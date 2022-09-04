The Friends of the Corrales Library will hold their fall book sale the weekend of Oct. 8 and 9 right outside the library, under the trees of La Entrada Park. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with the popular $5 bag sale from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. to close out the sale on Sunday. Please feel free to bring your own bags or use ours. There will be thousands of books, movies, music, and more for $1 to $2. Credit cards are accepted, but cash is appreciated — particularly small bills.

CORRALES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO