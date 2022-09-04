ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxlexington.com

No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
advantagenews.com

Marquette cancels Friday football game against Columbia

Citing low numbers on the team’s roster, Alton Marquette Catholic High School has canceled Friday night’s football game against Columbia. The team was down to 17 players from the original 25 due to injuries following last week’s game against Salem, so the decision to pull the plug on this week’s game was made today.
COLUMBIA, IL
104.1 WIKY

Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found

The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Lexington, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Lexington, KY
semoball.com

Local Cardinals, Royals pitcher Mark Littell passes away at 69

Mark Littell, former Cardinals and Royals right-handed pitcher, passed away at the age of 69 on Monday following complications from heart surgery. A native of Gideon, Mo., Littell made his major league debut in June of 1973 for the Kansas City Royals. He played professionally until 1982, during which time he split his career between the Royals and St. Louis Cardinals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ProPublica

St. Louis’ Private Police Forces Make Security a Luxury of the Rich

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Hours after a burglary at a designer jeans store in St. Louis’ upscale Central West End neighborhood, at least...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Career Central: AT&T jobs come with $7,500 sign-on bonus

ST. LOUIS — Several job fairs are planned for the next few weeks in our area. Below are the links you need to pre-register, get more information, or start an application. AT&T will host an in-person hiring event for installation technicians next Wednesday, September 14. It runs from 10...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greensboro College#Golf Club#Sports#The Webster University#N C Rrb College
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WDTN

Officials say they have found missing helicopter

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
BARREN COUNTY, KY
advantagenews.com

Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way

The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

When could it snow in St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hayes
stlouiscnr.com

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Josh Skeeters joins Wiegmann Associates as Mechanical Revit Designer. Josh Skeeters of St. Peters, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Mechanical Revit Designer. He is responsible for building information modeling (BIM), creating and managing project data as well as assisting engineers in the design process. Skeeters started as an intern with Wiegmann Associates. He holds an associate’s degree in Building Systems Engineering Technology from Ranken Technical College.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

See inside: Converted Missouri church is now $1.4M home

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A former Episcopal Methodist church in a south St. Louis, Missouri neighborhood converted into a home can be yours for just $1.4 million. This 115-year-old historic gothic church has been completely transformed and is currently being used as a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Leaders burnt out over faulty lights on Washington's Missouri River bridge

Washington and Franklin County officials vocalized their displeasure over the ongoing malfunction of the lighting system for the Missouri River bridge in Washington. “There is absolutely no excuse as to why this is still happening. It is ridiculous,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said during the Aug. 29 meeting of the Washington Area Transportation Committee.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Boone Country Connection

Best Apple Crop in 50 Years at Centennial Farms Augusta

Centennial Farms in Augusta is thrilled to announce the best apple crop in 50 years. They have around 800 trees in the orchard, and the branches are touching the ground. After two years of small crops because of frost, the trees are making up for it. The hot summer days help excellent flavor develop in the apples, and cool nights improve the color.
AUGUSTA, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis

If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy