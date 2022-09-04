Read full article on original website
gamecocksonline.com
Women's Soccer to Face Virginia Tech in First of Two ACC Battles This Week
COLUMBIA, SC – Women’s soccer will face a pair of ACC foes this week, taking on Virginia Tech on the road Thursday, Sept. 8, and NC State at home on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Gamecocks head to Blacksburg, VA ranked No. 4 in the nation, most recently tying with in-state rival Clemson 2-2, and defeating Furman 3-0.
gamecocksonline.com
Frost Scores Twice to Lead Gamecocks in Comeback Victory
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Down to 10 men and trailing by a goal, Logan Frost scored twice in the final 18 minutes to earn the comeback win for the South Carolina men’s soccer team over USC Upstate 2-1 Tuesday night (Sept. 6). The Gamecocks came out firing in the...
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
tonyspicks.com
Furman Paladins vs Clemson Tigers 9/10/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Furman Paladins will meet with the #4 Clemson Tigers in NCAAF action in Memorial Stadium, Clemson, on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3:30 PM ET. Furman just played North Greenville in their season opener. In the contest, the Paladins triumphed handily. In 2021, Furman had a passable campaign. In...
Clemson QB Cade Klubnik Was 'Ready' for College Debut
QB Cade Klubnik made his collegiate debut in Clemson's season opening win over Georgia Tech and it was a memorable experience for the true freshman out of Austin, Texas.
gamecocksonline.com
Kai Kroeger Named Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week
University of South Carolina junior Kai Kroeger has been selected as the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for Week 1 games, the Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award announced today. Kroeger was chosen from Ray’s 8, which was announced on Monday. Kroeger, a 6-4, 207-pounder...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff contender’s fans already calling for a QB change
Is it time for a quarterback change already in Clemson, South Carolina?. For some Clemson fans, the answer is yes. Cade Klubnik, though in garbage time against Georgia Tech Monday night, played well for the Tigers in his college debut. He completed 4 of his 6 passes for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.
Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech
One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WYFF4.com
Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina
CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
Discount tickets for South Carolina State Fair on sale now
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- There is just a little over a month left until the S.C. State Fair comes to town and eager attendees do not need to wait any longer to buy tickets. Those wanting to attend can save up to 50% on admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual event by purchasing now […]
wach.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina to close indefinitely
Rockstar Cheer in Greenville has closed its doors indefinitely following two lawsuits filed against the brand and its owner, Scott Foster.
South Carolina has $145M for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
FOX Carolina
BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
cutoday.info
Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
Irmo residents want clarification on busking
IRMO, S.C. — A few chords strummed on the guitar and a few notes creating a melody. It's something Irmo wants to hear more of. In other words, busking, also know as street performing through song or instrument, collecting donations. It's more commonly seen in downtown Columbia. "This is...
WYFF4.com
1 killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Wednesday on SC 56. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Zimmerman Lake Road. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the driver of a Ford F-250 was heading East on...
WYFF4.com
14-year-old reported missing in Anderson, South Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old who they say was last seen on Saturday. Police said Trinity Palmer was last seen about 11 a.m. on East Church Street in Anderson. They said she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
counton2.com
Suspect in South Carolina murder arrested in Las Vegas
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly Laurens County shooting in early July has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Justin Mathis was arrested Tuesday in Nevada’s largest city. The sheriff’s office said Mathis was...
