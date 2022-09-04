Read full article on original website
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Conserve power to avoid blackoutspuneetCalifornia State
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
ucdavisaggies.com
Men's soccer opens three-game homestand Thursday
Davis, Calif. - The Aggies will finally get a chance to play in front of their home faithful on Thursday as UC Davis opens a three-game homestand against San Diego on Thursday morning. GAME 4. Who: San Diego Torreros. Where: Davis, Calif. (Aggie Soccer Field) When: Thursday, Sept. 8. Time:...
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Head to Brookings to Face No. 2 South Dakota State
DAVIS, Calif. - UC Davis continues its road swing to start the 2022 season as the Aggies head to Brookings, S.D. to take on No. 2-ranked South Dakota State. The two teams will clash on Saturday, Sept. 10, with kickoff slated for 4 p.m. PT. Both squads are coming off loses to FBS opponents as UC Davis dropped it opener, 34-13, at Cal and SDSU was edged by Iowa, 7-3. The game Saturday is a rematch from the first round of the 2021 FCS Playoffs, where the Jackrabbits were victorious, 56-24.
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies go toe-to-toe with No. 1 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – The UC Davis volleyball team put up a great fight, but ultimately fell to No. 1 University of Texas, 3-0, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas on Wednesday night. "It was a great experience," head coach Dan Conners said. "We learned where we stack up against...
ucdavisaggies.com
Block party propels Aggies past Sacramento State
Davis, Calif. – It was a block party for UC Davis as the Aggies volleyball team defeated rival Sacramento State, 3-1, to claim the Causeway Cup points in their home opener on Monday at the University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif. The Aggies improved to 4-2 on the...
calmatters.network
From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula
Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” — pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
Paradise Post
49ers fans: 10 fantastic food vendors for the 2022-23 Levi’s Stadium season
The Faithful are also foodies, so Levi’s Stadium and its hospitality partner, Levy, make a concerted effort every year to offer craveable culinary experiences for those devoted Niner fans. For the 2022-23 season, the offerings include a cherished family recipe for lumpia, award-winning pizza and a type of burger...
San Francisco Just Decriminalized Shrooms
San Francisco has become the latest U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics like magic mushrooms and ayahuasca. A resolution passed unanimously by the city’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday says arresting people for using, growing, and distributing federally banned plant-based psychedelics like shrooms, ayahuasca, and peyote shall be “the lowest law enforcement priority” and that no city resources should be used for investigations tied to the use of psychedelics. The resolution also calls for the state and federal government to decriminalize psychedelics.
The sandwiches at much-hyped Bay Area restaurant Ok’s Deli sold out for 9 months straight
"When those forces come together, it makes the sandwich amazing."
NBC Bay Area
New COVID Booster Shot Becomes Available in the Bay Area
An updated version of the COVID-19 booster shot, retooled to target the new and more contagious omicron variants, is arriving to the Bay Area. At the vaccine clinic set up at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, San Jose resident Chris Lee said he may have already been sick with one of the first omicron variants, but he wants to be protected against any others. So, he became one of the first in the Bay Area to get the updated vaccine Wednesday.
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
Bringing the South to Sacramento | Crawfish & Catfish Festival is back
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From the Bayou to Bourbon Street, the crawfish and catfish have crawled their way to Sacramento for the annual Crawfish and Catfish Festival!. Celebrating over 12 years of good times, the Crawfish and Catfish Festival is a two-day festival and deemed one of the ultimate Louisiana food and music experiences in Sacramento.
pajaronian.com
Legendary Moss Landing restaurant closes
MOSS LANDING — A long line of hungry customers stretched out the door of Phil’s Fish Market and Eatery in Moss Landing Monday, the last day of the popular restaurant. For 22 years the business has seen a steady flow of customers, many repeats, at the Sandholdt Road location, sandwiched between the Pacific and the Moss Landing Harbor. The chief reason for the closure is simple, said owner Phil DiGirolamo: the nearby Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. In the works now for MBARI is to build a 33,000-square-foot marine research center in its place.
John Wayne, pleasure cruises and fire: the story of the Spirit of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It is no secret that the Sacramento River was home to the big-wheeled paddle boats of days gone by, but one of them is a Hollywood star that today rests on the banks of the river it takes its name from. The Spirit of Sacramento has sat decaying on the banks […]
Blazing record Labor Day heat grips the Bay Area; Fairfield hits 117°
SAN FRANCISCO -- A massive heat dome parked over the southwest and stretching for thousands of miles will trigger record-shattering Labor Day temperatures with triple digits expected throughout the Bay Area.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAdvisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service. The region will see the hottest temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said.The excessive heat warning was issued for the interior of the Bay Area, where high temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s to near 115, Monday and...
Oakland's Brotzeit Lokal is the best restaurant for beer, sausage on the waterfront
On warm summer days, locals gather at red picnic tables on the patio to wash down sausages with pilsners.
territorysupply.com
9 of the Most Romantic Getaways in California
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With the stressors of the modern world at a staggering high, it’s more important than ever for couples to set aside time to relax, explore, and enjoy each other’s company in the peace of a new locale.
Students at a Jackson school ate lunch outside during record heat. Now, two administrators put on leave
JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, students at Jackson Junior High School were told to eat outside during lunch, according to a release from the superintendent of Amador County Unified School District. According to the release, on days of extreme heat or extreme cold, it’s specified that students eat indoors to ensure their safety. […]
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Drug-Addicted Transients Taking Over Neighborhoods While City Fiddles
UPDATED BELOW: The City of Sacramento has a big problem, and it isn’t the “existential threat of climate change.”. Narcotics, burglary, aggravated assault, battery, vandalism, and weapon-related crimes are now commonplace in residential neighborhoods where new moms push strollers on daily walks, kids bicycle to baseball practice, runners prepare for the next marathon, elderly groups do tai chi together, neighbors walk their dogs, and families picnic.
7x7.com
33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area
San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
ocscanner.news
BERKELEY: BOAT INJURY LEADS TO IMPALEMENT
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident involving a boating injury near N. Sunset. The injured male is said to have some sort of object impaled in him. Landing zone set at J Street Marina. Victim was transported to hospital by medevac. No additional information is available at this time.
