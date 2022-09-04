Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Rainy pattern set to begin Thursday afternoon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beginning later this afternoon a wet pattern will take hold over the Peach State for a few days. It was a slightly cooler and drier morning around Middle Georgia to begin our Thursday. A handful of clouds overhead made for decent sunrises, however they were not as pretty as yesterday. A decent amount of sun is with us once again through the mid morning hours, however cloud cover is likely to quickly fill in as we go through the lunch hours. Highs for today are going to be warm, however not as hot as yesterday as they peak in the mid 80s around the region.
Late-week Gulf moisture leads to flood risks in Big Bend
A prolonged stretch of high rain coverage and frequent downpours can lead to several inches of rain in parts of the Big Bend, causing concerns for flood-related impacts.
fox5atlanta.com
Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
Georgia under flood alert after heavy rain while the West faces dangerous heat
Torrential rain sparked flash floods across northern Georgia, with more than 12 inches of rain falling in areas in a matter of hours. The governor declared a state of emergency, and residents of the city of Summerville were told to boil water before drinking it after a flood in a nearby plant. Over on the West Coast, 46 million are under heat alerts, with many facing potentially record-setting triple-digit temperatures again.Sept. 4, 2022.
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
CBS 46
Residents of North Georgia still dealing with floodwaters with more rain expected
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in some parts of northwest Georgia are spending their Labor Day holiday cleaning up after flood waters invaded their homes and businesses over the weekend. Right now, Chattooga and Floyd counties, about 80 miles northwest of Atlanta, are under a state of emergency. “It looked...
Another round of heavy rain moving through Labor Day afternoon
ATLANTA — Some parts of Georgia will see more showers and stormy conditions after a weekend of heavy rain and flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says a flood watch is in effect for most of north and west Georgia until 8 p.m. Monday. Severe Weather Team...
Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia
Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
CBS 46
Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
nowhabersham.com
Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia
Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
Heavy rain, flash flooding hits parts of northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing...
wrwh.com
Three Day Rainfall Totals Exceed Three And Three Quarters Inches
(Cleveland)- Impressive amounts of rain have been recorded across north Georgia the past three days. The heavy rain is a result of a slow-moving upper-level system that the National Weather Service says is bringing a moist tropical air mass into the area. This has resulted in waves of showers and thunderstorms, some with large amounts of rainfall.
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Flood Watch in effect for local area through this evening
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Sept. 5, 2022) – The National Weather service has issued a Flood Watch for many areas in Georgia until 8 p.m. this evening, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Area gets more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and Floyd...
wfxg.com
Governor Brian Kemp issues state of emergency for two north Georgia counties after heavy rain
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. In response, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. The full executive order can be viewed below. The...
WHNT-TV
Flood Watch No Longer In Effect
The Flood Watch is no longer in effect for the Tennessee Valley. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the end of the week! Locally heavy rain will still be possible with any shower or storm that develops. This could lead to ponding on roads or flooding of poor drainage areas so stay weather aware.
WTVC
State of Emergency declared in Georgia
Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along most of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
California on the edge of rolling blackouts due to extreme heat
California is on the brink of blackouts again as power demand reaches an all-time record high due to the heat. More than one million people in Northern California are in sweltering temperatures above 110 degrees. 50 million people will broil through the brutal conditions through the rest of the week.Sept. 7, 2022.
Georgia's nighttime low temperatures are rising. What does that mean for the future?
GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Dr. Marshall Shepherd of the University of Georgia about rising temperatures at night across Georgia. Unusually hot summer days have become more common across the U.S. and overnight lows aren't as low as they used to be. In fact, all of Georgia's cities saw higher...
