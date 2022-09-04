Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
MBA football vs. CPA: Tennessee high school football live game stream
Watch a live stream of MBA football's game against CPA on Thursday, courtesy of Big Red Broadcasting and MBA. The game between the two teams begins at 7 p.m. Thursday. From the...
Yardbarker
If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
Potential Schedule Changes a ‘Top Priority’ in CFP Expansion Efforts
The CFP‘s management committee explored the possibility of moving the entire schedule up a week as it tries to expand the playoff as early as 2024.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN analyst picks Lamar Jackson for MVP: '(Jackson's) going to go absolutely on a fire blazing trail of the NFL this season'
There may be a "measure of pessimism " that a contract extension between the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson will get done soon. Jackson himself said this week that Friday is the unofficial deadline for such an agreement to be made, but many don't think it'll impact how he plays this season.
Yardbarker
Brian Kelly got verbally bodyslammed by a reporter: 'Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time'
LSU head coach Brian Kelly is not the first college football coach to leave one program for another. He's not even the first to leave before his former team's bowl game. That happens a bunch in college football, and it's not like Notre Dame, of all places, would have had trouble finding his replacement.
Retiring Emmanuel Sanders recalls crying in bathroom stall at halftime of Broncos preseason game
Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced that he was retiring from the NFL as a member of the Denver Broncos on Wednesday morning. Sanders spent five-plus of his 12 seasons in the league with the Broncos from 2014 to 2019, earning both of his Pro Bowl honors and winning his only Super Bowl ring as well.
Yardbarker
Gisele Bündchen reportedly 'wasn't thrilled' Tom Brady returned to Buccaneers
A bombshell report from last week claimed that Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, was upset over her husband's decision to end a short-lived winter retirement to return to the team for at least one more NFL season. There's an update on the situation...
Comments / 0