GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fall is now in full swing, according to meteorologists! September 1st marks a new season of cooler temperatures. Our latest forecast has been in good agreement as temperatures over the past couple of weeks have not escaped the 80s. August 27th was our last 90-degree-day. 90° was reported at PTI. Since then, we've stayed cool. The big question is: are the 90s gone for good or are they planning to make a comeback? According to weather forecast model trends, we could be saying 'goodbye' to the 90s for the rest of the year.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO