granny units, in-law suites, casitas or carriage houses. The amendments require that a deed restriction be recorded prior...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Highway 95 paving projects underway￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread power, water outages in Bullhead City
Severe thunderstorm damage caused a city-wide power outage in Bullhead City.
12news.com
Northwestern Arizona communities still experiencing power outages after storm
Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and other communities are still without power in some locations after weekend storms. Trisha Hendricks has an update for Sept. 6.
Mohave Daily News
Lack of services, housing to residents' concerns
NEEDLES — A lack of community services, especially the need for a grocery story and better access to health care, emerged as the main concerns among Needles residents during a town hall meeting hosted by Teamsters Local 1932 at El Garces on Aug. 27. During May, members of the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC neighborhoods still without power tonight
BULLHEAD CITY – As of 4:30 p.m. several Bullhead City neighborhoods along Bullhead Parkway remain without power. There is no current estimate for when power will be restored. Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) is the official source for information regarding the status of the power service outage in Bullhead City. Residents are encouraged to follow MEC on social media for official updates.
