uticapioneers.com
Women's Tennis Falls in Season Opener to Sage
UTICA, NY - The Utica University women's tennis team fell at home in its season opener to Russell Sage College, 5-4, on Wednesday afternoon. The Pioneers took the first two doubles matches with an 8-6 win in first doubles by Ellen Lyga (New Hartford, NY/Notre Dame) and Paetra Heeren (Warwick, NY/Warwick Valley) and an 8-4 win in second doubles by Selma Dizdarevic (Utica, NY/Proctor ) and Madison Brand (Little Falls, NY/Little Falls). Sage took third doubles, 8-6.
uticapioneers.com
Volleyball Falls to Hamilton in Home Opener
UTICA, NY - The Utica University volleyball team fell in its home opener to Hamilton College 3-0 on Tuesday evening. Hamilton shook off a set starting service error and rattled off five straight points before eventually climbing out to a 16-5 advantage. The Pioneers cut the Continentals lead in half to 18-9 however, the visitors went on to take the first set 25-12.
uticapioneers.com
Utica Gets Back into Win Column with Win at Cobleskill
COBLESKILL, NY - The Utica University volleyball team shook off its home opening loss on Tuesday with its third road win in as many chances at SUNY Cobleskill on Wednesday night. The Pioneers defeated the Fighting Tigers in four sets, 3-1. Utica started the match with a 7-1 lead in the first set and never looked back. While Cobleskill drew closer at 15-11, the Pioneers closed the set on a 10-3 run for a 25-14 win. The Fighting Tigers responded with a 25-21 win in the second set however to draw even at 1-1 entering the third.
newyorkupstate.com
Scenes from the 2022 NY State Fair
Haudenosaunee dancers on the stage at the Indian Village during a peformance. From left to right: Kelvin George, Tyler Phillips, Maverik Jimerson, Snyder Pragel, Avery Cooke, Princess Gahsani’de’ Hubble, and Arriana Smith. 22 / 41. New York State Fair: Heat and Law Enforcement. From left, Yazmine Zuniga 14...
mylittlefalls.com
Think Local has 6th Annual Pizza Challenge on tap for September
Think Local Little Falls is ready to kick off the fall season with its 6th annual Pizza Challenge on September 15th. Mary Trombley, who is heading up the event, stated, “It’s on a Third Thursday in September, which this year, is early. But the kids will be back to school, and we’ll have sent home notices to them in their backpacks.”
5 charged in Herkimer County underage drinking sweep
Five people have been charged with selling alcohol to minors following an underage drinking sweep in Herkimer County, according to the New York State Police.
Customers Shocked to Find Strike Sign on Locked Utica Store Door
What is going on at the UPS store in Utica? Inquiring minds want to know. Fran Lucia went to the UPS Store on North Genesee Street to return a package and was shocked to find it locked on Tuesday, September 6. "I was greeted with this lovely note on the door," she shared on Facebook.
localsyr.com
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
Woman, 32, rescued after falling 150 feet from upstate N.Y. waterfall
CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. — A woman was rescued after falling 150 feet from an upstate waterfall and into a gorge Saturday, troopers said. The 32-year-old woman who is from Troy was hiking at 5 p.m. near County Road 50 in the town of Cherry Valley when she fell from a waterfall, state police said in a news release.
Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened
Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
wwnytv.com
Dexter man dies in UTV crash
TOWN OF MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - A UTV crash in Lewis County has claimed the life of a 21-year-old Dexter man. State police said James Jobson-Wagar lost control of the vehicle Sunday afternoon on Worth Road in the town of Montague. The utility task vehicle left the road and...
Lancaster Farming
New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
cnyhomepage.com
Former DDS Motorsports employee charged with grand larceny
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a former DDS Motor Sports employee has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing money from customers. According to police, in early August 2022, the owners of DDS Motorsports reported a large sum of money that was...
Man airlifted to Syracuse after crashing UTV into tree in Upstate NY dies a day later
Montague, N.Y. -- A 21-year-old man died a day after crashing a UTV into a tree in Lewis County Sunday, troopers said. Around 4:24 p.m., James M. Jobson-Wagar, of Dexter, was riding his 2022 Can-Am Maverick Utility Terrain Vehicle east on Worth Road in Montague, according to a news release from State Police.
Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire
Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
watervilletimes.com
Brookfield Boy, Two Others Die In Head-On Accident
A two-car accident Saturday afternoon on Route 20 resulted in three people killed and three others seriously injured. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department the two-car accident happened in the Town of Bridgewater around 1:30 p.m. approximately half mile east of Route 8. As of Sunday, the Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Forensic Identification Unit.
CNY school building cleared after receiving threat on first day of school
Camden, N.Y. — A Oneida County high school was evacuated on the first day of school after the school received a threat through a phone call Tuesday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., Camden High School received a threat over the phone, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
First Look: A popular Puerto Rican food truck becomes a restaurant in North Syracuse
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Hastings, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
