Register now for Mayor Hull’s Rally in the Desert community cleanup
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and the City of Rio Rancho’s Keep Rio Rancho Beautiful Division (KRRB) invite citizens to take part in the Mayor’s Rally in the Desert community cleanup event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. “Illegal...
Salt Yard noise frustrates local residents
The problem is jurisdictional. For nearly three years, residents of Sky View Acres, an unincorporated area of Bernalillo County, south of Corrales, have been trying to find a way of permanently reducing the noise coming from Salt Yard West, which markets itself as “an adult playground of beer, cocktails, tacos, burgers and so much more.”
Former bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing $2 million
Forty-seven-year-old Christina Joyner of Rio Rancho, a former bookkeeper for Quanz Auto Body, pled guilty Tuesday to federal charges that she defrauded her employer of more than $2 million over a seven-year period, court records show. Joyner admitted in a plea agreement that she stole $2,025,165 from Quanz from July...
McLaughlin to take over at UNM hospital as chief medical officer
Steve McLaughlin, MD, will assume the role of chief medical officer at The University of New Mexico Hospital, starting Jan. 1, 2023. McLaughlin is currently chair of the UNM Department of Emergency Medicine, as well as the interim senior associate dean for Clinical Affairs in the UNM School of Medicine.
UNM Hospital’s new Tower to house an interventional platform
The University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH) is a lifeline for many in the Land of Enchantment. More than one million patients travel to Albuquerque annually to access the unique medical services that only UNMH provides. The hospital’s new Critical Care Tower, expected to debut in late 2024, will include...
New tech could stop a shooting before it starts
EAGL Technology president and CEO Boaz Raz shows a display of outdoor gunshot detection technology sensors on Aug. 16. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) An Albuquerque company has developed an ultra-smart security system that could potentially end mass shootings before such rampages can even begin. When deployed, EAGL Technology Inc.’s new gunshot...
Fire causes Rio Rancho Middle School to evacuate
Students at RRMS were forced to evacuate on September 6 at around 9:00 am because of a fire in the building. Fire Fighters responded as well. Rio Rancho Public Schools said two students started a fire in a trashcan in the girls restroom at the school. The sprinkler system was activated and the fire was extinguished quickly. The students returned to class and all protocols were followed according to RRPS.
Woman charged in fatal crash near Santa Fe
State Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with a fatal crash on Interstate 25 southwest of Santa Fe. Late Sunday night, Jacqueline Amber Bailon of Santo Domingo was driving a truck south on I-25 and collided with another Ford F-150 traveling south, according to the initial crash investigation.
Balloon Fiesta to kick off 50th event with reenactment flight
Albuquerque – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta first took shape with an inaugural launch of 13 balloons, 50 years ago. On Friday, September 30, Balloon Fiesta will host a reenactment of the first flight that launched from Coronado Center, at 6600 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque. The reenactment will kick...
Bands of Enchantment is back for a second season
ALBUQUERQUE – Bands of Enchantment is bringing its musical circus to Albuquerque this September for a Season 2 celebration that will be filmed at the Albuquerque Rail Yards and other locations across the city. Bands of Enchantment is a music series merging international musicians with the best bands in...
Danny Dines: Eggroll-arito at Kamikaze Kitchen in ABQ
One of my biggest ice breakers is asking people I interview: “What is the best food to get around?”. More than a few mentioned an ‘Egg Roll-Burrito thing’ in Albuquerque that I had to try. So, I did. Kamikaze Kitchen is an Asian-Southwest fusion eatery in Albuquerque....
Fall book sale set for Corrales Library
The Friends of the Corrales Library will hold their fall book sale the weekend of Oct. 8 and 9 right outside the library, under the trees of La Entrada Park. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with the popular $5 bag sale from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. to close out the sale on Sunday. Please feel free to bring your own bags or use ours. There will be thousands of books, movies, music, and more for $1 to $2. Credit cards are accepted, but cash is appreciated — particularly small bills.
Rio Rancho High School Sports Hall of Fame adds 3 members
The eighth class of the Rio Rancho High School Sports Hall of Fame will be formally inducted Friday at 5 p.m. in the school’s Black Box Theater, and then introduced at halftime of the Rams’ homecoming game that evening vs. Organ Mountain. Make that two of the three...
Backyard Birds of the week
Last week I wrote about some of the places in our area that are great for bird-watching. The Rio Rancho Bosque is great,but another wonderful location is the Bachechi Open Space off of Rio Grande Boulevard. On a recent visit to the Bachechi Open Space I was able to see...
RRHS girls soccer team honors first responders
A JROTC honor guard carries the colors to midfield Tuesday, prior to the national anthem sung by the Rio Rancho High School choir, and the soccer game between visiting Capital High and the host Rams. At far right are four first responders who were honored and given gifts; from right, they are Rio Rancho Police Officer John Roskos, Bernalillo County Deputy 1st Class Lorenzo Mora, and RRPD officers Tyler Argo and Elijah Garcia. The pre-game event is held annually, as close to 9/11 as possible, said organizer Jenifer Rork Romero. The rams beat the Jaguars, coached by former Ram Santana Orozco.
Wysong finds end zone twice in Lobos’ win over Maine
ALBUQUERQUE – Last season, then-freshman Luke Wysong scored one touchdown for the University of New Mexico Lobos; that was on a 63-yard punt return in UNM’s 36-7 loss to visiting Colorado State. Wysong, a former Cleveland High standout on the gridiron and on the track, nabbing state Gatorade...
Happy Homecoming hoped for Friday night
There’ll be “Friday Night Lights” in the City of Vision for the third time in the last four weeks this week, when Rio Rancho High School meets Organ Mountain High School in the Rams’ Homecoming game. Kickoff at Rio Rancho Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
