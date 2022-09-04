ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Golf Begins 2022-23 Season at Yale Invitational

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard women's golf 2022-23 season is set to begin this weekend as the team heads to New Haven, CT. for the Yale Invitational, Sept. 10-11 at The Yale Golf Course. Last year at the Yale Invitational, the Crimson finished in seventh place out of 11...
Women’s Volleyball to Host Harvard Invitational

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard women's volleyball team will play host to the Harvard Invitational this weekend, Sept. 9-10, in the Crimson's 2022 home debut weekend. The Crimson (0-3) will compete against Utah Valley (3-3) on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m., before taking on Georgia (5-1) and Iona (5-1) on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively. All matches will air live on ESPN+.
Ahmadian, Rozolis-Hill Earn Harvard Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by COOP

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Women's soccer sophomore Ainsley Ahmadian and men's water polo first-year James Rozolis-Hill have earned Harvard Athletics Student-Athlete of the Week presented by The Harvard COOP for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, Harvard announced on Wednesday. Ainsley Ahmadian, Women's Soccer, Sophomore, Undeclared. Sophomore Ainsley...
Men’s Tennis Lands Four ITA Preseason Singles Rankings and a Doubles Ranking Ahead of Fall Competition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – With fall competition a week out, the Harvard Men's Tennis team was well represented in the ITA collegiate preseason singles and doubles rankings. Henry von der Schulenburg leads the way earning a spot at 18 in the rankings followed by teammates Harris Walker at 39, Daniel Milavsky at 95 and Ronan Jachuck at 118. Additionally, the duo of Milavsky and first-year Marc Ktiri represented the Crimson in the double's rankings, coming in at 47.
Garcia-Morillo Beats Buzzer to Lift Men’s Soccer over Bryant, 2-1

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Senior Nico Garcia-Morillo scored the game-winning goal with 2.5 seconds remaining to lift Harvard University men's soccer to a 2-1 victory over Bryant University on Tuesday night at Jordan Field. After junior Willem Ebbinge scored the game's opening goal in the 50th minute, Bryant equalized in...
New COVID Booster Shot Becomes Available in the Bay Area

An updated version of the COVID-19 booster shot, retooled to target the new and more contagious omicron variants, is arriving to the Bay Area. At the vaccine clinic set up at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, San Jose resident Chris Lee said he may have already been sick with one of the first omicron variants, but he wants to be protected against any others. So, he became one of the first in the Bay Area to get the updated vaccine Wednesday.
Downtown Burlingame bites and beverages: The newest eateries and ones to watch for

The Peninsula’s second locations of Maison Alyzée and Wahlburgers join newcomers like K-pop inspired Cafe Siete. I’ve been a resident of Burlingame long enough to pair my adult-life milestones with the city’s restaurants: date nights at Ecco, worknight takeout from Gau Poang, baptismal receptions at Nathan’s and end-of-the-season youth soccer parties at Round Table. Though these places have been replaced with new eateries, they still exist fondly in my repertoire of memories.
Local Favorite Takes The Top Prize at The Best in The West Nugget Rib Cook Off

Winners for this year’s 33rd annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off were announced Monday. “BJ’s BBQ” came out on top winning the $10,000 prize. 2nd place went to “Porky Chicks BBQ” from Fayetteville, Arkansas. “Back Forty Texas Barbecue,” from Pleasant Hill, CA took home Third-place. Best Sauce went to “Just North of Memphis BBQ” from Minneapolis.
From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula

Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” — pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
Students feel unsafe amid continued Christian protests

Born-again Christian activists took to the Quad around noon Wednesday to preach and argue with SF State students. They are just one of many extreme religious groups to frequent campus during the first weeks of the fall semester. The leader of the protest refused to give his name and referred...
When will the Bay Area heat wave end?

(KRON) — The sweltering heat wave that descended over the Bay Area late last week and scorched the Labor Day holiday weekend and has seen previous high temperature records shattered isn’t done with us just yet. Wednesday, however, may see a brief respite before it heats up again heading into the weekend. “We are catching […]
33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area

San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
'Modern Landscape' debuts in Danville

The latest exhibit at Danville’s Village Theatre and Art Gallery kicked off this summer, offering a modern twist on a classic artistic tradition. “Modern Landscape” showcases the landscape paintings of six artists from across the country, and sees the return of curator and artist Ellen Levine Dodd. “These...
9 of the Most Romantic Getaways in California

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With the stressors of the modern world at a staggering high, it’s more important than ever for couples to set aside time to relax, explore, and enjoy each other’s company in the peace of a new locale.
