COBLESKILL, NY - The Utica University volleyball team shook off its home opening loss on Tuesday with its third road win in as many chances at SUNY Cobleskill on Wednesday night. The Pioneers defeated the Fighting Tigers in four sets, 3-1. Utica started the match with a 7-1 lead in the first set and never looked back. While Cobleskill drew closer at 15-11, the Pioneers closed the set on a 10-3 run for a 25-14 win. The Fighting Tigers responded with a 25-21 win in the second set however to draw even at 1-1 entering the third.

COBLESKILL, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO