Camden County Convicted Murderer To Be Released
Fans of Murder-Mystery television programs have probably seen the story of Trudy Darby. Darby was 42 years old when she was kidnapped and murdered as she worked at the K and D Convenience Store in Macks Creek, near Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County, on January 19, 1991. Darby’s body was found two days later in the Little Niangua River. She had two gunshots to the head and had been sexually assaulted. 2 men were eventually charged and convicted of the crimes. 34-year-old Marvin Chaney and his step-brother, 15-year-old Jess Rush. Both men were sentenced to life in prison, where Chaney died in 2007. It was learned on Tuesday that the now 47-year-old Rush would be released from the state prison in Licking next week. The release comes after a judge ordered it following a Supreme Court Ruling in 2012 banning mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juvenile killers. In a 6-3 decision, the nation’s highest court said that it invalidated mandatory life sentences for juveniles as a form of cruel and unusual punishment applies retroactively.
Eldon Man wanted For Domestic Violence
The Eldon Police Department is seeking the public’s help in apprehending Christopher Dale King. He has 3 active warrants for his arrest issued by the Miller County Court and is wanted for questioning relating to Domestic Violence. If you have information relating to King’s whereabouts or activities, contact your local Law Enforcement agency or call the Eldon Police Department at (573) 392-5611 or the Miller County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 369-2341.
Charges filed after medical clinic evacuated
A clinic was evacuated on Friday after a man walked in the door of the building in the 800 block of Lynn Street and said there was a bomb in the building. According to the report filed by officers with the Lebanon Police Department, 33-year-old Tony Williams walked into the building yelling and screaming about his back and that he wasn’t leaving until he was seen by a doctor and got medication. Witnesses told the officers that he also said there was a bomb in the building, and that he appeared to be under the influence. Williams was located in the waiting room and was taken into custody, at which time he said there was no bomb, and he shouldn’t have said that. He also said he was at the clinic to see his doctor because he was off his medication. When the arresting officer searched Williams they found a plastic bag that contained 8 pills in his wallet, which he said belonged to someone else. Williams is charged with possession of a controlled substance and making a terrorist threat. His bond was set at $ 25 thousand dollars.
Laclede County man arrested for threatening to burn home
A man who allegedly threatened to burn down his parent’s home and made threats against law enforcement was arrested on Sunday. According to the report filed by Laclede County Deputies, a 9-1-1 call was made by the parents of Nathan Andrew Jennings, and they said that he may have a knife. It was also reported that Jennings had a sword out. When they arrived the deputies found Jennings fighting with his father and separated the men. According to a witness, earlier the same day Jennings had made threats that made them feel unsafe in their own home. Jennings is charged in Laclede County with Domestic assault and resisting arrest, with a bond of $25-thousand-dollars. According to authorities Jennings also has 4 active warrants for failing to appear in court in Republic and in Greene County.
Rocky Mount Man Could Face Numerous Charges In Childs Death
More charges now after a four-year-old Rocky Mount boy died following a crash in Morgan County. The crash occurred Saturday at 3:10 pm when 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler on Route W, south of Marvin Cutoff. The Jeep went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and flipped over.
Bond Set For Lebanon Homicide Suspect
33-year-old Kevin James Ash appeared for a bond hearing in Laclede County Associate Circuit Court on Tuesday. Ash is accused of killing 45-year-old Bobby Langston at his residence in the 1100 block of West Elm on August 31st. Bond for Ash was set at $5,000 cash or surety, with conditions that he will reside at his home in Lebanon and shall not possess any firearms. The case is set for review of bond on September 12.
The Pulaski County sheriff’s department reported that arrests for August increased four percent over those in August of last year
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says it is going to release monthly reports to keep the public informed about the activities performed by deputies and jail staff each month. In its first monthly report, the sheriff’s department reported that arrests for August increased four percent over those in August of last year. There were 893 calls for service, 214 inmates were taken in, 117 civil papers were delivered, and 45 inmates were transported. This breaks down to an average of 89 calls per deputy in August.
Waynesville Career Center has been named in the top 10 licensed practical nursing programs in the State of Missouri
The practical nursing program at the Waynesville Career Center has been named in the top 10 licensed practical nursing programs in the State of Missouri by PracticalNursing.org. Waynesville ranked 6th in the state with an overall score of 97.32. “We are so proud of being named in the top 10,” said WCC Director Sam Callis. “The credit for this ranking clearly goes to our talented LPN students, their instructors, and our graduates.” For the last three consecutive years, WCC’s practical nursing students have had a 100% passing rate on the state licensing exam. The WCC program is for adults only and is an 11-month program that runs from August to June. For more information about the program, go to www.waynesville.k12.mo.us/Domain/1051.
Speak Your Peace September
The Speak Your Peace Civility Project continues in September with “Be Responsible.” The yearlong program, which kicked off in January by the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce is designed to help people navigate social media effectively. Sean Wilson with the Waynesville St. Robert Chamber of Commerce, explains how being responsible is a key component of online etiquette.
Lake accidents over the Labor Day Holiday
A man who decided to leave a 2022 Lowe Pontoon boat to swim in the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday afternoon did not emerge from the water and drowned. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Tyler R. Elliott of Louisville, Kentucky, was reportedly impaired when he left the boat and went into the lake and had diminished swimming capabilities. The pontoon boat was operated by 47-year-old Joshua F. Lutz of Osage Beach. The drowning occurred at the 4-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderson Hollow Cove. About the same time, Saturday afternoon at the 10.6-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks, a Kansas City woman–26-year-old Ashton M. Penrod–was seriously injured when she was thrown from a tube being pulled in the water by a 2003 Supra operated by 33-year-old Bruce D. Peterson of Gladstone. Penrod was airlifted to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia for treatment of her injuries.
Lebanon Christmas Parade Theme Contest
A traditional Christmas float with flying reindeer in a Santa Claus parade. The Lebanon Christmas Parade is coming soon and the Chamber of Commerce is again looking to residents for the theme. Executive Director of the Chamber Darrell Pollock describes the process of selecting a winner. Pollock also says it’s...
This September will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks
This September will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, but it will also be the 20th anniversary of Patriot Day. Patriot Day is a United States national observance that honors the memory of those killed in the September 11th attacks. It was first observed in 2002, after a proclamation by President George W. Bush. In the immediate aftermath of the attacks, President Bush proclaimed September 14th, 2001 as a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims of the Terrorist Attacks on September 11th, 2001. A year later, September 11th was made a national day of mourning referred to as Patriot Day, and has been observed ever since. In 2009, President Barack Obama rededicated it as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance. It is not a public holiday therefore government offices, educational institutions and businesses do not close on this day. On Patriot Day, the national flag is flown at half-mast on all United States government buildings and establishments. Individuals are also encouraged to display flags on their homes. A moment of silence is traditionally observed at 8:46 AM. The Armed Services YMCA of Missouri at Fort Leonard Wood has scheduled a big Patriot Day Celebration this Saturday in Waynesville City Park.
Constitution Week Coming Soon
At next week’s Laclede County Commission meeting, the commissioners will declare a proclamation observing one of America’s oldest and most sacred documents. Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst says it will be September 17th thru the 23rd. My Ozarks Online · Gb090622Angst01. This will be the Constitution’s 235th year...
Beer, Bark, and Barbeque event on Saturday, September 17th
The Pulaski County Humane Society will have a Beer, Bark, and Barbeque event on Saturday, September 17th, from noon until 4 in the afternoon at the American Legion post in St. Robert. Food will be served from 12:30 until 2:30 in the afternoon featuring pulled pork, burgers, baked beans, potato salad, and slaw. There will be live music by Sax on the Beach performed from 12:30 to 3:30 in the afternoon. Ticket purchasers also get a free beer or soda and a drink koozie. There also will be a silent auction of donated items. All proceeds will go to the Pulaski County Humane Society Loving Paws Adoption Center. All well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome. Tickets can be purchased at Loving Paws or with Paypal and tickets will be waiting at the event.
Waynesville High School will celebrate Military Appreciation Night on Friday
Waynesville High School will celebrate Military Appreciation Night on Friday, September 9th, during the varsity football game at Tiger Stadium. All active duty service members and military retirees with a military ID will be admitted to the game free of charge. Gates open at 6 p.m. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. “We look forward to recognizing our military for their service to our nation,” said Waynesville R-VI Superintendent Hilary Bales. About 68% of Waynesville R-VI students are military impacted. “We consider it a privilege and honor to serve the children of those who serve,” Bales said. “That’s why our tagline is Waynesville R-VI … where the orange and black unite with the red, white and blue.”
Cackle Hatchery Chicken Festival
The Cackle Hatchery Chicken Festival is back this year. In just a little over a month, festival goers can celebrate all things chicken with events like Wingo bingo, games, and guest speakers. Courtney Luten with the hatchery explains more. Cash Prizes can be won at various contests, like a costume...
