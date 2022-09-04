MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beginning later this afternoon a wet pattern will take hold over the Peach State for a few days. It was a slightly cooler and drier morning around Middle Georgia to begin our Thursday. A handful of clouds overhead made for decent sunrises, however they were not as pretty as yesterday. A decent amount of sun is with us once again through the mid morning hours, however cloud cover is likely to quickly fill in as we go through the lunch hours. Highs for today are going to be warm, however not as hot as yesterday as they peak in the mid 80s around the region.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO