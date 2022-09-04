ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Athletics aim to stop 4-game losing streak, take on the Orioles

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Oakland Athletics (49-85, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (71-61, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (3-3, 5.28 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-5, 4.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -181, Athletics +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 39-24 record at home and a 71-61 record overall. The Orioles are 44-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland is 27-41 in road games and 49-85 overall. The Athletics have gone 28-17 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 46 extra base hits (21 doubles and 25 home runs). Ryan Mountcastle is 9-for-35 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Tony Kemp has 21 doubles, four home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .227 for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 8-for-33 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .213 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pujols chasing home run history as Cardinals chase playoffs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Rodolfo Castro doesn’t remember how old he was when he first met Albert Pujols, or even the exact circumstances, whether it was at a major league game or during one of the big slugger’s charitable trips back to the Dominican Republic. Castro remembers how he felt, though. It was that childlike sense of wonder that comes when you meet your hero. “I know I was a young kid,” recalled Castro, now the 23-year-old infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. “And I was very timid in approaching him because I knew his stature and knew what he represented.” It was just last year, after Castro signed with the Pirates and climbed every laborious rung on the minor league ladder, that he learned there was nothing to fear. The Pirates were playing the Dodgers and Castro had drawn a fifth-inning walk.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Moncada 5 for 6 with 2 HR, White Sox blast A’s 14-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yoán Moncada went 5 for 6 with two home runs and five RBIs, Dylan Cease stuck out nine in six scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox hammered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 on Thursday night. Chicago had 21 hits, including 10 extra-base hits, in its highest-scoring game of the season. It has won seven of its last nine games. “It feels good,” Moncada said through a translator. “It’s fun when you see everybody contributing and adding to the team.” Romy González went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs. Elvis Andrus, released by the A’s in August, and Eloy Jiménez also homered.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
California Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Associated Press

Defending champion Rams humbled by Bills in opening rout

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay knows that one of the prices of longevity in the NFL is that eventually he’s going to experience a lot of good and bad things as a coach. He hasn’t had too many bad experiences, but Thursday night was definitely one of them. The Rams’ 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills was the first time in six openers that McVay has been on the losing end. Reporters could hear McVay yelling at his team, including a couple expletives, after the game because only a retractable door separates the locker room from the post-game interview room. There was a reason why McVay was incensed. It’s only the fifth time the Rams have lost by at least 21 points since he became coach in 2017. It was also the second-worst loss by a defending Super Bowl champion, with Baltimore’s 49-27 loss at Denver in 2013 the standard.
NFL
The Associated Press

Brewers complete DH sweep of Giants; Peralta exits early

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Not even Freddy Peralta’s unexpectedly early exit could keep the Milwaukee Brewers from silencing the San Francisco Giants’ lineup. The Brewers allowed a total of seven hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Giants on Thursday. Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits over eight shutout innings as the Brewers won 2-1 in the opening game. Peralta lasted just two innings in the second game before departing with shoulder fatigue, but Milwaukee’s bullpen led the way to a 4-2 triumph. “Just pleased with the pitching as a whole,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “They pitched great. Everybody chipped in.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy