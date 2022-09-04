ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

westernkansasnews.com

Garden City flexes its muscles in a complete win vs. Wichita Heights

Garden City, Kan (westernkansasnews.com) – Weather couldn’t stop the Buffaloes from capturing a week one win on Friday night in their season opener vs. Wichita Heights. After an intense first half that saw Ryan Heiman score the first touchdown of the game on a 94-yard pick-six and the Buffaloes rumble in two more scores on the ground. Mother nature had something to say and she was loud. The moment the first half ended the game was placed into a weather delay as wind, rain, and lightning came in quick over Buffalo Stadium.
KSN News

Planning your weekend? Try the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair begins this Friday, Sept. 9, and the fair’s general manager is hoping for a great turnout. General Manager Bryan Schulz joined KSN News at Noon on Wednesday to discuss what visitors can expect. “We’re very excited,” Schulz said. “From our grandstand to our free stage to our […]
KWCH.com

Early fall and some rain - just days away

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer weather sticks around for the remainder of the week, but it will be interrupted by a cold front that is likely to arrive Friday night and Saturday. Big changes will take place and much of the state will finally get some more rain. Skies will...
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

Tanner Braungardt is an Augusta local content creator and extreme sports athlete focused on the art of Freestyle Flipping. What is Freestyle Flipping? Imagine gymnastic athletes flipping on a springboard; it’s kind of like that, except it includes extreme heights that involve Olympic trampolines, or high cliffs. “I sort...
WIBW

Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Eyeing some heat relief and slim rain chances

Highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Those in northeast Kansas toward the KC metro were much cooler in the 80s. We have a late season sizzle that will remain strong through the end of the week. Temperatures creep up to the mid to upper 90s again on Thursday, it technically still is summer.
kfdi.com

Missing Wichita woman found safe

A Wichita woman who was reported missing in late August has been found safe, according to Wichita police. In a post on Twitter, police said 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree has been found, but no details were released. Amanda was reported missing August 24th and was last seen at an I-135 rest...
KSN News

Valley Center will have first 3D-printed community in Kansas

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Valley Center is doing something no other Kansas town has done yet. It is getting a community of 3D-printed homes. The City gave final approval to the plan on Tuesday. The community will be called Sunflower Valley. CC3D, the development company, said the name is to honor […]
KAKE TV

Local pastor dies unexpectedly

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A longtime Wichita pastor died unexpectedly Sunday morning. According to the Hope Mennonite Church's Facebook page, lead pastor Dave Stevens died peacefully. Stevens had led the church since 2014. According to the condolences left for his family, he had served multiple churches in Pennsylvania and here...
KSN.com

Kansas state parks seeing slower traffic during Labor Day weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Labor Day weekend marks the last holiday of summer. Many flock to state parks for one last celebration, but the crowds are not as big as in previous years. Traffic during Labor Day weekend is historically slower than other holidays, and the same is true...
KWCH.com

Gas leak draws heavy emergency response to N. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A gas leak in the Riverside area of north Wichita prompted a strong emergency response and temporary evacuations. A Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said a little after crews responded to the call about 8:30 p.m., northbound Perry and Coolidge streets were blocked off between 12th and 13th streets and temporary evacuations ranged from Coolidge Street, west to the river.
KWCH.com

Woman critically injured, man arrested in S. Wichita stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday evening stabbing in a south Wichita park. Wichita police arrested a man who they said knows the woman. Both are in their 40s, police said. Police responded to the call at about 6:20 p.m. at Lincoln Park, near...
