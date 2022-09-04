ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Curtis Pritchard
Person
Jennifer Ellison
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/5/22: Sonny Steps Up!

These new GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers are full of celebrations, surprises, and confessions! Brando worries about Sasha as she gets bad news from Lucy, Trina asks Rory an important question, Jordan’s presence at Trina’s party has Portia feeling unsettled, Cameron is shocked by Spencer’s decision, Josslyn and Dex grow closer, Brook Lynn catches Chase off guard, and Sonny holds all the power when someone needs a favor!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Celebrity#Sas#Good Food#Rice#Reality Titbit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cheryl E Preston

Rena Sofer reveals her reasons for leaving General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful were related

The soap world was stunned when Rena Sofer recently walked away from her role of Quinn Fuller Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. In a Podcast with Soap Opera Digest the soap vet discussed how she left the CBS soap for the same reason she made an exit from ABCs General Hospital. She expounds on her reasons in a way that she did not while she was still on the soap and explained in detail how she felt undervalued on both daytime dramas.
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Joins New Reality Show

Married at First Sight Australia alum Ella May Ding is making the move to Chelsea. More specifically, the reality star is set to appear in the popular series Made in Chelsea, as Digital Spy noted. While her storyline is being kept under wraps, the star has teased on her podcast that she was on the dating scene during her stay in London.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy