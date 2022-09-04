UTEP (0-2, 0-1 C-USA) is coming off a 45-13 setback at no. 9 Oklahoma on Sept. 3, while NM State dropped its second straight game during a 38-0 loss at Minnesota on Sept. 1. “I see plenty of talent from their team, you know, scouting report wise. I see a lot of talent out there. I really, truly do. And I see a team that is playing hard,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “They’ve got a lot of talent and so they’re just gelling as a football team. And so, you know, that’s the scouting report on them right now. They got their two quarterbacks that they’re playing. They’re playing both the freshman and the junior college transfer. Both of those guys got potential to be very good players. They got good, talented receivers. They have some talented running backs as well. So, they got some players. You know, I just think they’re trying they’re just a couple games into their system right now and I think they’re going to continue to get better as the year goes along. And then defensively they got the linebackers that are very good players for them. They got a lot of guys up front, on the defensive front, they play quite a few guys in the secondary, but we just look at their overall athleticism on defense. I think they’ve got a good core base to work with their defense and they so that’s the overall personnel scouting report on that. From our standpoint.”

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO