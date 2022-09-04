ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

msuspartans.com

MSU Men's Soccer Ends Road Swing at Bowling Green

EAST LANSING, Mich - Michigan State men's soccer will conclude its two-game road trip at Bowling Green on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium. Friday's game will be streamed on YouTube, free of charge, and produced by WBGU-TV with Stephen Jenkins and Will Airhart, calling the action.
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Volleyball to Face UNC/Duke in ACC/B1G Challenge

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball is headed to North Carolina this weekend for the ACC/B1G Challenge, facing North Carolina on Friday, Sep. 9 at 6:00 p.m. and Duke at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 10. Both matches will be televised on the ACC Network. Paul Sunderland (PxP)...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Cross Country Heads to Ann Arbor for Big Ten Preview

ANN ARBOR, Mich – Michigan State cross country is set to compete in its second meet of the season at Friday's Big Ten Preview in Ann Arbor. The meet will take place at the University of Michigan Golf Course, site of the 2022 Big Ten Cross Country Championships. The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in both major polls

Following a 31-24 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 1, the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up three spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 and up six spots to No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Hogs will now have spent 12 weeks in the AP Top 25 over the last two seasons.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

POLLS: No. 16 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, score, predictions, top performers

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are set to open SEC play as they welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week. This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs but just the second matchup since 2013. The Razorbacks hold a 13-10 advantage in the all-time series with the Gamecocks, but South Carolina is currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
msuspartans.com

Spartan Men’s Soccer Drops Labor Day Battle to No. 14 Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Despite a stellar performance by senior goalkeeper Owen Finnerty, the Michigan State men's soccer team fell to No. 14 Akron, 2-0, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday night. With the loss, the Spartans fall to 1-3-0 this season, while the Zips remain perfect with a 4-0-0 record....
AKRON, OH
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville removes boating and fishing fees at Lake Sequoyah

Boating and fishing at Lake Sequoyah will soon be free. City Council members on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance to permanently remove all boating and fishing permit fees at the southeast Fayetteville lake. The move was also supported by the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its Aug. 1 meeting.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Possible world-record paddlefish skewered on Beaver Lake

ROGERS — Some people might be a bit squeamish if they saw a fish as long as them swimming directly under where they were floating. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas, swam toward such a beast and managed to land it using spearfishing tackle early Saturday morning at Beaver Lake. Cantrell shot a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled it to the surface, possibly breaking the spearfishing world-record mark for the species.
BERRYVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' First Black County Judge

Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
ARKANSAS STATE
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Lake Fort Smith State Park

Although it first became a state park in 1967, making it Arkansas’s twenty-third state park, the opening of Lake Fort Smith State Park in the spring of 2008 in a new location with entirely new facilities made it the newest of Arkansas’s state parks. At the park’s official dedication on June 19, 2008, park officials and local leaders celebrated the site that overlooks Lake Fort Smith and that in many ways reproduces the environment of the earlier park.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville City Council to vote on Archibald Yell Boulevard name change

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council will vote on renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard at their Tuesday night meeting. The road connects South College Avenue to South School Avenue. Yell was Arkansas' first congressman and second governor. Councilmember D'Andre Jones said he learned about Nelson Hackett from Caree Banton...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Entire police department in Arkoma, Oklahoma quits

ARKOMA, Okla. — Arkoma residents are concerned about their safety after the entire police force resigned on Wednesday. "We have supported them, the people have supported them, city hall has not. I want them (town leaders) to know that they need to start supporting our police officers and paying them what they're supposed to be paying them," Tammy Tritt said.
ARKOMA, OK
5NEWS

Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville police, there was a shooting that occurred at 1641 North College Avenue at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 6). According to information released by the Fayetteville Police Department, a nearby officer responded to the incident after hearing gunshots. The release said the male victim suffered from a gunshot wound. Police have not released his identity at this time.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

