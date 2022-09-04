ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

nbcrightnow.com

College coaches foresee big season ahead for Gonzaga, Drew Timme

Las Vegas oddsmakers and various national media outlets have lofty expectations for Gonzaga with the season opener just two months away. The same goes for college basketball coaches. The Zags received high praise in CBS Sports’ annual survey of approximately 100 coaches conducted by Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander on...
SPOKANE, WA
gozags.com

WSOC Welcomes Cal Poly Thursday

Gonzaga (1-2-2, 0-0-0 WCC) vs. Cal Poly (2-3-0, 0-0-0 BIG WEST) THURSDAY, SEPT. 8 | 7 P.M. | LUGER FIELD | SPOKANE. - Cal Poly boasts wins at Minnesota and Sacramento State. Both were 1-0 shutout victories. - Four different Mustangs have scored a goal this season, while two others...
SPOKANE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

PHOTOS: Inside the new Flett Middle School

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new middle school is officially open in Spokane. Along with Denny Yasuhara Middle School, Pauline Pascal Flett Middle School are two of the three middle schools coming to Spokane Public Schools. A new courtyard, classrooms, learning neighborhoods and more, almost 400 students will be attending...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Grab an extra blanket tonight! Cool air is blowing in this evening – Kris

I think you’ll hear it more than once tomorrow morning; “It feels like FALL!” It’s not quite “sweater weather,” and I don’t think the furnace will click on, but it is going to get cool tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s in many locations, including Spokane. Cool air is blowing in behind a cold front that kicked up the dust around the region Wednesday. If you go to sleep with the window open tonight to take advantage of that cool down, you might wake up to the smell of wildfire smoke. A change in our winds will bring smoke into the region from the north overnight. Otherwise, expect sunny skies for Thursday with a high of 77. That’s average, but it will probably feel like summer is officially over.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

What we can learn from the 19 dead found over six years at Spokane's Wolfe and New Washington apartments

The heat killed Robert Hunt last summer. But it had help. It's about 10 in the morning on June 30, 2021, when the cops finally arrive at the New Washington apartment building on West Second Avenue, across from the Big Dipper. Even that early, the apartment is a furnace — with the stagnant air in the hallways soaring to 100 degrees. Hunt had been vomiting the night before.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Goats return to Spokane parks to help with fire mitigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Once again, the Healing Hooves goats are back at local parks! These goats help mitigate fire risk in natural areas by reducing brush and tree sampling density. You can catch the goats at Meadowglen Park until Thursday, Minnehaha Park on Sept. 14-18, Hangman Park on Sept. 19-22, and High Drive Park at the end of September and...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Body found near Girl Scouts office in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said they are investigating after a body was found near the Girl Scouts office in west central Spokane on Monday morning. Police told KHQ that they have cleared the scene near North Ash and West Maxwell and are continuing to investigate. The found body is now in custody of the Spokane County Medical Examiner, who will release the identity.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Multi-vehicle crash cleared from Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue. The crash occurred on Trent and Idaho Road. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA

