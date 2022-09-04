Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
LSU Women's Golf Has Trifecta Of Top 8 Rankings; No. 5 Preseason By Golf Channel
BATON ROUGE – As the LSU women’s golf team prepares to begin their 2022-23 fall season, they have received in the last 10 days top eight rankings in three different preseason polls, including a ranking of No. 5 by The Golf Channel. The LSU women open their 2022-23...
LSUSports.net
Know Before You Geaux: LSU Football vs. Southern
In anticipation of Saturday’s 2022 LSU Football home opener vs. Southern, LSU Athletics wishes to inform fans of important updates regarding new offerings inside and around Tiger Stadium and offer key reminders to help make the gameday experience exceptional for all who attend. Sold Out. As announced earlier Wednesday,...
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Volleyball Coach Tonya Johnson
Be who you are. That’s how you lead. In December of 2021, LSU Volleyball hired its former player, captain and assistant coach Tonya Johnson as the new head coach to take over for the long-tenured Fran Flory. As a player, the Zachary, La. native helped LSU to two SEC...
LSUSports.net
Tiger Men's Golf Team Ranked No. 18 In Golfweek Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team comes in ranked No. 18 in the Golfweek Top 30 preseason poll announced this week by the magazine/web site. The Tigers, off a sixth place finish in their opener at South Bend, Indiana, will be defending their championship at Squire Creek in northeast Louisiana at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate beginning on Sunday.
LSUSports.net
LSU Announces Men's Basketball Schedule; 18 Games at PMAC
BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference and LSU combined Wednesday to announce the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule that will feature 18 home games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the season are on sale now at LSUTix.net starting at $100 and more information can be obtained...
LSUSports.net
Soccer Goes East Coast To Face Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. — LSU soccer (4-0-2) heads to the East Coast to face Princeton (3-1-0) at 6 p.m. CT at Sherrerd Field. The match will be available online on ESPN Plus. Links to the live stream and live stats can be found on lsusports.net. Series History – Princeton.
LSUSports.net
Tiger Duo Ranked in ITA Preseason Rankings
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team had two players named in the ITA Preseason Rankings. Junior Kylie Collins was ranked No. 24 in the singles ranking and was joined by senior Safiya Carrington, who checked in at No. 94. The two Tigers also were ranked in the doubles ranking together at No. 59.
brproud.com
SU Football Head Coach Eric Dooley speaks on upcoming matchup with LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern and LSU are scheduled to tangle at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. The Jaguars are coming off an 86-0 thrashing of Florida Memorial. With the local showdown only days away, Southern University Football Head Coach Eric Dooley held a news conference at...
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
Alleged on-campus rape at LSU under investigation, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials say an alleged on-campus rape is under investigation. They say a student named Daniel Cressy, 19, has been arrested on a charge of 3rd-degree rape. According to arrest documents, a female victim flagged LSU police down on Saturday, September 3. That’s when police...
vicksburgnews.com
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
School Bus Pulling Up to Find a Massive Alligator in the Parking Lot is the Most Louisiana Thing Ever
This is one biology lesson that may be a little too close for comfort. On Tuesday, a school bus in Pierre Part, LA pulled up in the parking lot to find quite the surprise. A massive alligator is seen in a viral photo shared on Facebook by the Cajun Experiences R Us.
brproud.com
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel...
1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Speeding on ATV With Toddler While Promoting Drag Racing Event on Instagram
Baton Rouge police arrested a man who was spotted driving an ATV while holding a toddler.
theadvocate.com
Running for office: East Feliciana School Board
LeVain T. Woodridge announced her candidacy for District 2 Division 1 of the East Feliciana Parish School Board. She is a lifelong resident of Jackson and a graduate of Jackson High School. She has been married to Arthur L. Woodridge for 28 years and has one daughter, Yamesha L. Harris, who also graduated and has played an active role in the East Feliciana school system. She has two grandsons, Jordan Davis and Jiren Thompson.
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
At Least One Person Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The Sunday crash claimed the life of a person. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
brproud.com
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
brproud.com
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was...
