ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

This busy stretch of Myrtle Beach has $1M handrails. Here’s why they’re needed.

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

A busy stretch of downtown Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard has picked up a subtle new look that’s been more than a year in the making.

With a little bit of help from state lawmakers, the city has installed handrails along five blocks of one of its most distinctive streets.

They’re designed as an added safety feature for downtown pedestrians

In place from 7th Avenue S. to 12th Avenue N., the railings are meant to keep people from stepping in the roadway while also being visual cues about where the road stops and the sidewalk begins. Crews began erecting them in late July, working overnight to avoid summer traffic.

It’s a million-dollar project that marks the latest cash infusion into downtown

The General Assembly included a $250,000 earmark in this year’s budget to help pay for the $1.1 million project, with city funds covering the rest.

In addition to cars and trucks, Myrtle Beach allows up to 871 golf cart and moped rentals annually. City leaders issued permits for 675 golf carts this season. They can only be used on roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less and must be parked after sunset.

Officials rolled out the wave-and-dolphin design with an Aug. 5 post on the city’s website . The newly fashioned rails stop just short of the city’s 1.2-mile boardwalk, which itself underwent a recent $3.7 million renovation to replace aged wooden planks with synthetic plastic parts.

South Carolina is among the country’s deadliest states for pedestrians

Between 2016 and 2020, 811 pedestrians were killed across the state — ninth most in the U.S. according to Smart Growth America, an urban planning group that focuses on safety efforts in major cities.

Nationwide, pedestrian deaths more than doubled between 2014 and 2020, from 4,109 to 6,529 — a 58 percent jump.

Two of the country’s most dangerous metropolitan areas for walkers are located in the Palmetto State, Smart Growth America says: Columbia and the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin markets.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Sunset, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Pawleys Island food venture to open in shuttered Mount Pleasant restaurant site

A new food venture is in the works for a darkened dining venue in Mount Pleasant. The owners of Get Carried Away Southern Market in Pawleys Island and the well-known Palmetto Cheese pimento cheese brand plan to open an outpost about 70 miles down the coast at 644 Coleman Blvd. It's taking the former site of Wild Wing Café in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center. The restaurant closed in 2018 after 22 years.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#America Says#Metropolitan Areas#Handrails#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The General Assembly
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach Chamber funds questioned by Horry County Council

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce receives $51 million annually in tax gifts from a combination of taxes. A TDF tax, matching state monies, along with, a Horry County Accommodation tax donation all comprise to make up this $51 million in annual free tax grants. Last night, Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Beach rules change Tuesday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s summer restrictions in place regarding dogs and tents on the beach will be lifted Tuesday. Starting Tuesday, dogs will be allowed on the beach at any time of the day, according to the city’s rules. All dogs must remain on a leash no longer than seven feet. Dog […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WMBF

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting Tuesday, certain restrictions on the beach in the city of Myrtle Beach will be lifted. Myrtle Beach’s rules about dogs, bicycles, tents and canopies on the beach change after Labor Day. Dogs and bicycles will be allowed on the beach at any...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police say missing child found safe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — UPDATE: Myrtle Beach police say a child missing Thursday afternoon has been found safe. Previous: Myrtle Beach police are searching for a child who was last seen near an Ocean Boulevard hotel. The child was last seen near the Days Inn at 8th Avenue South in a black bathing suit […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
5K+
Followers
118
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy