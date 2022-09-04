Read full article on original website
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
Ex-MIT researcher arrested for Yale student's murder after months-long manhunt to appear in court
The former MIT graduate student held on $20 million bond after allegedly gunning down a Yale graduate student and leading authorities on a four-month-long chase last year is expected to appear in court this week after the case has been continued several times. Qinxuan Pan, a longtime Massachusetts Institute of...
State-proposed Route 82 roundabouts will cost Norwich millions, according to a new report
NORWICH — Norwich moved one step closer to the state’s plan for six roundabouts on Route 82 this week, despite public outcry against the project. “We didn’t make a mistake or a bad business decision, we didn’t invest poorly in equipment or a building,” David McDowell, owner of Sign Professionals, one of several businesses slated to be razed for the project, said Tuesday night. “If this goes through, we’re getting the short stick in a game we didn’t ask to play.”
DOT: Route 67 in Oxford shuts down after tree falls, brings down wires
OXFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 67 in Oxford is CLOSED after a tree fell bringing down wires. According to the Department of Transportation, the road is closed between Hogs Back Road & Governors Hill Road. This incident was reported at 10:33 pm, according to the DOT.
Flooding in New Haven County causes issues for drivers
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Rain continued to cause problems for Connecticut residents on Tuesday. One of the hardest hit areas was the shoreline, from Milford to West Haven. The rain was causing trouble for drivers, with their cars getting stuck in the water. “I saw a car coming through...
Back-to-school sidewalk art
Rain continued to pour in New Haven on Tuesday and caused significant problems on the roads. Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon and meteorologist Scot Haney tracked a flash flood warning for parts of the state. Here is their Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. A tree came down and caused...
