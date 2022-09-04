Read full article on original website
Related
elpasoheraldpost.com
El Paso Sweeps Doubleheader in Albuquerque Wednesday
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four runs in a nine-batter top of the second inning and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-2 in Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader. El Paso catcher Cam Gallagher reached base four times, going 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Wednesday was the Chihuahuas’ first doubleheader of the season.
elpasoheraldpost.com
UTEP Hosts Rival NM State in the 99th Battle of I-10 Saturday Night
UTEP (0-2, 0-1 C-USA) is coming off a 45-13 setback at no. 9 Oklahoma on Sept. 3, while NM State dropped its second straight game during a 38-0 loss at Minnesota on Sept. 1. “I see plenty of talent from their team, you know, scouting report wise. I see a lot of talent out there. I really, truly do. And I see a team that is playing hard,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “They’ve got a lot of talent and so they’re just gelling as a football team. And so, you know, that’s the scouting report on them right now. They got their two quarterbacks that they’re playing. They’re playing both the freshman and the junior college transfer. Both of those guys got potential to be very good players. They got good, talented receivers. They have some talented running backs as well. So, they got some players. You know, I just think they’re trying they’re just a couple games into their system right now and I think they’re going to continue to get better as the year goes along. And then defensively they got the linebackers that are very good players for them. They got a lot of guys up front, on the defensive front, they play quite a few guys in the secondary, but we just look at their overall athleticism on defense. I think they’ve got a good core base to work with their defense and they so that’s the overall personnel scouting report on that. From our standpoint.”
elpasoheraldpost.com
El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Hosts In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo
The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating all things KPOP with an In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. Korean pop music, more widely known as KPOP, has become an obsession among teenagers, young adults and even older adults. The popular genre of music that originated in South Korea contains musical influences like hip-hop, electric dance, jazz and rock performed by groups from four to 21 members.
elpasoheraldpost.com
El Paso Museum of Archaeology Presents New Exhibit, White Sands: Fossil Tracks
The El Paso Museum of Archaeology invites the community to its newest temporary display White Sands: Fossil Tracks that is now on view at the museum. The exhibit highlights detailed information about various sites and the interaction of ancient humans with their environment, especially with the last Ice Age. Visitors can view a series of casts and molds of various human and animal prints and two real samples of the strata layers that were used to date the footprints, a crucial discovery of early human occupation of the Americas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elpasoheraldpost.com
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus is 1 of only 2 Hospitals in the Nation to Earn Peripheral Vascular Disease Center Accreditation
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus has proudly been accredited as a Peripheral Vascular Disease Center of Excellence by the Joint Commission. This makes the Memorial Campus one of only two hospitals in the nation, and the first in Texas, to receive this designation. Hospitals receiving the Peripheral Vascular Disease...
elpasoheraldpost.com
TTUHSC El Paso Continues to Impact Health Education Across the Globe
What started as a conversation and a handshake in the hallway has become a global partnership impacting faculty, students and even patients in El Paso and across the globe. In 2019, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso leaders Irene Sarosiek, M.D., AGAF, FACG, CCRP, director of GI Motility Neurostimulation Research, and Vice President for Outreach and Community Engagement Jose Manuel de la Rosa, M.D., M.Sc., started an impromptu discussion about global collaboration and ended the conversation with a handshake and an agreement to partner with the Polish Medical University of Bialystok (UMB), Dr. Sarosiek’s alma mater.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Exclusive Food Options During Downtown Restaurant Week in September
For the first time ever, the El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) will coordinate an event popular across the country. Downtown Restaurant Week, brought to you by the Law Office of Steve Ortega will be a week to look forward to annually. Save-the-date for Friday, September 23 to Friday, September 30, 2022, so you don’t miss the opportunity to try the culinary delights peppered throughout Downtown.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Borderland Big Ideas Explores the Region’s Mental Health
Dr. Thenral Mangadu has more than 20 years of experience in community-engaged interdisciplinary public health research and workforce development in the U.S.-Mexico border region and underrepresented communities globally. Specifically, she focuses on Substance Use Disorder, Mental Health, HIV/AIDS, maternal and child health, primary care access, and healthcare workforce-related minority health...
Comments / 0