Athletics aim to stop 4-game losing streak, take on the Orioles

Oakland Athletics (49-85, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (71-61, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (3-3, 5.28 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-5, 4.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -181, Athletics +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 39-24 record at home and a 71-61 record overall. The Orioles are 44-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland is 27-41 in road games and 49-85 overall. The Athletics have gone 28-17 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 46 extra base hits (21 doubles and 25 home runs). Ryan Mountcastle is 9-for-35 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Tony Kemp has 21 doubles, four home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .227 for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 8-for-33 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .213 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.