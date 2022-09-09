ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC 279 card: Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev and all fights this weekend

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Nate Diaz ’s long and storied UFC career could come to an end this weekend, as he takes on Khamzat Chimaev in the final fight of his contract with the promotion.

The welterweights clash in the main event of UFC 279 in Las Vegas, where Chimaev will look to remain unbeaten and maintain his surge towards a title shot, while also sending American Diaz out with a loss.

Chimaev, 28, is 11-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, having won his first 10 fights via stoppage – all in the first or second round. The Russian-born Swede, who outpointed former title challenger Gilbert Burns in his most recent outing, remarkably absorbed just one significant strike across his first four UFC bouts.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Diaz last competed in June 2021, suffering a decision defeat by Leon Edwards , who went on to win the UFC welterweight title last month .

In the co-main event this Saturday, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson moves up to welterweight as he looks to snap a four-fight losing run. Here’s all you need to know about UFC 279.

When is it?

UFC 279 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 10 September.

The early prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 11 September (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

The main card then takes place at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Diaz – 6/1

Chimaev – 1/10

Via Betway .

Full card

Main card

Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight)

Tony Ferguson vs Li Jingliang (welterweight)

Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez (catchweight, 180lbs)

Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson (women’s bantamweight)

Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Hakeem Dawodu vs Julian Erosa (featherweight)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Denis Tiuliulin vs Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Jake Collier vs Chris Barnett (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf (women’s featherweight)

Chad Anheliger vs Alatengheili (bantamweight)

Melissa Martinez vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)

Darian Weeks vs Yohan Yailesse (welterweight)

The Independent

