Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams GamesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Olivia Wilde: Jason Sudeikis relationship ended 'long before' Harry Styles romance
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Olivia Wilde says her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, was over "long before" her romance with Harry Styles. The 38-year-old actress and director denied leaving Sudeikis, 46, for Styles, 28, in the October issue of Vanity Fair. Wilde and Sudeikis split in November 2020...
‘Extra’ Adds Melvin Robert As Senior Correspondent & Weekend Co-Host
Extra will return for its 29th season Sept. 12 with a new senior correspondent and weekend co-host. Melvin Robert will join the team and be based in Los Angeles alongside anchor Billy Bush. and correspondents Rachel Lindsay and Jennifer Lahmers. “Melvin is not only a strong journalist, interviewer and storyteller, he is dynamic and his energy and authenticity pop off the screen,” said Extra executive producers Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel in a statement. Prior to joining Extra, Robert served as co-anchor of Your Morning and host of The SoCal Scene on Spectrum News 1, where he covered Hollywood as well as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kaley Cuoco Repeatedly Re-creates Her Perfect Night With Pete Davidson in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer
Kaley Cuoco is a time-traveling woman in love with Pete Davidson in the new trailer for Meet Cute. “Have you ever had a night like this in your entire life?” Cuoco repeatedly asks in the two-minute look at the upcoming Peacock film. More from The Hollywood ReporterDolly Alderton and Phoebe Robinson on Adapting Their Own Memoirs for Television'Last Light' Review: Matthew Fox's Inept New Peacock SeriesMatthew Fox on Why He Came Out of Retirement for Action Series 'The Last Light': "It's Good to Be Back" Cuoco’s Sheila and Davidson’s Gary meet on a bar in New York City one night, and...
Apple Original Films Lands Rights To Doc ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me’
Apple Original Films has landed the global rights to a new documentary feature about singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, directed and produced by Alek Keshishian. The doc focuses on Gomez, who after years in the limelight, achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This...
Comments / 0