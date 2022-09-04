ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, DE

Comments / 0

Related
The Bulletin

State-proposed Route 82 roundabouts will cost Norwich millions, according to a new report

NORWICH — Norwich moved one step closer to the state’s plan for six roundabouts on Route 82 this week, despite public outcry against the project. “We didn’t make a mistake or a bad business decision, we didn’t invest poorly in equipment or a building,” David McDowell, owner of Sign Professionals, one of several businesses slated to be razed for the project, said Tuesday night. “If this goes through, we’re getting the short stick in a game we didn’t ask to play.”
NORWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Heavy Rain#Windham E O Smith
Eyewitness News

Flooding in New Haven County causes issues for drivers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Rain continued to cause problems for Connecticut residents on Tuesday. One of the hardest hit areas was the shoreline, from Milford to West Haven. The rain was causing trouble for drivers, with their cars getting stuck in the water. “I saw a car coming through...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Back-to-school sidewalk art

Rain continued to pour in New Haven on Tuesday and caused significant problems on the roads. Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon and meteorologist Scot Haney tracked a flash flood warning for parts of the state. Here is their Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. A tree came down and caused...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy