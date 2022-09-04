ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NC

chapelboro.com

Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game

Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
BOONE, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball extends offer to five-star Trentyn Flowers

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have officially extended an offer to five-star Class of 2024 prospect Trentyn Flowers. Add five-star Trentyn Flowers to the list of players from the Class of 2024 that the UNC basketball program has extended an official offer to. On Monday night, it was...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Vay Miller Cole

Vay Miller Cole, 106, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her residence. A funeral service was held Sunday, September 4, 2022, 3 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Troy, officiated by Rev. Glenn Hancock. Burial followed at Southside Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
TROY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro police assess safety measures after fight at Dudley High School during football game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police have given the Guilford County School District a list of recommendations for safety following a fight in the stands at Dudley High School’s home football game Friday night. “I think it’s a sad state of affairs because…it creates such a negative connotation around the school, Dudley itself,” said Sharon […]
GREENSBORO, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Charlie Hayes Wright

Charlie Hayes Wright, 59, passed away on Thursday September 1, 2022. Services will be private. Wright was born in Montgomery County to Howard and Bessie Singleton Wright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters. He is survived by three sisters and one brother.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Archie William Edwards Jr.

ARCHIE WILLIAM EDWARDS JR. Archie William Edwards, Jr., 74, of Bridgeport, CT, (formerly of) Candor, passes away, Monday 22, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on September 10 at R.C. Bostic & Son Funeral Services Chapel, Candor. Edwards is survived by his wife, Inaka Edwards of the home; son, Eric Edwards; daughter, Erika Edwards; one brother; two sisters.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Someone in NC won over $500,000 after buying $20 ticket

RAEFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Hoke County convenience store Saturday afternoon, bought a 100X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $508,513, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just before 2 p.m. at the Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford. The odds of winning a Fast […]
RAEFORD, NC
wfmynews2.com

Should Greensboro say 'Goodbye' to the 90s for the rest of 2022?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fall is now in full swing, according to meteorologists! September 1st marks a new season of cooler temperatures. Our latest forecast has been in good agreement as temperatures over the past couple of weeks have not escaped the 80s. August 27th was our last 90-degree-day. 90° was reported at PTI. Since then, we've stayed cool. The big question is: are the 90s gone for good or are they planning to make a comeback? According to weather forecast model trends, we could be saying 'goodbye' to the 90s for the rest of the year.
GREENSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC

