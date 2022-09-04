Read full article on original website
newhavenathletics.com
Girls Varsity Golf falls to Huntington North 238 – 250
New Haven lost to Huntington North at Maple Groove Golf Course. Kendyll Zimmerman and Raina Alverez lead New Haven with 59 each. Carley Roth led Huntington North with a 45.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
Agriculture Online
A caretaker of history on a 200-year-old Indiana farm
Every farm has a history, but the story of Arnold farm in Rushville, Indiana, is preserved better than most. From letters, diaries, and photos to a saddlebag medicine kit and furniture, the Arnolds believed in saving every slice of their history. For nearly 75 years, Eleanor Arnold has been discovering and documenting the family’s story that spans seven generations.
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service. The tweet by the academy reads: “Hello to […]
ballstatedailynews.com
Muncie OUTreach hosts its first Pride festival in Canan Commons Park Sept. 3
Sept. 3, 2022, Muncie OUTreach hosted its first Pride festival at Canan Commons Park in downtown Muncie, Indiana. The festival was held from 5-8 p.m. with many vendors lining the street and performers on stage. Muncie OUTreach itself, had a booth at the event, the Founder and Executive Director Laura...
wfft.com
Man and woman suffer serious injuries in Adams County crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of an accident at approximately 6:10 a.m. in Adams County that left two people seriously injured. Police say it appears that Shaniya L. Price, 24, of Fort Wayne, and a passenger, Garen Z. Miller, 28, also of Fort Wayne were driving on U.S. HWY 27 and inadvertently turned onto CR 300 W.
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy blood drive honors officers Burton, Shahnavaz
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — In the same gymnasium where Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz and Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton trained to be police officers not so long ago, dozens of Hoosiers rolled up their sleeves Tuesday afternoon to give blood. The blood drive was held in their honor, as...
whatzup.com
Luke Bryan yields crop of fans in Monroeville
Country megastar Luke Bryan is taking a break from his Raised Up Right Tour to go down to the farm. Joined by Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock, Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour in our backyard, Thursday, Sept. 15, at Spangler Farms in Monroeville.
rejournals.com
Three restaurants at Indiana retail center sell
Three newly developed freestanding restaurants at Greenfield Marketplace in Greenfield, Indiana, recently sold. Developed by Midland Atlantic Properties and owned by MAP Greenfield II, LLC, Greenfield Marketplace is composed of Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Chipotle. The retail center sits on 3.35 acres along North State Street in front of Kohl’s and Home Depot in Greenfield.
1017thepoint.com
CHILD MOLESTER CAPTURED IN RICHMOND SENTENCED TO 42 YEARS
(Brookville, IN)--A Brookville child molester who was on the loose and eventually captured in Richmond has now been sentenced to 42 years in prison. Jesse Meckley was given that sentence as part of a plea deal. Here’s one of Meckley’s victims. "They said he took the plea deal to make it easier for me and the other victims, but what good is that going to do me now? He didn't do anything to make it easier before." One of the charges against Meckley that was dropped was for rape.
Daily Standard
Out with the old, in with the new
ROCKFORD - Village council members on Tuesday night passed an emergency resolution to award a $1.25 million contract to Caldwell Tanks of Louisville, Kentucky, to replace the village's water tower. Village administrator Aaron Temple said the water tower reconstruction project, which will be built near Shanes Park, involves a complete...
Daily Advocate
Fair attendance up, but junior fair issues need resolved
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Fair Board met in regular session for their first meeting after the 2022 Great Darke County Fair. Much of the discussion centered around the previous fair and preparation for the 2023 fair. Fair director Jim Zumbrink shared the gate receipts for this year’s fair....
Two taken to hospital via CareFlight after crash involving semi
Crews were dispatched shortly after midnight on Thursday and the 19-year-old and her 23-year-old passenger were extracted from the vehicle. There is no word on their condition at this time.
wyso.org
The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun
Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse drawn cart in Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”. It...
1017thepoint.com
TWO-NIGHT ONLINE AUCTION RAISES $55,000 FOR OFFICER BURTON
(Richmond, IN)--Tributes continue for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, who remained in a hospice facility in Richmond Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, Wayne County Deputy Brent Garrett, who is currently service overseas, posed for a picture with 46 of his fellow service members wearing a shirt with “Burton” written on it. Others held signs that said “a true warrior”. Back home, in front of the Richmond City Building, Officer Burton’s police vehicle remains parked Wednesday covered in flowers, flags, and other items of support. An online auction, which had raised over $43,000 last week, resumed for five more hours Tuesday night. And this was the two-night total: "We are over $55,000. Again, we couldn't have done it without all of the donations and all of you guys bidding," said Lori Troutwine with Luxe Lizzies Boutique, who organized and hosted the event.
Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash
State police said a preliminary investigation shows that Mawk was driving eastbound on State Road 14 and hit the driver’s side of a semi-tractor as she attempted to turn north onto County Road 1100 West.
Fox 59
Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s story through pictures
RICHMOND, Ind. — Officer Seara Burton is continuing to fight after she was taken off life support last week. On Saturday she was transferred to a hospice facility after spending several weeks in a Dayton, Ohio hospital. A local Richmond photographer has used her talents behind the lens to...
Indiana Daily Student
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties
A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
Crews battle Champaign Co. hunting lodge fire
According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the call for a fully engulfed fire came in shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.
Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after ORV crash in Fayette County
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville. An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost traction on a hillside and slid […]
