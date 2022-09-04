ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Rainy pattern set to begin Thursday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beginning later this afternoon a wet pattern will take hold over the Peach State for a few days. It was a slightly cooler and drier morning around Middle Georgia to begin our Thursday. A handful of clouds overhead made for decent sunrises, however they were not as pretty as yesterday. A decent amount of sun is with us once again through the mid morning hours, however cloud cover is likely to quickly fill in as we go through the lunch hours. Highs for today are going to be warm, however not as hot as yesterday as they peak in the mid 80s around the region.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
NBC News

Georgia under flood alert after heavy rain while the West faces dangerous heat

Torrential rain sparked flash floods across northern Georgia, with more than 12 inches of rain falling in areas in a matter of hours. The governor declared a state of emergency, and residents of the city of Summerville were told to boil water before drinking it after a flood in a nearby plant. Over on the West Coast, 46 million are under heat alerts, with many facing potentially record-setting triple-digit temperatures again.Sept. 4, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
AccuWeather

Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia

Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain
CBS 46

Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia

Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Heavy rain, flash flooding hits parts of northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Three Day Rainfall Totals Exceed Three And Three Quarters Inches

(Cleveland)- Impressive amounts of rain have been recorded across north Georgia the past three days. The heavy rain is a result of a slow-moving upper-level system that the National Weather Service says is bringing a moist tropical air mass into the area. This has resulted in waves of showers and thunderstorms, some with large amounts of rainfall.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
Monroe Local News

Weather Alert: Flood Watch in effect for local area through this evening

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Sept. 5, 2022) – The National Weather service has issued a Flood Watch for many areas in Georgia until 8 p.m. this evening, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
WHNT-TV

Flood Watch No Longer In Effect

The Flood Watch is no longer in effect for the Tennessee Valley. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the end of the week! Locally heavy rain will still be possible with any shower or storm that develops. This could lead to ponding on roads or flooding of poor drainage areas so stay weather aware.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVC

State of Emergency declared in Georgia

Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along most of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

NBC News

458K+
Followers
54K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy