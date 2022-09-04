ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wfxrtv.com

Homecoming for Boston College kicker Connor Lytton this Saturday against Virginia Tech

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8pm at Lane Stadium…it will be a homecoming for one of the Eagles players. Former Radford Bobcats and now BC sophomore kicker Connor Lytton will return to the New River Valley on Saturday. It will be Lytton’s first opportunity to play college ball so close to home.
BLACKSBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Hawks fall to EC Glass

The Hawks football team had a tough loss to a big opponent last Friday. Gretna suffered a 56-6 defeat to the E.C. Glass Hilltoppers at home. "Defensively we had a few coverage busts that got them a couple of scores early," head coach Shaun Miller said. "But our kids played hard. It was good experience facing another good team."
GRETNA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
NORFOLK, VA
247Sports

CB Misun Kelley commits to Virginia Tech

Misun Kelley thought about making his college decision later in the fall, but Virginia Tech stayed on his mind and in his heart even as he thought about other visits. Once he made the decision last week he was going to commit to the Hokies, he began looking at days to announce. He toyed with later this week, but in the end decided earlier in the week was better.
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
WSET

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Rachel Jackson
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s Expected to Open Within Two Months

At the beginning of this year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in March. Per Biz Journals, supply chain disruptions and other factors designing and building out the space slowed its progress, but the restaurant now plans to open in late October or early November. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
STERLING, VA
dctheaterarts.org

Essential Theatre to present ‘A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley’

The Essential Theatre celebrates Theatre Week 2022 with a special presentation of A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley, September 23 to October 9 at Anacostia Arts Center. A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley is an honorific evening of zingers about everything from sexuality to racism written and performed by Charisma Wooten accompanied by Pianist Everett P. Williams, Jr.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBJ7.com

Over 12 prosecuted in Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal jury convicted the last two defendants in a Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy that trafficked cocaine from Texas and North Carolina into Lynchburg to move across Central Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. A jury convicted 44-year-old Ricky Abner and 43-year-old Charay Trent on drug conspiracy...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Hilltop

Solange Impacts the Next Generation of Black Dancers

The Black dance world celebrated when singer Solange Knowles became the first Black woman to compose a New York City Ballet score. Dancers like Janet Collins, Raven Wilkinson, Alvin Ailey and Misty Copeland were just a few pioneers who were turned away because of their skin color, body types and simply being Black. Solange achieving this milestone gives other Black dancers, specifically Howard University students, hope that the future of dance is bright.
WASHINGTON, DC
wfxrtv.com

Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on US-29 near Lynchburg in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:09 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is slowing traffic on US-29 in Amherst County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near the ramp at Old Town Connector. As of 10:42 p.m., VDOT said the southbound right...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Democrat Mark Keam stepping down from Virginia House

State Del. Mark Keam announced Tuesday that he’s stepping down from the House of Delegates, setting up a possible special election this fall in a Democratic-leaning district in Northern Virginia. In an email to constituents, Keam, 56, a Democratic attorney who has served in the House since 2010, said he was resigning for a job […] The post Democrat Mark Keam stepping down from Virginia House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

