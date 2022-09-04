The soap world was stunned when Rena Sofer recently walked away from her role of Quinn Fuller Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. In a Podcast with Soap Opera Digest the soap vet discussed how she left the CBS soap for the same reason she made an exit from ABCs General Hospital. She expounds on her reasons in a way that she did not while she was still on the soap and explained in detail how she felt undervalued on both daytime dramas.

