Kaley Cuoco is a time-traveling woman in love with Pete Davidson in the new trailer for Meet Cute. “Have you ever had a night like this in your entire life?” Cuoco repeatedly asks in the two-minute look at the upcoming Peacock film. More from The Hollywood ReporterDolly Alderton and Phoebe Robinson on Adapting Their Own Memoirs for Television'Last Light' Review: Matthew Fox's Inept New Peacock SeriesMatthew Fox on Why He Came Out of Retirement for Action Series 'The Last Light': "It's Good to Be Back" Cuoco’s Sheila and Davidson’s Gary meet on a bar in New York City one night, and...

MOVIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO