NORWICH — Norwich moved one step closer to the state’s plan for six roundabouts on Route 82 this week, despite public outcry against the project. “We didn’t make a mistake or a bad business decision, we didn’t invest poorly in equipment or a building,” David McDowell, owner of Sign Professionals, one of several businesses slated to be razed for the project, said Tuesday night. “If this goes through, we’re getting the short stick in a game we didn’t ask to play.”

NORWICH, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO