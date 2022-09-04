ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Webtoon Episode 13 Release Date And Time, Preview: Kim Sejeong Struggles After Neon Webtoon Service Team Receives Bad News + Love Triangle Starts To Emerge

By Alexandria Kim
epicstream.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
epicstream.com

The Boys Season 4 Release Date, News & Update: Starlight Actor Erin Moriarty Fires Back At Misogynistic Trolls

Erin Moriarty, star of The Boys Season 4, has spoken out against the toxic trolls who mock her online. Moriarty portrays Annie January, a.k.a. Starlight, who, despite suffering sexual assault, blatant sexism, and Vought's obvious attempts to oversexualize her, stays under the corporation's grip in a supposedly empowered role. Vought's...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The final season of a fan-favorite Netflix series just got a release date

When previous seasons of the Netflix series Derry Girls weren’t making me roar with laughter — like at the priest telling an assembly of students at one point to welcome “the weans from Chernobyl, who’ve come over to give their wee lungs a bit of a clear out, because, ah, sure, there’s all sorts wafting about in their neck of the woods” — there were times this show (which is returning to the streamer in October) could also be so poignant that it took my breath away.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Our Lady of the Assassins Free Online

Best sites to watch Our Lady of the Assassins - Last updated on Sep 08, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Our Lady of the Assassins online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Our Lady of the Assassins on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
Kang Daniel
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight

My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
COMICS
epicstream.com

The Eminence in Shadow Announces Release Date in New Trailer

After revealing new cast members recently, The Eminence in Shadow anime finally announced its release date in a new trailer. New cast members were also revealed in the preview. The trailer was shared online via the anime’s official Twitter account and the KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel. It showed new footage from...
COMICS
South Korea
Comics
TV & Videos
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Lupin the Third vs. Detective Conan Free Online

Cast: Kanichi Kurita Minami Takayama Kiyoshi Kobayashi Makio Inoue Eiko Masuyama. When a wealthy woman and her son die in a hunting accident, it's up to Conan Edogawa to solve the case. Meanwhile, Lupin the Third is after the Queen Crown, owned by the Vesparand royal family. When these two legendary characters meet, who will win the day?! Followed by “Lupin the Third vs. Detective Conan: The Movie” (2013).
TV SERIES
TVLine

Vince Staples Comedy From black-ish Creator Ordered to Series at Netflix

Netflix has placed a series order for a scripted comedy series starring rapper and occasional actor Vince Staples. black-ish creator Kenya Barris serves as an EP on the project, which is loosely based on Staples’ life. Other EPs include Staples himself, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples in a statement. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.” Added Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy: “It’s our mission to...
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

BIBI Confirmed to Join Second Season of Netflix's 'Sweet Home'

Sweet Home, Netflix‘s dystopian K-drama, is set to return with a second season. The streaming platform confirmed that one of the new actors to join the cast includes musician BIBI. A representative of the TV series announced that the artist will be joining the forthcoming installment, although details have...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 release date confirmed

We’ve been waiting to jump into the next string of unsolved mysteries. It’s finally happening. Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 is coming next month. Netflix has released the dates of some shows throughout October and November. Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 is on the list, and we can’t wait. It’s time to delve into more cases that still don’t have answers to. Maybe there’s something eagle-eyed fans will spot that helps to get one step closer to solving the mystery.
TV SERIES
NME

Listen to a preview of AURORA’s new song in ‘Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary: Leap Into History’ trailer

A snippet of a new AURORA song called ‘Hunting Shadows – Assassin’s Creed’ features in the official trailer for Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary: Leap Into History. The clip comes ahead of a showcase this Saturday (September 10) which will reveal the future of the franchise. The accompanying live-action trailer serves as a celebration of characters and locations from Assassin’s Creed across the years as part of 15th anniversary celebrations for the popular video game franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
startattle.com

Chesapeake Shores (Season 6 Episode 5) Hallmark, “L-O-V-E” trailer, release date

A fortune telling machine shares uncomfortable truths with the O’Brien couples. Startattle.com – Chesapeake Shores | Hallmark. Mick and Megan struggle with their long-distance relationship, Abby’s more comfortable with her new romance. Network: Hallmark. Episode title: “L-O-V-E”. Release date: September 11, 2022 at 8pm / 7c.
TV SERIES

