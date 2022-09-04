Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Fall Fun: Trick or Treating, Pumpkin Carving, & More at Marshfield's Festive Family EventDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
gocrimson.com
Women's Golf Begins 2022-23 Season at Yale Invitational
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard women's golf 2022-23 season is set to begin this weekend as the team heads to New Haven, CT. for the Yale Invitational, Sept. 10-11 at The Yale Golf Course. Last year at the Yale Invitational, the Crimson finished in seventh place out of 11...
gocrimson.com
Women’s Volleyball to Host Harvard Invitational
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard women's volleyball team will play host to the Harvard Invitational this weekend, Sept. 9-10, in the Crimson's 2022 home debut weekend. The Crimson (0-3) will compete against Utah Valley (3-3) on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m., before taking on Georgia (5-1) and Iona (5-1) on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively. All matches will air live on ESPN+.
gocrimson.com
Ahmadian, Rozolis-Hill Earn Harvard Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by COOP
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Women's soccer sophomore Ainsley Ahmadian and men's water polo first-year James Rozolis-Hill have earned Harvard Athletics Student-Athlete of the Week presented by The Harvard COOP for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, Harvard announced on Wednesday. Ainsley Ahmadian, Women's Soccer, Sophomore, Undeclared. Sophomore Ainsley...
gocrimson.com
Men’s Tennis Lands Four ITA Preseason Singles Rankings and a Doubles Ranking Ahead of Fall Competition
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – With fall competition a week out, the Harvard Men's Tennis team was well represented in the ITA collegiate preseason singles and doubles rankings. Henry von der Schulenburg leads the way earning a spot at 18 in the rankings followed by teammates Harris Walker at 39, Daniel Milavsky at 95 and Ronan Jachuck at 118. Additionally, the duo of Milavsky and first-year Marc Ktiri represented the Crimson in the double's rankings, coming in at 47.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gocrimson.com
No. 12 Field Hockey Heads to Terrapin Invitational, To Face No. 3 Maryland, No. 23 American
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The 12th ranked Harvard field hockey team (1-1) hits the road this weekend to take on two ranked squads in College Park, Md. Harvard will first play host No. 3 Maryland (4-0) on Friday at 5 p.m. on BTN+. The Crimson will then take on No. 23 American (2-2) on Sunday at 11 a.m. in a game that will also air on BTN+.
gocrimson.com
Garcia-Morillo Beats Buzzer to Lift Men’s Soccer over Bryant, 2-1
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Senior Nico Garcia-Morillo scored the game-winning goal with 2.5 seconds remaining to lift Harvard University men's soccer to a 2-1 victory over Bryant University on Tuesday night at Jordan Field. After junior Willem Ebbinge scored the game's opening goal in the 50th minute, Bryant equalized in...
No. 10 USC puts up new look against pesky Stanford
No. 10 Southern California will open Pac-12 Conference play against one of its most vexing rivals in recent years, traveling
So long San Francisco, L.A., New York: The top cities homebuyers are looking to leave
The share of homebuyers who are looking to relocate reaching a new record high this summer. Only now, it’s higher mortgage rates and still sky-high home prices that are motivating homebuyers, especially those from expensive cities, to look at more affordable area, according to a new Redfin analysis.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Bay Area
New COVID Booster Shot Becomes Available in the Bay Area
An updated version of the COVID-19 booster shot, retooled to target the new and more contagious omicron variants, is arriving to the Bay Area. At the vaccine clinic set up at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, San Jose resident Chris Lee said he may have already been sick with one of the first omicron variants, but he wants to be protected against any others. So, he became one of the first in the Bay Area to get the updated vaccine Wednesday.
Downtown Burlingame bites and beverages: The newest eateries and ones to watch for
The Peninsula’s second locations of Maison Alyzée and Wahlburgers join newcomers like K-pop inspired Cafe Siete. I’ve been a resident of Burlingame long enough to pair my adult-life milestones with the city’s restaurants: date nights at Ecco, worknight takeout from Gau Poang, baptismal receptions at Nathan’s and end-of-the-season youth soccer parties at Round Table. Though these places have been replaced with new eateries, they still exist fondly in my repertoire of memories.
The sandwiches at much-hyped Bay Area restaurant Ok’s Deli sold out for 9 months straight
"When those forces come together, it makes the sandwich amazing."
kkoh.com
Local Favorite Takes The Top Prize at The Best in The West Nugget Rib Cook Off
Winners for this year’s 33rd annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off were announced Monday. “BJ’s BBQ” came out on top winning the $10,000 prize. 2nd place went to “Porky Chicks BBQ” from Fayetteville, Arkansas. “Back Forty Texas Barbecue,” from Pleasant Hill, CA took home Third-place. Best Sauce went to “Just North of Memphis BBQ” from Minneapolis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Kathy Curran Joins NBC10 Boston as Chief Investigative Strategist Beginning Sept. 12
NBC10 Boston/WBTS announced Tuesday that Kathy Curran will join the team as chief investigative strategist. Curran -- an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist who has been covering Boston for close to 30 years -- will begin her new role with NBC10 Boston on Monday, Sept. 12. “Kathy’s incredible experience in...
calmatters.network
From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula
Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” — pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
goldengatexpress.org
Students feel unsafe amid continued Christian protests
Born-again Christian activists took to the Quad around noon Wednesday to preach and argue with SF State students. They are just one of many extreme religious groups to frequent campus during the first weeks of the fall semester. The leader of the protest refused to give his name and referred...
Why Deli Board, one of San Francisco's best sandwich shops, won’t expand
Deli Board may have never been without the owner losing his job first.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When will the Bay Area heat wave end?
(KRON) — The sweltering heat wave that descended over the Bay Area late last week and scorched the Labor Day holiday weekend and has seen previous high temperature records shattered isn’t done with us just yet. Wednesday, however, may see a brief respite before it heats up again heading into the weekend. “We are catching […]
7x7.com
33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area
San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
calmatters.network
'Modern Landscape' debuts in Danville
The latest exhibit at Danville’s Village Theatre and Art Gallery kicked off this summer, offering a modern twist on a classic artistic tradition. “Modern Landscape” showcases the landscape paintings of six artists from across the country, and sees the return of curator and artist Ellen Levine Dodd. “These...
territorysupply.com
9 of the Most Romantic Getaways in California
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With the stressors of the modern world at a staggering high, it’s more important than ever for couples to set aside time to relax, explore, and enjoy each other’s company in the peace of a new locale.
Comments / 0