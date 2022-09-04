ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

KTLA

Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire

The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
HEMET, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning appoints its latest council member

Banning's city council picked its final of three interviewees to fulfill the seat of outgoing Mayor Kyle Pingree. Tuesday morning Juan "Rick" Minjares, a Palm Springs city engineer who hopes to bring his experience and insight regarding infrastructure improvements, was appointed to the council. See the full report in the...
BANNING, CA
CBS LA

Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire

Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

California wildfires destroy structures, force residents to flee

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters struggled Thursday to gain control of major California wildfires that have grown explosively and forced extensive evacuations amid a searing heat wave. The deadly and destructive Fairview Fire in Southern California expanded in two directions on Wednesday, covering more than 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) of Riverside County. It […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IE Voice

Crowns and Care: Celebrating Black Hair and Health

Organizers of “My Hair, My Health” hosted the 11th annual celebration in person on August 28, after being forced to host the event virtually for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members from across the Inland Empire gathered at Fairmount Park in Riverside to celebrate and uplift all aspects of Black health.
RIVERSIDE, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

80-year-old store owner who shot suspected armed robber is celebrated

Johnny Falco, a burly, bearded 61-year-old man wearing a ball cap, approached the counter at Norco Market where 80-year-old store owner Craig Cope was serving customers. Falco would say he doesn’t cry easily, but he did just that as he placed a box of shotgun shells — a gift for Cope — on the counter.
NORCO, CA
menifee247.com

Menifee students honored as county reading winners

Diego Barba is honored by County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin Gomez in his classroom. Two students in the Menifee Union School District were honored last week as winners in a county-wide literacy contest. To participate, students accessed the Footsteps-2-Brilliance program to maintain and even improve their reading skills. County...
MENIFEE, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/7/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 500 new reported cases. Since Aug. 30, hospitalizations decreased by 17%, with 141 and 19 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported five new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 494 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IE Voice

Riverside Community Health Foundation Welcomes Neighborhood Healthcare to its Community Clinics

The Riverside Community Health Foundation (RCHF) and Neighborhood Healthcare have announced a partnership for Neighborhood Healthcare to assume operations of RCHF’s three Riverside community clinics: Eastside Health Center and Eastside Health Center, Building B located on University and Arlanza Family Health Center on Arlington to provide quality affordable medical, dental, and behavioral health services.
RIVERSIDE, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) will continue distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents Tuesday, September 13, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Senior Center at City Hall. Registration in advance is required online. OEM is authorized to […] The post LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Community Policy