Today's Webtoon Episode 13 Release Date And Time, Preview: Kim Sejeong Struggles After Neon Webtoon Service Team Receives Bad News + Love Triangle Starts To Emerge

epicstream.com
The Boys Season 4 Release Date, News & Update: Starlight Actor Erin Moriarty Fires Back At Misogynistic Trolls
Erin Moriarty, star of The Boys Season 4, has spoken out against the toxic trolls who mock her online. Moriarty portrays Annie January, a.k.a. Starlight, who, despite suffering sexual assault, blatant sexism, and Vought's obvious attempts to oversexualize her, stays under the corporation's grip in a supposedly empowered role. Vought's...
The final season of a fan-favorite Netflix series just got a release date
When previous seasons of the Netflix series Derry Girls weren’t making me roar with laughter — like at the priest telling an assembly of students at one point to welcome “the weans from Chernobyl, who’ve come over to give their wee lungs a bit of a clear out, because, ah, sure, there’s all sorts wafting about in their neck of the woods” — there were times this show (which is returning to the streamer in October) could also be so poignant that it took my breath away.
Everything to Know About Season 5 of Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’: Cast, Release Date, Plot and More
Warning: This story contains spoilers for season 4 of Virgin River More small town drama ahead! The Netflix series Virgin River is returning for a fifth season. “[With] everything that’s been going on in the world, people more and more [are] looking for, not just that comfort, but also that feeling of hope and that […]
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Our Lady of the Assassins Free Online
Best sites to watch Our Lady of the Assassins - Last updated on Sep 08, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Our Lady of the Assassins online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Our Lady of the Assassins on this page.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her supermodel physique in a transparent brown set while attending the 2022 US Open in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski looked chic as ever while attending the 2022 US Open in New York City on Wednesday. The model, 31, looked ready for fall in a transparent brown set with a green leaf pattern, which she paired with trendy pointed-toe boots. Inside, Emily sat next to comedian Ziwe Fumudoh,...
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Olympia Part One: Festival of the Nations Free Online
Best sites to watch Olympia Part One: Festival of the Nations - Last updated on Sep 08, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Olympia Part One: Festival of the Nations online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Olympia Part One: Festival of the Nations on this page.
‘Queen Sugar’ Season 7 Trailer Teases Past People And Problems Affecting The Future Of The Bordelons
OWN released a trailer for Season 7 of "Queen Sugar," which doesn't feature Dawn-Lyen Gardner's character Charley Bordelon West at all.
epicstream.com
The Eminence in Shadow Announces Release Date in New Trailer
After revealing new cast members recently, The Eminence in Shadow anime finally announced its release date in a new trailer. New cast members were also revealed in the preview. The trailer was shared online via the anime’s official Twitter account and the KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel. It showed new footage from...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Lupin the Third vs. Detective Conan Free Online
Cast: Kanichi Kurita Minami Takayama Kiyoshi Kobayashi Makio Inoue Eiko Masuyama. When a wealthy woman and her son die in a hunting accident, it's up to Conan Edogawa to solve the case. Meanwhile, Lupin the Third is after the Queen Crown, owned by the Vesparand royal family. When these two legendary characters meet, who will win the day?! Followed by “Lupin the Third vs. Detective Conan: The Movie” (2013).
Vince Staples Comedy From black-ish Creator Ordered to Series at Netflix
Netflix has placed a series order for a scripted comedy series starring rapper and occasional actor Vince Staples. black-ish creator Kenya Barris serves as an EP on the project, which is loosely based on Staples’ life. Other EPs include Staples himself, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples in a statement. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.” Added Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy: “It’s our mission to...
Hypebae
BIBI Confirmed to Join Second Season of Netflix's 'Sweet Home'
Sweet Home, Netflix‘s dystopian K-drama, is set to return with a second season. The streaming platform confirmed that one of the new actors to join the cast includes musician BIBI. A representative of the TV series announced that the artist will be joining the forthcoming installment, although details have...
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 release date confirmed
We’ve been waiting to jump into the next string of unsolved mysteries. It’s finally happening. Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 is coming next month. Netflix has released the dates of some shows throughout October and November. Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 is on the list, and we can’t wait. It’s time to delve into more cases that still don’t have answers to. Maybe there’s something eagle-eyed fans will spot that helps to get one step closer to solving the mystery.
epicstream.com
NCIS Season 20 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Another Fan-Favorite Returns To Join The New Team
NCIS Season 20 – A Complete Change. The absence of Harmon will not be the only alteration to NCIS Season 20. Instead of the team only investigating cases, executive producer Steven D. Binder told Parade that viewers would learn more about the agents' personal lives. "We'll be seeing their...
NME
Listen to a preview of AURORA’s new song in ‘Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary: Leap Into History’ trailer
A snippet of a new AURORA song called ‘Hunting Shadows – Assassin’s Creed’ features in the official trailer for Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary: Leap Into History. The clip comes ahead of a showcase this Saturday (September 10) which will reveal the future of the franchise. The accompanying live-action trailer serves as a celebration of characters and locations from Assassin’s Creed across the years as part of 15th anniversary celebrations for the popular video game franchise.
startattle.com
Chesapeake Shores (Season 6 Episode 5) Hallmark, “L-O-V-E” trailer, release date
A fortune telling machine shares uncomfortable truths with the O’Brien couples. Startattle.com – Chesapeake Shores | Hallmark. Mick and Megan struggle with their long-distance relationship, Abby’s more comfortable with her new romance. Network: Hallmark. Episode title: “L-O-V-E”. Release date: September 11, 2022 at 8pm / 7c.
