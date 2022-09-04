ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Know Before You Geaux: LSU Football vs. Southern

In anticipation of Saturday’s 2022 LSU Football home opener vs. Southern, LSU Athletics wishes to inform fans of important updates regarding new offerings inside and around Tiger Stadium and offer key reminders to help make the gameday experience exceptional for all who attend. Sold Out. As announced earlier Wednesday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN FOCUS: LSU Volleyball Coach Tonya Johnson

Be who you are. That’s how you lead. In December of 2021, LSU Volleyball hired its former player, captain and assistant coach Tonya Johnson as the new head coach to take over for the long-tenured Fran Flory. As a player, the Zachary, La. native helped LSU to two SEC...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tiger Men's Golf Team Ranked No. 18 In Golfweek Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team comes in ranked No. 18 in the Golfweek Top 30 preseason poll announced this week by the magazine/web site. The Tigers, off a sixth place finish in their opener at South Bend, Indiana, will be defending their championship at Squire Creek in northeast Louisiana at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate beginning on Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Announces Men's Basketball Schedule; 18 Games at PMAC

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference and LSU combined Wednesday to announce the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule that will feature 18 home games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the season are on sale now at LSUTix.net starting at $100 and more information can be obtained...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Soccer Goes East Coast To Face Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. — LSU soccer (4-0-2) heads to the East Coast to face Princeton (3-1-0) at 6 p.m. CT at Sherrerd Field. The match will be available online on ESPN Plus. Links to the live stream and live stats can be found on lsusports.net. Series History – Princeton.
PRINCETON, NJ
Tiger Duo Ranked in ITA Preseason Rankings

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team had two players named in the ITA Preseason Rankings. Junior Kylie Collins was ranked No. 24 in the singles ranking and was joined by senior Safiya Carrington, who checked in at No. 94. The two Tigers also were ranked in the doubles ranking together at No. 59.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.

If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Running for office: East Feliciana School Board

LeVain T. Woodridge announced her candidacy for District 2 Division 1 of the East Feliciana Parish School Board. She is a lifelong resident of Jackson and a graduate of Jackson High School. She has been married to Arthur L. Woodridge for 28 years and has one daughter, Yamesha L. Harris, who also graduated and has played an active role in the East Feliciana school system. She has two grandsons, Jordan Davis and Jiren Thompson.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

