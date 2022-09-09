ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall undercard: All fights this weekend

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCLen_0hieTxh200

A landmark night for women’s boxing will play out at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday, as old foes Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall clash to crown an undisputed middleweight champion.

The pair met in the ring as amateurs, with Briton Marshall outpointing her American rival, who is out for revenge in their rematch this weekend.

Shields, 27, carries the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into the O2 Arena, while Marshall, 31, puts the WBO belt on the line.

Each woman is unbeaten as a professional at 12-0, though Marshall has 10 knockouts compared to Shields’ two.

Here’s all you need to know as the old rivals headline an all-female card.

When is it?

Shields vs Marshall will take place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 10 September.

The first fight of the night will begin at 5pm BST (9am PST, 11am CST, 12pm EST), with the main card following at 8pm BST (12pm PST, 2pm CST, 3pm EST).

Ring walks for the main event between Shields and Marshall are expected to take place at 10pm (2pm PST, 4pm CST, 5pm EST).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST (11.30am PST, 1.30pm CST, 2.30pm EST). Sky subscribers can also stream the action live on the Sky Go app.

In the US, ESPN+ will air the bout live.

Odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZYwy_0hieTxh200

Shields –10/11

Marshall – 10/11

Draw – 14/1

Via Betfair .

Full card

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall (undisputed women’s middleweight title)

Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner (unified women’s super-featherweight title)

Lauren Price vs Timea Belik (women’s welterweight)

Karris Artingstall vs Marina Sakharov (women’s featherweight)

Caroline Dubois vs Milena Koleva (women’s lightweight)

Ebonie Jones vs Vanessa Caballero (women’s super-bantamweight)

April Hunter vs Erica Alvarez (women’s super-welterweight)

Georgia O’Connor vs TBC (women’s super-welterweight)

Shannon Ryan vs Bucha El Quassi (women’s super-flyweight)

Ginny Fuchs vs Gemma Ruegg (women’s super-flyweight)

Sarah Liegmann vs Bec Connolly (women’s super-bantamweight)

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning

In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney agreeable to fighting Vasyl Lomachenko says Bob Arum

By Brian Webber: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says he’s already spoken to Devin Haney and his father Bill Haney about fighting Vasyl Lomachenko next. The Haney’s are agreeable to taking on Lomachenko as long as they get past their next opponents. Initially, Haney seemed cool with the...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Nigel Benn doubts Chris Eubank Jr. will be 60% for Conor fight

By Barry Holbrook: Nigel Benn isn’t buying what Chris Eubank Jr. is saying about his plans to come into the October 8th fight against Conor Benn at 60% capacity at the O2 Arena in London. Nigel believes Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is training hard for the 157-lb catchweight...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Marshall
Person
Mikaela Mayer
Person
Claressa Shields
Person
April Hunter
Boxing Scene

Yordenis Ugas Eyes Ring Return Next Year, Targets Keith Thurman, Jaron Ennis, and Vergil Ortiz

According to Yordenis Ugas, destiny was undeniably on his side. After bucking the odds and ushering Manny Pacquiao into retirement following his upset victory, Ugas clutched tightly onto his WBA crown. While he could have opted for a softer touch during his next ring outing, Ugas pointed a daring finger squarely in the direction of Errol Spence Jr. and aimed to strip him of his WBC and IBF welterweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin III to fight for WBC Zapoteca Belt

By Sean Jones: Four-belt 168-lb champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will be pleased to fight for the WBC’s newly created ‘Zapoteca belt, also called the ‘Jaguar Warrior belt’ on September 17th. Artisans have created the beautiful Zapoteca belt, which will be available for Canelo (57-2-2,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#The O2 Arena#American#Wba#Wbc#Wbf#Wbo#Bst#Pst#Cst#Sky Sports Arena#Espn
BoxingNews24.com

Gilberto Ramirez: Dmitry Bivol “has everything I want’

By Jim Calfa: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is super motivated for his title challenge against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Ramirez, 31, has slowly been ramping up for this title challenge since moving up to the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Sunny Edwards-Felix Alvarado Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By IBF

Sunny Edwards waited for more than six weeks to receive a contract for an agreed-upon unification bout. Instead arriving in his inbox were instructions for his next mandatory title defense. BoxingScene.com has learned England’s Edwards has been ordered to next defend his IBF flyweight title against mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado....
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Pacquiao in Talks For Potential Exhibition Fight in January 2023

Eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao, who retired from boxing in 2021, is considering the possibility of taking an exhibition fight in the month of January in Saudi Arabia. Pacquiao, 43-years-old, is in talks to face former sparring partner Jaber Zayani in Riyadh. Zayani (18-0, 11 KOs), a French boxer...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Tim Bradley Expects Canelo To Give GGG A One-Sided Beating

In previous encounters against Gennadiy Golovkin in 2017 and 2018, the betting world viewed Canelo Alvarez as a slight underdog. However, with nearly a half decade passing by since they last shared the ring against one another, oddsmakers have shifted their line of thinking. Officially, the Mexican star has been...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Golf honours the Queen as Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen set Wentworth pace

Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen set the clubhouse target after a moving tribute to the Queen during day three of the BMW PGA Championship.A two-minute period of silence at 9.50am was impeccably observed, with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee at Wentworth.The proclamation of King Charles III was also shown on the television screens in the Championship Village.Hovland, who added a 68 to his opening 64 to join Kjeldsen on 12 under par, felt the right decision had been taken to continue with the...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy