Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The City of High Point has approved plans to upgrade Truist Point stadium with the goal of bringing more sports offerings, including professional men’s soccer, to the downtown area. “The partnership with NC Pro Soccer is another opportunity for the City of High Point...
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have officially extended an offer to five-star Class of 2024 prospect Trentyn Flowers. Add five-star Trentyn Flowers to the list of players from the Class of 2024 that the UNC basketball program has extended an official offer to. On Monday night, it was...
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Winston-Salem. The Ragsdale High School soccer team will have a game with Atkins Academic & Technology High School on September 06, 2022, 14:30:00.
Greensboro, N.C. — One juvenile faces criminal charges after multiple fights ended the Dudley-Hillside football game at halftime on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Guilford County Schools said spectators were involved in a fight during the football. The fight involved multiple clusters of people, police said....
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released new details after fights forced an early end to a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. On Sunday, police revealed that the department is seeking charges on one juvenile for disorderly conduct. Police also confirmed that officers used pepper spray “specifically on those actively engaged in […]
Vay Miller Cole, 106, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her residence. A funeral service was held Sunday, September 4, 2022, 3 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Troy, officiated by Rev. Glenn Hancock. Burial followed at Southside Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police have given the Guilford County School District a list of recommendations for safety following a fight in the stands at Dudley High School’s home football game Friday night. “I think it’s a sad state of affairs because…it creates such a negative connotation around the school, Dudley itself,” said Sharon […]
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket using Online Play that turned into a $388,927 jackpot win. Heather Malo, 48, said she found about the win when she saw a notification email that looked a little different. Once she realized she had hit the jackpot,...
Charlie Hayes Wright, 59, passed away on Thursday September 1, 2022. Services will be private. Wright was born in Montgomery County to Howard and Bessie Singleton Wright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters. He is survived by three sisters and one brother.
ARCHIE WILLIAM EDWARDS JR. Archie William Edwards, Jr., 74, of Bridgeport, CT, (formerly of) Candor, passes away, Monday 22, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on September 10 at R.C. Bostic & Son Funeral Services Chapel, Candor. Edwards is survived by his wife, Inaka Edwards of the home; son, Eric Edwards; daughter, Erika Edwards; one brother; two sisters.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of first-year students at North Carolina A&T State University have been living in hotels since the start of the school year. Now, they’re finally getting a chance to move onto campus. The university says that about 130 students will be moving out of the nearby Drury and Marriott hotels and […]
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
(WGHP) — The South is known for its hospitality, but let’s face it: not every Southern city lives up to the hype. Now, however, we know that we have a bastion of good behavior right here in North Carolina. Apparently, according to at least this one survey, Charlotte was found to be one of the […]
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
RAEFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Hoke County convenience store Saturday afternoon, bought a 100X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $508,513, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just before 2 p.m. at the Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford. The odds of winning a Fast […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fall is now in full swing, according to meteorologists! September 1st marks a new season of cooler temperatures. Our latest forecast has been in good agreement as temperatures over the past couple of weeks have not escaped the 80s. August 27th was our last 90-degree-day. 90° was reported at PTI. Since then, we've stayed cool. The big question is: are the 90s gone for good or are they planning to make a comeback? According to weather forecast model trends, we could be saying 'goodbye' to the 90s for the rest of the year.
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
