hopeprescott.com
Pedron nursing scholarship endowed
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The Gladys Pedron Nursing Endowed Scholarship was recently established at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana by Linda Boulton and her family in memory of her aunt, Gladys Pedron. Preference for the scholarship is given to a student pursuing a degree in Nursing at UAHT. Gladys was born...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Civitan Wins “Outstanding Club of the Year Award”
The Hope Civitan Club was honored with the “Outstanding Club of the Year Award” at the Heartland District of Civitan International annual convention held in Bartlesville, OK, in August. The Heartland District is made up of the states of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, and Missouri. The award was based on club activities during the year beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2022.
hopeprescott.com
Casino night Saturday
TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Texarkana campus with a special “Casino Night” party. The event you don’t want to miss will be held at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center on Saturday, October 8, from 7-10 p.m. Join us in your finest Vegas attire for a festive evening of casino games to include Blackjack, Poker, Craps, and Roulette. Enjoy dancing to the music of the Tin Man Band, a high-energy seven-piece band from Dallas, Texas, that plays everything from Aretha Franklin to AC/DC, and, of course, drinks, food, and fun. This unique celebration is hosted by friends of UA Texarkana, including Dr. Christine Holt, Shelby and Mayor Allen Brown, Prissy and Dr. Randy Hickerson, Dr. Robin and David Hickerson, and Morgan and Dr. Brent Bennett.
hopeprescott.com
Farm Bureau Bobcat Player of the Week
This week’s Hope High School Football “Farm Bureau Player of the Week” is #10 Tamorrin Lindsey. Tamorrin is a JR running back, who had 13 carries, 223 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Bobcats game against Nashville. Presenting his award is Darrell Davis with Farm Bureau Insurance. Congratulations Tamorrin !
hopeprescott.com
Flu clinic Sept. 27
PRESCOTT – There will be no mass flu clinic this year. However, in its place the Arkansas Department of Health will be holding statewide community flu clinics. All clinics will be on Sept. 27 this year. In Prescott, the community flu clinic will be held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Weather permitting, this will be a drive-through clinic, otherwise, vaccinations will be given inside the Potlatch Building.
hopeprescott.com
Bobcats Fall To Nashville
The Hope Bobcats fell to Nashville Friday 74 to 42 in their season opener. The Bobcats host Ashdown Friday night at 7:30pm. If you can’t be there in person, tune in on 107.9FM and hopeprescott.com….
hopeprescott.com
USDA Hosts Chamber Coffee
The local USDA office in Hope hosted Wednesday’s Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee. The USDA office is at 300 West Commerce in Hope.
hopeprescott.com
District Gov. visits Prescott Rotary
PRESCOTT – Bill Fish, District Gov. for Rotary district 6170, visited the Prescott Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon. Fish, originally from Pine Bluff, graduated from Ouachita Baptist University and has been a Methodist minister for 37 years. He joined the DeQueen Rotary club in 1996 and has worked his way up to District Gov. He is also a Paul Harris Fellow, is married to Carla with one son, Joseph, who graduated from Prescott High School.
hopeprescott.com
Fair starts Monday with parade
PRESCOTT – It’s fair time in Nevada County. From Sept. 8-17, the Nevada County Fairgrounds will be hopping. Thursday and Friday will be set up times for the different arts, crafts and photography, along with the commercial booths being set up. On Saturday, Sept. 10, entries may be made for crops, fall garden and farm products, along with household articles, quilts, coverlets, clothing, photography, crafts, educational and commercial booths. These same items can be entered Sunday, Sept. 11 as well.
hopeprescott.com
Hope City Board
The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their first meeting of September. Following the prayer and pledge the board moved into agenda items. First up, the board heard from Scout Leader Donnie Golden and his daughter Aunna. Aunna is working towards her Eagle certification and her proposed project is to erect a pavilion over the reflection area between the Scout Center and Lake Huckabee. Aunna explained the construction of the proposed pavilion and the structural specs. She asked for the city to provide for concrete costs for the structure’s piers. There was discussion on whether the pavilion would be in demand by the public due to its close proximity to the Scout Building. The pavilion would be 30 feet by 40 feet over an existing fire pit. The board agreed to fund the concrete cost for piers at approximately $1,000. Aunna also noted if anyone wanted to donate towards the project can drop the money by Dr. Lester Sitzes office.
hopeprescott.com
2022 Bobcat Yearbooks Now Available
HOPE PUBLIC SCHOOLS – 2022 Yearbooks are here! Alumni, parents, students, and everyone else interested in grabbing a copy, come to the High School to pick up your yearbook for only $40 each!! #GoBobcats #ALLIN Cover photos by Kelly Muldrew.
hopeprescott.com
Blevins VFD Responds To Wreck On US 371
The Blevins Fire Department responded to a 1 vehicle accident 9.4.22 at Harris Curve on U S 371. The flatbed trailer loaded with empty concrete sacks broke away from the tractor and overturned. The tractor remained upright. No injuries. Pafford EMS, ASP and HCSO also responded.
hopeprescott.com
450 Pounds of Hope Watermelons On Display at Holiday Inn Express In Hope
The Holiday Inn Express always tries to have giant Hope watermelons on display during the summer and this year is no different. The hotel’s Charleton Luker is shown here checking out melons that weigh (from left to right) 128 pounds, 205 pounds, and 115 pounds. The melons were grown by Lloyd Bright here in Hempstead County. A giant Lloyd Bright melon is also on display at the Hampton Inn in Hope. The public is welcome to stop and see the melons.
hopeprescott.com
ROC TO HOST JOB FAIR – OPEN INTERVIEW DAY SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. will host a fall Job Fair and Open Interview Day on Saturday, September 10 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The event will take place at the ROC Administrative offices at 500 South Main Street in Hope. All applicants on Saturday will receive a brief interview...
