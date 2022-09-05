Read full article on original website
A player stalled a primetime US Open match so a ball person could trap and safely remove a bug on the court
Danielle Collins is a noted animal lover with a reputation for ensuring bugs are "properly moved" while she plays, analysts calling her match said.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium...
Nick Kyrgios goes on racket rampage as temper flares after US Open quarterfinal exit
Tennis rackets lives matter — but not to mercurial tennis star Nick Kyrgios. The Australian took his loss to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open men’s singles tournament hard, as he vented all his frustrations on his rackets, violently slamming them repeatedly to the ground shortly after congratulating Khachanov in the […] The post Nick Kyrgios goes on racket rampage as temper flares after US Open quarterfinal exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Kyrgios and his US Open outburst showed he is now trapped by a fear of failure
The demolition began within moments of match point. Nick Kyrgios started with the racket in his hand, pounding it into the court four times, each smash breaking through the hush that had quickly descended among the midnight crowd. Then he found a second and wrecked it too, almost splitting it in half, its bent frame telling the story of a plan that had gone to pieces. After wanting to give New York a show in his US Open quarter-final against Karen Khachanov, this final act of destruction was the closest Kyrgios got to producing his explosive game. It was...
My abusive ex-boyfriend ruined my relationship with tennis for almost two decades. Watching Serena Williams in the US Open helped me love it again.
After a tumultuous relationship with a tennis player, I couldn't watch tennis for almost 20 years. Serena Williams brought back my love of the game.
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Frances Tiafoe stepped out in a Serena Williams GOAT hoodie at the US Open before beating Rafael Nadal
"She's definitely the reason why I think I can do the things that I'm doing," Tiafoe told ESPN during an interview in which he also wore the hoodie.
Video: Carlos Alcaraz hits shot of the tournament at US Open
Carlos Alcaraz is known for his impressive “tweener” shots on the court. On Wednesday at the US Open, he impressed by going behind-the-back. Alcaraz was facing Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the tournament Wednesday. Sinner was serving down 6-5 in the second set and trying to hold. He served Alcaraz out wide, causing a short return near the service line. Sinner then smacked a forehand towards the middle of the court. Alcaraz was running where he thought the ball was going and actually overran the ball, causing him to go behind his back for the shot.
US Open's Coco Gauff Lives A Worldwide Lifestyle & She's Only 18
US Open tennis player, Coco Gauff, is living the teenage dream of winning medals and traveling around the world. Her Instagram proves that she's been basically everywhere and it's a traveler's dream. The athlete is only 18 years old and has been to Italy, New Zealand, England, Australia, France and...
Frances Tiafoe unites tennis stars in protest but feels some people don't want Black players to succeed
He's one of his country's brightest prospects on the tennis tour, but US star Frances Tiafoe says a lack of diversity in the sport makes him feels like an "outsider."
Jessica Pegula crushes press-conference Heineken after getting bounced at U.S. Open, is your relatable athlete of the week
On Wednesday, Jessica Pegula—the daughter Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula—fell to number-one women’s seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 in the U.S. Open quarters. The loss snuffed out one potential American fairytale in Flushing and brought Pegula’s slam season to a close. It was a disappointing, if not altogether unexpected, end to Pegula’s U.S. Open run and after the match she processed it in extremely relatable fashion, taking big pulls off a Heineken tallboy while mumbling out answers to the one reporter still interested in talking to her.
Rory McIlroy claims he no longer has relationship with Ryder Cup LIV rebels
Rory McIlroy admitted friendships had been ruined by defections to LIV Golf as European Tour Group’s chief executive, Keith Pelley, hit out at ‘the LIV propaganda machine’
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Which LIV Golf Defector Has Won the Most Money Since Leaving PGA Tour?
Speaking to the media after the second round of play at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Phil Mickelson addressed the PGA Tour “magically” finding millions in prize money before announcing a new series of “elevated” events that will put golf’s top players on display more often in a way that is reminiscent of what the LIV Golf series is doing.
Billy Horschel calls out LIV golfers in BMW PGA field: ‘Why are you here?’
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Tuesday on the range at Wentworth was busy, but quiet. No one was keen to talk about what everyone in golf is talking about this week at the DP World Tour’s flagship event: The controversial presence of 15 LIV Golf players in the field.
Rafael Nadal’s curious US Open exit brings intriguing quarter-final line-up
This time, the reason for the men’s side of the US Open being blown apart was not quite as dramatic. Two years on from Novak Djokovic’s sudden disqualification for accidentally striking a line judge with a ball hit in anger, Rafael Nadal’s fourth-round defeat to Frances Tiafoe will have a similar impact on the draw and already guarantees there will be a first-time grand slam champion in New York by the end of the week.Unlike Djokovic’s infamous moment of frustration, it was possible to see Nadal’s defeat coming, even if it still required an immense performance from Tiafoe to...
