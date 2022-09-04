Read full article on original website
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live MusicDianna CarneySomerville, MA
First-years housed at The Court live in the shadow of The ModsThe Tufts Daily
LETTER: Framingham Teachers Association Excited To Re-Introduce Parent Teacher Home Visits Program
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Teachers Association is proud and excited to work with the district in re-invigorating the Parent Teacher Home Visits program which was introduced in Framingham in 2017. when the then director and assistant director of the multilingual department approached the association to partner with them. The...
3 Natick Residents Graduate from The University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Among the...
Catherine Elaine Battershield, 65
FRAMINGHAM – Catherine Elaine Battershield of Framingham, passed away at her home on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at age 65. Catherine was born in St. Anns, Jamaica on March 27, 1957. In 1971 she emigrated to the United States to live with her mother. She attended Framingham South High...
Covarrubias & Freve Appointed to Framingham State Board of Trustees
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University announced today, September 6, finance executive Mariel Freve and nonprofit leader Lino Covarrubias have been appointed to the University’s volunteer Board of Trustees. Freve brings to the Board a wealth of experience in finance and accounting leadership roles. She is currently the Vice...
Greenberg Earns Degree at University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Among the...
7 Framingham Students Make Spring 2022 Dean's List
MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Nikita Bhatnagar of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Luiny Juliao of Framingham (01702) class of 2025. Maya Puffer of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Eyal Sharon...
8 Natick Students Make Dean's List at Tufts University
MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and...
4 Natick Students on Emerson College's Spring Dean's List
BOSTON – Four Natick students were named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Danielle Cohen is majoring in Business Creative Enterprises and is a...
Trio of Framingham Students on Emerson College's Dean List
BOSTON – Three Framingham students were named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Hannah Bossange is majoring in Theatre and Performance and is a...
Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23
FRAMINGHAM – Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23, of Framingham, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 after a long struggle with mental illness and addiction. He was beloved by his parents, Heidi Schliesske and Kim Evans; his birth parents, Aida Zayas and Juan Ramon Fernandez; his siblings, Devonte Wilkins, Joshua Ramirez, Jada Ramirez, Jaliyah LaSanta, and Damalis Gonzalez; his grandparents, Maryann and Jacinto Pimentel; his grandfather, Horst Schliesske; his niece, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Chandrasekar Graduates from Cumberlands
WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY – University of the Cumberlands would like to congratulate Deepakraj Chandrasekar of Marlborough, on completing their Master of Science in Project Management this August. Well done, Patriot!. University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky,...
Fuccillo & Pereira on Dean's List at Emerson College
BOSTON – Two Marlborough students were named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Albert Fuccillo is majoring in Political Communication and is a member...
Donaghue vs Hostage For 19th Worcester State Representative Seat in November
FRAMINGHAM – Both Democrat Kate Donaghue and Republican Jonathan Hostage were unopposed in their primary races yesterday, September 6. But in November, voters in Westborough, Northborough, Southborough and a one-third of Precinct 21 in the City of Framingham will elect one of the two candidates to be state representative in the newly-created district.
15th Annual MetroWest Humane Society Craft Fair September 17
FRAMINGHAM – The 15th annual MetroWest Humane Society Craft Fair is right around the corner. With more than 90 vendors specializing in jewelry, home décor, pet toys, candles, clothing, and many more items, there’s something for everyone at Framingham Centre Common!. Come on out and enjoy a...
Padilla Scores Lone Framingham State Goal in Home Opener Loss
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State men’s soccer team faced off against Clark University in an intense home opener on Wednesday afternoon, but lost 2-1 to the Cougars. The late summer weather made for a perfect game day for the 330member squad to take the field. Although half of...
UPDATED: Robert E. Gould, 95, World War II Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Robert E. Gould, 95, a longtime resident of Holliston, died Monday, September 5, 2022. He was the devoted husband of 67 years to Alma E. (Werner) Gould of Holliston. Born in Warwick, RI and raised in Connecticut, he was the son of the late Ervin and Bertha...
Barbara LaRoche, 88, Registered Nurse
NATICK – Barbara LaRoche, 88, was reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Bob on September 2, 2022, where they now live together in Eternal Peace. She was surrounded by her six children holding her hands and telling her how much they love her, thanking her for being their amazing mother, telling her that they will be ok and guiding her Home with the comfort knowing that Mom was passing to Heaven to be with Dad.
PHOTOS: SOAR Natick Remembers Lives Lost To Opioid Overdose
NATICK – On Monday, August 29, just a couple of days before International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day, volunteers installed 2,290 flags in front of First Congregational Church in downtown Natick. Each flag represents a life lost to the opioid overdose last year in Massachusetts. The display is striking and...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, September 6, 2022
1 Framingham and MetroWest are in a flood watch today. 2. Today is election day in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Polls are open in Framingham until 8 p.m. Besides state-wide offices Framingham will be elected a new state representative for the 6th Middlesex District. There are 3 Democrats on the...
