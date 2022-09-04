Read full article on original website
UTSA
UTSA set for road date with Army West Point
SAN ANTONIO — UTSA will look to bounce back from a heartbreaking 37-35 loss in triple overtime to No. 24 Houston when it travels to New York to face Army West Point (0-1) on Saturday, Sept. 10. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. Central time at Michie Stadium and the game will air on CBS Sports Network and Ticket 760 AM. This will mark the first trip to the Empire State for the Roadrunners' third meeting with the Black Knights, who won the previous two matchups in San Antonio.
stpetecatalyst.com
USF makes stadium design-build selection
Citing a wealth of combined experience, University of South Florida administrators announced the selection of Barton Malow and Populous for final negotiations to design and build a long-awaited on-campus stadium. Jay Stroman, senior vice president of advancement and alumni affairs, and Michael Kelly, vice president of athletics, made the announcement...
Tampa Bay Rays announce ‘push for the postseason’ promotion
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of the Tampa Bay Rays can enjoy deals on tickets, food and more as the team makes a push for the 2022 postseason. According to the Rays, fans can receive up to 40 percent off tickets, concessions and parking during the final homestand, including all 10 games against the Texas […]
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch beach volleyball player conquers national circuit
When anything less than a national championship is a disappointment, an athlete has reached the very top of the upper echelon of that sport. Lakewood Ranch beach volleyball player Ashley Pater, 17, is getting that view from the top. After winning three championship events during the summer of 2021, Pater...
8 Tampa area locations included in DeSantis toll discount proposal
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a 50% toll relief credit for Florida commuters, with multiple toll locations in Tampa Bay to benefit.
thatssotampa.com
Chef Richard Hales opening Blackbrick Restaurant in Tampa this October
Chef Richard Hales is self-described as an unpure purist who delights in bringing flavors from his travels back to Florida. Blackbrick is an acclaimed restaurant in Miami, and this October Chef Richard Hales will open a new location at 4812 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. Those interested in visiting can make reservations online now. The first available reservations appear to be October 27. Let’s add to this Bib Gourmand Award-winning city.
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay Is In The Top 10 Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
Tampa Bay is in the Top 10 best places to retire in the U.S. That’s according to WalletHub, which has just come out with their picks for the Best and Worst Places to Retire in the U.S. They judged more than 180 cities across 46 key metrics ranking them...
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
wild941.com
Huge Brawl At Tampa Intersection Caught On Camera
One of our listeners caught this huge fight on camera at a Tampa intersection. Not sure what led up to this but this is the result of whatever happened. Instagram user deezmyeyez says the fight happened on 301 and Adamo road. It appears that two sets of groups are fighting each other over something that happened at the red light. Police are not seen in the footage but they may have shown up later. Please be safe out there and don’t let anyone get you to this point. It’s better to just drive away because many road rage incidents end deadly. I have a question, have you ever been in a road rage incident that led to violence, or did you just drive away?
stpetecatalyst.com
The plight of pickleball in St. Pete
Enthusiasm for pickleball is in full swing throughout St. Petersburg, and one man has made it his mission to increase the number of courts and bring tournaments to the area. Pickleball’s rise in popularity has been well-documented, with Sports Illustrated calling it the “fastest-growing sport in America” in May. The number of residents seeking tennis courts to play the game has reached a tipping point, with St. Petersburg officials debating where to draw the lines – literally and figuratively.
newstalkflorida.com
St. Petersburg’s Mayor Really Wants To Build A Rays’ Ballpark
Rays’ ownership might not want a St. Petersburg park. St. Petersburg, Florida Mayor Ken Welch has issued a Request For Proposal to develop the land near the St. Petersburg baseball stadium that houses the Tampa Bay Rays. The 33-page RFP wants proposals to include equitable redevelopment, a 17.3-acre carve-out for a baseball stadium and new requirements for affordable and workforce housing. Welch canceled the previous RFP and selection issued by former Mayor Rick Kriseman in 2020. It is not unusual for that to happen. In New York, an RFP to develop a portion of the Belmont Racetrack property was rescinded and another RFP was issued. Welch’s RFP wants developers plans in by November 18th and then the selection process will start. Whether Major League Baseball and the Tampa Bay Rays’ ownership want to remain in St. Petersburg is another story. MLB and Rays’ ownership seem more interested in setting up shop somewhere in or near Tampa.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL
Ybor City, located in Tampa, Florida, is a place teeming with beautiful architecture, rich history, and culture. You are reading: Things to do in ybor city | 15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL. The Ybor City Historic District, for example, is a National Historic Landmark District dotted...
Bay News 9
USF student invents environmentally friendly wood alternative
DADE CITY, Fla. — A forward-thinking USF student has a new invention on his hands — a wood alternative made out of recycled plastic. A USF student has developed an alternative to wood. The substance is made of recycled plastic. The recycled plastic lumber is expected to last...
Ground stop at Tampa International Airport lifted after storms pass
TAMPA, Fla. — Strong thunderstorms in the Tampa Bay area forced a temporary ground stop at Tampa International Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration website, all inbound flights to Tampa were grounded through 1:45 p.m. Departures had been delayed for an average of 15 minutes, as well. Travelers...
fox35orlando.com
'Where shopping is a pleasure': Publix celebrates 92 years
LAKELAND, Fla. - From its iconic green trademark to the famous "Pub Subs," the Lakeland-based supermarket that remains in the hearts of Floridians officially has been around for 92 years. For decades, the quality of customer service and soft, chewy chocolate chip cookies has been built into the expectations of...
Best Tampa Bay Restaurants According to Local Foodies
A guide to the best Tampa Bay restaurants from local foodies It is no secret...
fox13news.com
‘The timing of this booster is very important’: First updated COVID-19 booster now available
TAMPA, Fla. - The CDC has approved updated COVID-19 boosters that add protection against the dominant Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. "For the first time since December 2020, these vaccines, our vaccines, have caught up with the virus," Ashish JHA, M.D., White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator said. The new guidance...
Andrew Warren pushes back against Florida sheriffs’ support of suspension
As Andrew Warren fights in federal court to get his state attorney job back in Hillsborough County, the Florida Sheriffs Association is coming to the defense of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Santana gets Tampa grooving, with Earth, Wind & Fire
On Saturday, Aug 27th, the Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater was sold out with around 20,000 people excited to see some GRAMMY Award-winning legends. The afternoon Florida summer rain was right on schedule, pouring down right before the show, but stopping within the hour to only delay the show for a short time. It cleared up with a beautiful rainbow and a cool breeze as gates opened and everyone made their way in. It was finally time for the Miraculous Supernatural Tour and we were ready to go on a journey.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL (Photos & Maps)
The city of Tarpon Springs is known for its fabulous beach scene and is a part of Central Florida’s Gulf Coast. Among the places to go and things to do are a myriad of the best restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL. You have every type of cuisine available and...
