Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program Coming to Lake Charles on September 13, and September 14. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on September 7, 2022, that the Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program will be in Lake Charles on Tuesday, September 13, and Wednesday, September 14 at the Lake Charles Civic Center to provide on-site support for homeowners who need assistance in completing the program survey and application.
KPLC TV
Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents
McNeese State University’s new program “Rowdy for Success” is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Smart Living: Tools to make your job search easier. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered storms today, but a drier pattern is near
A quiet morning, lower 70s and some 60s for dewpoints. Not bad! A chance of more storms return, mainly toward the afternoon hours. These too will be scattered in coverage as was the case today. Later in the week, the upper level low that has been parked over our area...
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
My family and I ate Mexican last night, I would have to say it's our most favorite cuisine to eat together as a family. So, I set out on a mission to find the best Mexican restaurants in our town. Some people like using Yelp, but I'm a Trip Advisor guy myself.
KPLC TV
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
calcasieu.info
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity. On September 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish on September 2.
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
Lake Charles Chicken Salad Chick Announces Opening Month and Location
Recently, we learned that the famed Chicken Salad Chick was coming to Lake Charles. The progress is coming right along as the sign for the eatery has finally been installed. The store will be located at 3723 Nelson Road in the Charvais Crossing complex. The building is on the end of the site so it can have a drive-through window available.
KPLC TV
“No Man’s Land” SWLA culture and heritage festival to be held in September
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The “No Man’s Land” Southwest Louisiana culture and heritage festival is set to be held on Sept. 17, 2022. Crying Eagle Brewing will be hosting the free festival at their location on 1165 E. McNeese Street from 11 a.m. until midnight. The...
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Casino aims to open soon in former Isle of Capri location
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - It’s the newest addition to a major player in Southwest Louisiana’s economy. Construction is underway at the Horseshoe Casino, formerly known as Isle Of Capri. It has been brought ashore and rebranded by parent company Caesars Entertainment. “We certainly welcome the day when we...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 6, 2022, that on Friday, September 2, CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 668 North Perkins Ferry Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana (Moss Bluff) to target those driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
kalb.com
Extended Lane Closures Announced for Major Roadways and Intersections in Lake Charles Expected to Last Until February 2023. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on September 6, 2022, that the northbound lane of Weaver Road, from Country Club Road to McNeese Street, will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. This closure is being implemented to allow contractors to finish a drainage and sidewalk project on the west side of Weaver Road. This closure will be in effect until approximately February 28, 2023.
KPLC TV
Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued for parts of Leesville
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of Leesville, according to city officials. The advisory is in effect for the following residents:
westcentralsbest.com
Lake Charles Man Forces School Into Lockdown
Lake Charles, La - A man carrying two airsoft BB guns and a knife caused Lake Charles Charter Academy to go into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police first received a call of a person walking with a gun in their hand near the school at 3:32 pm. Then at 3:37 police received a call of a subject brandishing a gun in the parking lot of the school. Officers made contact with the man on the east side of the school's property. The man complied and officers took him into custody, finding the two airsoft guns and the knife. Justin Keith Edwards, 33, is being held on a felony charge of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school. Police said additional charges could be added.
KPLC TV
New law gives dental benefits to patients with IDD
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The new Medicaid Adult Dental Waiver program which covers the cost of thorough dental services for patients with IDD became effective on July 1, 2022. The program will allow patients with intellectual disabilities to be eligible for comprehensive dental benefits. Kathy Dwyer is the caregiver...
