nbcrightnow.com
College coaches foresee big season ahead for Gonzaga, Drew Timme
Las Vegas oddsmakers and various national media outlets have lofty expectations for Gonzaga with the season opener just two months away. The same goes for college basketball coaches. The Zags received high praise in CBS Sports’ annual survey of approximately 100 coaches conducted by Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander on...
gozags.com
WSOC Welcomes Cal Poly Thursday
Gonzaga (1-2-2, 0-0-0 WCC) vs. Cal Poly (2-3-0, 0-0-0 BIG WEST) THURSDAY, SEPT. 8 | 7 P.M. | LUGER FIELD | SPOKANE. - Cal Poly boasts wins at Minnesota and Sacramento State. Both were 1-0 shutout victories. - Four different Mustangs have scored a goal this season, while two others...
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
PHOTOS: Inside the new Flett Middle School
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new middle school is officially open in Spokane. Along with Denny Yasuhara Middle School, Pauline Pascal Flett Middle School are two of the three middle schools coming to Spokane Public Schools. A new courtyard, classrooms, learning neighborhoods and more, almost 400 students will be attending...
KXLY
Grab an extra blanket tonight! Cool air is blowing in this evening – Kris
I think you’ll hear it more than once tomorrow morning; “It feels like FALL!” It’s not quite “sweater weather,” and I don’t think the furnace will click on, but it is going to get cool tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s in many locations, including Spokane. Cool air is blowing in behind a cold front that kicked up the dust around the region Wednesday. If you go to sleep with the window open tonight to take advantage of that cool down, you might wake up to the smell of wildfire smoke. A change in our winds will bring smoke into the region from the north overnight. Otherwise, expect sunny skies for Thursday with a high of 77. That’s average, but it will probably feel like summer is officially over.
City of Spokane announces flags will be lowered at half-staff in honor of Sandy Williams
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has directed all flags at City facilities to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams. Williams was among the passengers lost in a floatplane crash in the Puget Sound in Seattle on Sept. 4, 2022. The...
inlander.com
What we can learn from the 19 dead found over six years at Spokane's Wolfe and New Washington apartments
The heat killed Robert Hunt last summer. But it had help. It's about 10 in the morning on June 30, 2021, when the cops finally arrive at the New Washington apartment building on West Second Avenue, across from the Big Dipper. Even that early, the apartment is a furnace — with the stagnant air in the hallways soaring to 100 degrees. Hunt had been vomiting the night before.
Goats return to Spokane parks to help with fire mitigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Once again, the Healing Hooves goats are back at local parks! These goats help mitigate fire risk in natural areas by reducing brush and tree sampling density. You can catch the goats at Meadowglen Park until Thursday, Minnehaha Park on Sept. 14-18, Hangman Park on Sept. 19-22, and High Drive Park at the end of September and...
inlander.com
Spokane police seize thousands of dollars each year — City Council wants to change how they spend it
In most Washington cities, police chiefs are able to spend the money they seize from people suspected of drug crimes with broad discretion. But in Spokane, a 2017 ordinance requires that the City Council and police chief agree on how the money is spent. This year, the two parties are...
Green Bluff’s local peach orchard sees a large traffic over Labor Day weekend
GREEN BLUFF, Wash.– As millions of people travel during this labor day weekend, some people are coming to Spokane for the peach season. Green Bluff’s U-Pick peaches event has returned this year. However, the season kicked off late compared to the last year’s. “We had a very long drawn-out cold wet spring. What that did is extend our bloom cycle...
KHQ Right Now
Body found near Girl Scouts office in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said they are investigating after a body was found near the Girl Scouts office in west central Spokane on Monday morning. Police told KHQ that they have cleared the scene near North Ash and West Maxwell and are continuing to investigate. The found body is now in custody of the Spokane County Medical Examiner, who will release the identity.
KXLY
Former teacher from Spokane among victims in Puget Sound seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Patricia Hicks, a retired schoolteacher from Spokane and partner of civil rights activist Sandy Williams, was among the 10 people who died in a seaplane crash off Whidbey Island. Hicks, 66, was on her way back home from a vacation in the San Juan Islands with...
Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
‘Totally flabbergasted:’ Anonymous donor gives back to Montfort Center
DEER PARK, Wash. — One of the oldest schools in Washington caught a much-needed break when a special donor paid them a visit. The Montfort Center near Deer Park was built in 1878. While it’s a historic building, the building off Highway 395 there has been recent trouble making ends meet.
KXLY
Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
Girlfriend of man shot and killed by Spokane police in Hillyard speaks out
SPOKANE, Wash. — The girlfriend of the man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in Hillyard wants people to know her side of what happened. The man's girlfriend, Sarah McLaughlin, says the name of the man shot by Spokane police was Robert Bradley. Sarah says she...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue. The crash occurred on Trent and Idaho Road. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
‘It’s stressful’: Parents and students in Spokane face confusion over school bus system
SPOKANE, Wash.– Students in Spokane return to class this week. Some families are still confused by the school bus system. “It’s stressful,” said Marisa Caru, a parent who sends her kid to Salk Middle School. “Stressful for parents and stressful for kiddo.”. It was a day...
KHQ Right Now
Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in CdA over the weekend
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in Coeur d'Alene over the weekend, employees confirmed with KHQ. The "Legally Blonde" actress posted a video on Instagram of herself inside the store, browsing at books in her "happy place."
