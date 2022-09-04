Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Reacts to Son Jayden’s Claims About Her Parenting: ‘Your Dad Hasn’t Had a Job in 15 Years’
Sharing her side. After Jayden James — the younger son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline — spoke out about his relationship with his mother, the pop star has weighed in. “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be … to be basically held...
‘Married At First Sight’ Preview: Morgan Breaks Down In Tears Over Latest Binh Fight
Morgan sits down with her friend, Debra, to discuss the latest drama with Binh. “I found out that he never stopped going to Justin with our issues. They talk on a daily basis, and how do I trust someone who has now broken my trust daily,” Morgan says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 7 episode of Married At First Sight.
'Claim to Fame': Lark on 'Tension' Between Co-Stars and 'Deceitful' Tactics
"Claim to Fame" contestant Lark, who is Cindy Crawford's niece, has made it to the final two episodes of Season 1 of the ABC series.
Mishael Morgan Updates Fans on Her Status at THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS
It’s been over a month since Amanda has been seen in Genoa City, and portrayer Mishael Morgan had to use social media to reassure fans that she was still part of the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!. Back in the Aug. 5 episode, Amanda was heartbroken to...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian proud to be Mrs Barker as she shares bedroom sneak peek
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending a couple of days in the capital of the United Kingdom. The reality star took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of her getaway with her husband, as a Mrs Barker pillow leaves fans in frenzy. Last Sunday, Kourtney shared photos...
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/5/22: Sonny Steps Up!
These new GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers are full of celebrations, surprises, and confessions! Brando worries about Sasha as she gets bad news from Lucy, Trina asks Rory an important question, Jordan’s presence at Trina’s party has Portia feeling unsettled, Cameron is shocked by Spencer’s decision, Josslyn and Dex grow closer, Brook Lynn catches Chase off guard, and Sonny holds all the power when someone needs a favor!
SheKnows
Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful’s Next Crossover Could Mean the End of [Spoiler]
Worlds are about to collide on CBS’ soaps. That rumbling your feeling isn’t an earthquake, it’s the ground shaking in anticipation of The Young and the Restless’ next crossover with The Bold and the Beautiful. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Deacon, who’s currently dealing with having Sheila...
realitytitbit.com
Darcey loves Angela Deem's new teeth as fans think she is 'turning into' Silva twins
Darcey Silva has delivered her seal of approval on a fellow 90 Day Fiance star’s new teeth. Angela Deem took to Instagram to share a video of her fresh gnashers following a visit to a dental surgery. For weeks, fans have been asking Angela to “stop with the filters”...
Y&R’s Christian LeBlanc Shows Off His New Haircut!
Fans have noticed that THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Christian LeBlanc (Michael) was letting his hair and beard grow in recent months, and that was because he was preparing to play the character of Big Daddy in an off-Broadway production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. But since...
Chef Ryan Admits He ‘Gave Up’ After Charter 3 on ‘Below Deck Down Under’
Chef Ryan said he gave up trying to impress anyone on 'Below Deck Down Under' after the third charter and wished cameras captured more of what happened.
The Hollywood Gossip
Christine Brown Trashes Kody Brown as a Coward, Tells Him to "Man the F-ck Up!"
In a new sneak peek at the upcoming Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Christine Brown does not mince a single word. She does not beat around any bushes whatsoever. When speaking to the camera about how estranged spouse Kody has been acting, Christine goes on the understandable attack. “We’ve been...
‘Big Brother 24’: Michael’s Fiancé Says Zingbot Wants to ‘Fight Me’ After Wild Zing
Michael Bruner's fiancé isn't a fan of Zingbot after his appearance on 'Big Brother 24'.
Rena Sofer reveals her reasons for leaving General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful were related
The soap world was stunned when Rena Sofer recently walked away from her role of Quinn Fuller Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. In a Podcast with Soap Opera Digest the soap vet discussed how she left the CBS soap for the same reason she made an exit from ABCs General Hospital. She expounds on her reasons in a way that she did not while she was still on the soap and explained in detail how she felt undervalued on both daytime dramas.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Michael Betrays Brittany
Michael and Brittany formed a final two alliance early on in 'Big Brother 24,' but her recent behavior has made him second guess his allegiance to her.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian hits back at claims she 'has no talent' by bragging about her toes
Kim Kardashian herself has finally hit back at cruel trolls online who bombard social media with the claim she has ‘no talent’ – while declaring that she can use her “toes for anything”. The bizarre talent comes as part of a long line of things...
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Dreads Seeing Sister Kathy Hilton at Upcoming Reunion
Kyle Richards dreads facing a few 'RHOBH' cast members, but seeing sister Kathy Hilton may be at the top of her list. Why?
Grazia
An Explosive MAFS Affair Is Set To Cause ‘Absolute Chaos’ On New Series
Married At First Sight dating expert Mel Schilling promised the 2022 series would be ‘like the last one on steroids’ – and we’re starting to suspect she wasn’t joking. Just over a week in and one contestant is already giving Nikita Jasmin a run for...
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany’s Plan to Throw Taylor Under the Bus Backfires
Taylor Hale's famous karma might come around to infect Brittany Hoopes' game during week nine of 'Big Brother 24' on CBS.
Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 2 birthdays each year because British weather is so unpredictable
The Queen had her actual birthday on April 21, and an official birthday held on a Saturday in June — and it has to do with the weather.
U.K.・
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star Joins New Reality Show
Married at First Sight Australia alum Ella May Ding is making the move to Chelsea. More specifically, the reality star is set to appear in the popular series Made in Chelsea, as Digital Spy noted. While her storyline is being kept under wraps, the star has teased on her podcast that she was on the dating scene during her stay in London.
