The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their first meeting of September. Following the prayer and pledge the board moved into agenda items. First up, the board heard from Scout Leader Donnie Golden and his daughter Aunna. Aunna is working towards her Eagle certification and her proposed project is to erect a pavilion over the reflection area between the Scout Center and Lake Huckabee. Aunna explained the construction of the proposed pavilion and the structural specs. She asked for the city to provide for concrete costs for the structure’s piers. There was discussion on whether the pavilion would be in demand by the public due to its close proximity to the Scout Building. The pavilion would be 30 feet by 40 feet over an existing fire pit. The board agreed to fund the concrete cost for piers at approximately $1,000. Aunna also noted if anyone wanted to donate towards the project can drop the money by Dr. Lester Sitzes office.

HOPE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO