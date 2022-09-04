Read full article on original website
Garden City flexes its muscles in a complete win vs. Wichita Heights
Garden City, Kan (westernkansasnews.com) – Weather couldn’t stop the Buffaloes from capturing a week one win on Friday night in their season opener vs. Wichita Heights. After an intense first half that saw Ryan Heiman score the first touchdown of the game on a 94-yard pick-six and the Buffaloes rumble in two more scores on the ground. Mother nature had something to say and she was loud. The moment the first half ended the game was placed into a weather delay as wind, rain, and lightning came in quick over Buffalo Stadium.
Planning your weekend? Try the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair begins this Friday, Sept. 9, and the fair’s general manager is hoping for a great turnout. General Manager Bryan Schulz joined KSN News at Noon on Wednesday to discuss what visitors can expect. “We’re very excited,” Schulz said. “From our grandstand to our free stage to our […]
Early fall and some rain - just days away
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer weather sticks around for the remainder of the week, but it will be interrupted by a cold front that is likely to arrive Friday night and Saturday. Big changes will take place and much of the state will finally get some more rain. Skies will...
'It was exceptionally hot': Few entries as father and daughter win Kansas pumpkin competition
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair's annual Great Pumpkin weighing contest has a new winner, but competition this year was slim. A father and daughter from Stillwell, Kansas pulled out the win with a pumpkin weighing more than 1,280 pounds; with a smaller-sized entry coming in second. No other pumpkins were submitted for the contest.
What’s New in Butler County?
Tanner Braungardt is an Augusta local content creator and extreme sports athlete focused on the art of Freestyle Flipping. What is Freestyle Flipping? Imagine gymnastic athletes flipping on a springboard; it’s kind of like that, except it includes extreme heights that involve Olympic trampolines, or high cliffs. “I sort...
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
'It’s not every day you get to fly in a B-17': Texas Raiders arrive in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Spectators got a treat on Monday as they got to ride in a B-17 World War II plane on Wichita’s own B-29 Doc. It was late due to weather conditions, but one of the co-pilots says riding in the plane was on his bucket list.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Eyeing some heat relief and slim rain chances
Highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Those in northeast Kansas toward the KC metro were much cooler in the 80s. We have a late season sizzle that will remain strong through the end of the week. Temperatures creep up to the mid to upper 90s again on Thursday, it technically still is summer.
Missing Wichita woman found safe
A Wichita woman who was reported missing in late August has been found safe, according to Wichita police. In a post on Twitter, police said 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree has been found, but no details were released. Amanda was reported missing August 24th and was last seen at an I-135 rest...
Wichita train enthusiast gets railroad surprise
In Bobby Hare's perfect world, he would spend day and night watching trains.
Valley Center will have first 3D-printed community in Kansas
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Valley Center is doing something no other Kansas town has done yet. It is getting a community of 3D-printed homes. The City gave final approval to the plan on Tuesday. The community will be called Sunflower Valley. CC3D, the development company, said the name is to honor […]
Local pastor dies unexpectedly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A longtime Wichita pastor died unexpectedly Sunday morning. According to the Hope Mennonite Church's Facebook page, lead pastor Dave Stevens died peacefully. Stevens had led the church since 2014. According to the condolences left for his family, he had served multiple churches in Pennsylvania and here...
Kansas state parks seeing slower traffic during Labor Day weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Labor Day weekend marks the last holiday of summer. Many flock to state parks for one last celebration, but the crowds are not as big as in previous years. Traffic during Labor Day weekend is historically slower than other holidays, and the same is true...
Gas leak draws heavy emergency response to N. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A gas leak in the Riverside area of north Wichita prompted a strong emergency response and temporary evacuations. A Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said a little after crews responded to the call about 8:30 p.m., northbound Perry and Coolidge streets were blocked off between 12th and 13th streets and temporary evacuations ranged from Coolidge Street, west to the river.
Thanks to Kansas law, police can't charge two young boys who beat up elderly Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I just can't believe the world we're living in. Really. But I'll be alright," said Patricia Halsted. Halsted is still in shock about what happened in her own front yard Sunday. "They were standing up here holding onto this pole… I came over here, and I...
Man charged in deadly collision involving Nickerson family pleads not guilty
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man charged in a collision that killed a member of a Nickerson family and injured three others this summer in Louisville, Kentucky was In court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault. Police said Michael Hurley was under the influence...
Affidavit gives more details in 2010 Butler County fatal shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Court documents have shed more light on the death of a man whose body was found in Butler County in 2010. Kristopher and Candace Valadez, both 32, were arrested in Greenville, South Carolina, on Aug. 1 in connection to the death of 19-year-old German Clerici. Kristopher and Candace are both former […]
Woman critically injured, man arrested in S. Wichita stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday evening stabbing in a south Wichita park. Wichita police arrested a man who they said knows the woman. Both are in their 40s, police said. Police responded to the call at about 6:20 p.m. at Lincoln Park, near...
