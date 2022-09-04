ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Catherine Elaine Battershield, 65

FRAMINGHAM – Catherine Elaine Battershield of Framingham, passed away at her home on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at age 65. Catherine was born in St. Anns, Jamaica on March 27, 1957. In 1971 she emigrated to the United States to live with her mother. She attended Framingham South High...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Greenberg Earns Degree at University of Rhode Island

KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University's 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022.
KINGSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

7 Framingham Students Make Spring 2022 Dean's List

MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean's list honors are:. Nikita Bhatnagar of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Luiny Juliao of Framingham (01702) class of 2025. Maya Puffer of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Eyal Sharon...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

8 Natick Students Make Dean's List at Tufts University

MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23

FRAMINGHAM – Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23, of Framingham, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 after a long struggle with mental illness and addiction. He was beloved by his parents, Heidi Schliesske and Kim Evans; his birth parents, Aida Zayas and Juan Ramon Fernandez; his siblings, Devonte Wilkins, Joshua Ramirez, Jada Ramirez, Jaliyah LaSanta, and Damalis Gonzalez; his grandparents, Maryann and Jacinto Pimentel; his grandfather, Horst Schliesske; his niece, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Chandrasekar Graduates from Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY – University of the Cumberlands would like to congratulate Deepakraj Chandrasekar of Marlborough, on completing their Master of Science in Project Management this August.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
FraminghamSOURCE

Barbara LaRoche, 88, Registered Nurse

NATICK – Barbara LaRoche, 88, was reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Bob on September 2, 2022, where they now live together in Eternal Peace. She was surrounded by her six children holding her hands and telling her how much they love her, thanking her for being their amazing mother, telling her that they will be ok and guiding her Home with the comfort knowing that Mom was passing to Heaven to be with Dad.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

