Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
foxlexington.com
No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
advantagenews.com
Marquette cancels Friday football game against Columbia
Citing low numbers on the team’s roster, Alton Marquette Catholic High School has canceled Friday night’s football game against Columbia. The team was down to 17 players from the original 25 due to injuries following last week’s game against Salem, so the decision to pull the plug on this week’s game was made today.
WLKY.com
LOOK: Kentucky basketball gets new uniforms, and something is noticeably absent
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bye, bye checkerboards. The University of Kentucky men's basketball team has new home uniforms and they just dropped photos of the new design on Tuesday. The biggest change is the absence of the checker pattern, which has been around for more than a decade now, and was somewhat controversial.
104.1 WIKY
Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found
The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
semoball.com
Local Cardinals, Royals pitcher Mark Littell passes away at 69
Mark Littell, former Cardinals and Royals right-handed pitcher, passed away at the age of 69 on Monday following complications from heart surgery. A native of Gideon, Mo., Littell made his major league debut in June of 1973 for the Kansas City Royals. He played professionally until 1982, during which time he split his career between the Royals and St. Louis Cardinals.
Primetime Missouri US Senate debate; here’s how to weigh in
Nexstar stations in Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin are planning an hourlong, primetime debate for Missouri US Senate candidates.
ProPublica
St. Louis’ Private Police Forces Make Security a Luxury of the Rich
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Hours after a burglary at a designer jeans store in St. Louis’ upscale Central West End neighborhood, at least...
KSDK
Career Central: AT&T jobs come with $7,500 sign-on bonus
ST. LOUIS — Several job fairs are planned for the next few weeks in our area. Below are the links you need to pre-register, get more information, or start an application. AT&T will host an in-person hiring event for installation technicians next Wednesday, September 14. It runs from 10...
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
Officials say they have found missing helicopter
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
advantagenews.com
Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way
The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
When could it snow in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
stlouiscnr.com
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry
Josh Skeeters joins Wiegmann Associates as Mechanical Revit Designer. Josh Skeeters of St. Peters, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Mechanical Revit Designer. He is responsible for building information modeling (BIM), creating and managing project data as well as assisting engineers in the design process. Skeeters started as an intern with Wiegmann Associates. He holds an associate’s degree in Building Systems Engineering Technology from Ranken Technical College.
recordpatriot.com
See inside: Converted Missouri church is now $1.4M home
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A former Episcopal Methodist church in a south St. Louis, Missouri neighborhood converted into a home can be yours for just $1.4 million. This 115-year-old historic gothic church has been completely transformed and is currently being used as a...
Washington Missourian
Leaders burnt out over faulty lights on Washington's Missouri River bridge
Washington and Franklin County officials vocalized their displeasure over the ongoing malfunction of the lighting system for the Missouri River bridge in Washington. “There is absolutely no excuse as to why this is still happening. It is ridiculous,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said during the Aug. 29 meeting of the Washington Area Transportation Committee.
Boone Country Connection
Best Apple Crop in 50 Years at Centennial Farms Augusta
Centennial Farms in Augusta is thrilled to announce the best apple crop in 50 years. They have around 800 trees in the orchard, and the branches are touching the ground. After two years of small crops because of frost, the trees are making up for it. The hot summer days help excellent flavor develop in the apples, and cool nights improve the color.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2022
The month of August saw some thrilling new additions and unfortunate losses
Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The Thias House was listed on the NRHP in 1984.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Founded in 1839, Washington is the largest city located in Franklin County, Missouri. The 2020 Census recorded the population as 14,500.
Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis
If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
