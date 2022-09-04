Read full article on original website
9/6 KVCR Midday News: Riverside City Council Delays Vote to Ban Homeless at Santa Ana Riverbed, Fairview and Radford Fires
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Riverside City Council delays decision that would ban homeless encampments along the Santa Ana Riverbed. The Fairview Fire in Hemet has burned 2400 acres and is 5% contained. The Radford Fire south of Big...
cityofdhs.org
Public Hearing Notice and Environmental Determination: Desert Grow, LLC (CUP 22-12)
TIME: 6:00 P.M. (or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard) LOCATION: 11999 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider Conditional Use Permit No. 22-12. CASE(S): Conditional Use Permit No. 22-12 LOCATION: The...
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
lafocusnewspaper.com
Fairview fire near Hemet leads to emergency declaration in Riverside County
In response to the Fairview fire burning near Hemet, Riverside County on Wednesday, Sept. 7, declared a local emergency. The proclamation still needs to be approved by the Riverside County Board of Supervisors, a county news release states. That step is scheduled for the board’s Tuesday, Sept. 13, meeting.
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
recordgazette.net
Banning appoints its latest council member
Banning's city council picked its final of three interviewees to fulfill the seat of outgoing Mayor Kyle Pingree. Tuesday morning Juan "Rick" Minjares, a Palm Springs city engineer who hopes to bring his experience and insight regarding infrastructure improvements, was appointed to the council. See the full report in the...
foxla.com
San Bernardino students say they're forced to sit on hot asphalt, can only use bathroom once a month
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - When Ali Payne’s daughter came home from school with red welts on the backs of her legs she posted an angry message on the I Love San Bernardino Facebook page. She said her daughter had to sit on hot asphalt while her PE teacher took attendance at Arrowview Middle School in San Bernardino.
Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire
Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
California wildfires destroy structures, force residents to flee
HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters struggled Thursday to gain control of major California wildfires that have grown explosively and forced extensive evacuations amid a searing heat wave. The deadly and destructive Fairview Fire in Southern California expanded in two directions on Wednesday, covering more than 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) of Riverside County. It […]
Crowns and Care: Celebrating Black Hair and Health
Organizers of “My Hair, My Health” hosted the 11th annual celebration in person on August 28, after being forced to host the event virtually for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members from across the Inland Empire gathered at Fairmount Park in Riverside to celebrate and uplift all aspects of Black health.
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Near Hemet Quadruples in Size
The Fairview Fire, which is currently just five percent contained, is being battled by 265 fire fighters with 38 fire engines.
americanmilitarynews.com
80-year-old store owner who shot suspected armed robber is celebrated
Johnny Falco, a burly, bearded 61-year-old man wearing a ball cap, approached the counter at Norco Market where 80-year-old store owner Craig Cope was serving customers. Falco would say he doesn’t cry easily, but he did just that as he placed a box of shotgun shells — a gift for Cope — on the counter.
menifee247.com
Menifee students honored as county reading winners
Diego Barba is honored by County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin Gomez in his classroom. Two students in the Menifee Union School District were honored last week as winners in a county-wide literacy contest. To participate, students accessed the Footsteps-2-Brilliance program to maintain and even improve their reading skills. County...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/7/22
On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 500 new reported cases. Since Aug. 30, hospitalizations decreased by 17%, with 141 and 19 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported five new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 494 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
Riverside Community Health Foundation Welcomes Neighborhood Healthcare to its Community Clinics
The Riverside Community Health Foundation (RCHF) and Neighborhood Healthcare have announced a partnership for Neighborhood Healthcare to assume operations of RCHF’s three Riverside community clinics: Eastside Health Center and Eastside Health Center, Building B located on University and Arlanza Family Health Center on Arlington to provide quality affordable medical, dental, and behavioral health services.
Riverside delays final vote on ordinance that would ban encampments along Santa Ana River bottom
The move to delay the vote on the encampment ban was welcome news to John Sevier. He's a case manager with the homeless outreach group Starting Over Inc. Sevier and his group have criticized the proposed ordinance and held a protest last week outside Riverside City Hall. Sevier thinks the...
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,500 acres; another evacuation order issued
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,500 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes. “The fire activity has been very unpredictable,” Cal Fire spokesperson Rob Roseen said at the scene Tuesday morning. The brush fire broke […]
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) will continue distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents Tuesday, September 13, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Senior Center at City Hall. Registration in advance is required online. OEM is authorized to […] The post LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times.
thepalmspringspost.com
With land acquisition now mostly out of the way, multiple major portions of CV Link are progressing
Cyclists and others hoping to use a planned 40-mile path stretching from northern Palm Springs to the Salton Sea are seeing slower progress than they hoped, but the project remains on track and fully funded according to those leading the way. Details: As designed, the Coachella Valley Link will provide...
