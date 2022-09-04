Read full article on original website
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
UTEP Gets Former Greats to Help Promote NMSU Game
Despite starting the season with a pair of losses, the UTEP football team has a huge home game this weekend against New Mexico State. Not only is it the last Battle of I-10 before the Aggies join Conference USA next season, but one of these two teams will win their first game of the 2022 season.
KVIA
Over 260 NMSU students find out their opportunity scholarships have been taken away
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- 262 NMSU students received an email stating that their New Mexico State Opportunity Scholarships have been taken away. Aggie Ana Obregon emailed the station to say she lost her scholarship and was very confused. “I qualified for the scholarship and they gave it to me and...
High School Football Week Two Recap and Rundown
Week two of the high school football season featured exciting games and some surprises across town as teams continue in their non-district schedules. Hear the recap of the action featuring Beau Bagley, Paul MacKinnon, Adrian Broaddus and the slew of reporters across the Sun City by downloading the Football Friday Night podcast on demand, wherever you listen to podcasts.
nmsuroundup.com
To Mask or Not to Mask: Half a year since New Mexico’s mask mandate lift
It’s been over half a year since New Mexico government officials and the NMSU administration made the decision to lift the COVID-19 mask mandate. With NMSU’s return to classes, most students have taken the opportunity to return to courses, campus organizations, and on-campus jobs without the requirement of wearing a face covering.
UTEP legend Tim Hardaway to be enshrined in Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Arguably the greatest player in UTEP basketball history will be honored as one of the best players in the history of the game itself on Saturday. Tim Hardaway, who played for the Miners under head coach Don Haskins from 1985-1989, will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of […]
Free Alien Ant Farm Concert, Family Activities at UTEP vs NMSU Pregame Party
It’s great to see a renewed interest by UTEP officials in producing a better overall game-day fan experience. This season, that includes a handful of home game pregame parking lot parties with live music, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities. The next one is this Saturday, September 10, prior to the Battle of I-10.
Five Dispensaries in New Mexico You Want to Visit At Least Once
If you're not over 21 (yet), please wait until your birthday to come back and enjoy this post. If you're in Texas, marijuana is illegal. It is illegal medicinally and for recreational use. However, it IS legal in New Mexico and Arizona. Stick around until the end of the article...
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Eastwood vs. Pebble Hills
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the week three 9 Overtime Game of the Week, Eastwood (1-1) will clash with Pebble Hills (2-0) on Friday at SISD’s Student Activities Complex (S.A.C). Eastwood is coming off its first win of the season. The Troopers secured a 63-35 win over Las Cruces High School at Eastwood last […]
theprospectordaily.com
Heritage House is a UTEP hidden gem
Nestled in a grassy corner of the UTEP campus is a small white building that houses decades worth of the institution’s history. From “flowsheets” to merchandise to mascots, Heritage House is stocked with multitudes of memorabilia for the student body and general public to view. Located on...
newmexicomagazine.org
FARMesilla Brings Freshness Home
Nestled in the Mesilla Valley, this market takes farm-to-table to a whole new level. SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO'S fertile Mesilla Valley enjoys global fame for its abundant green chile crop. But on a recent visit, I was surprised to discover that onions, cabbages, pecans, pinto beans, pumpkins, peanuts, and even watermelons also thrive here, all fed by the waters of the Río Grande.
Chief Patrol Agent of U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector to leave for Rio Grande Valley Sector
EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Border Patrol announced Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Sector Gloria I. Chavez will leave the sector at the end of the month. Chief Chavez will be the new Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector, one of the busiest sectors along the southwestern border, after being The post Chief Patrol Agent of U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector to leave for Rio Grande Valley Sector appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso VA to host job fair for open positions at its clinic Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA will host a hiring fair for open VA positions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the VA clinic at 5001 N. Piedras. Applicants will be qualified on the spot and will begin the interview process the same day. Applicants should bring their […]
La Huevona Teaches Us How to Take Your Chico’s from El Paso to Chicago
Many El Pasoans are usually tasked with this very important mission: transporting Chico's Tacos to family members who no longer live in the Sun City. I feel like we've all been here at one point or another- whether it involved Chico's or not. My mom would sometimes export some Chico's Tacos to our family in Denver. It was weird, it involved dry ice and a ton of tape.
cbs4local.com
Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
Pizza Lovers In El Paso Would Certainly Love to Have a Pizza ATM
Sometimes taking vacations to visit other cities or other states can be a wake-up call. When you leave El Paso to visit another area code will sometimes make you realize you're behind in times. For example, when you visit New York you will realize the fashion there is totally different....
KFOX 14
School Board moves forward to terminate English teacher at Franklin HS after viral video
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Independent School Board of Trustees approved to move forward in terminating a teacher at Franklin High School whose lesson went viral last month. The school board approved to have Superintendent Diana Sayavedra discuss terminating Amber Parker's employment contract with Parker. Tuesday's action...
elpasoheraldpost.com
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus is 1 of only 2 Hospitals in the Nation to Earn Peripheral Vascular Disease Center Accreditation
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus has proudly been accredited as a Peripheral Vascular Disease Center of Excellence by the Joint Commission. This makes the Memorial Campus one of only two hospitals in the nation, and the first in Texas, to receive this designation. Hospitals receiving the Peripheral Vascular Disease...
Car splits in half in crash in Lower Valley; three injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car was split in half after a crash that occurred at the intersection of North Loop and Carolina on Friday night. The Special Traffic Investigation’s preliminary report revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 19-year-old Arturo Jasso, was traveling eastbound on North Loop at a high rate of speed […]
KVIA
El Paso schools stand in solidarity with Uvalde as school year begins
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso area school districts are showing their support for students and staff with Uvalde CISD as they return to school Tuesday. Schools are asking students and staff to wear maroon and white Tuesday. Maroon and white are the school colors of Uvalde CISD. The small...
The El Paso County Parks and Rec. looking for food vendor to assist Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The County is looking for a vendor who will be part of the revitalization of Ascarate Park as a destination oasis for all El Pasoans to be proud of and excited to visit. El Paso County seeks a restaurateur for restaurant services at the County Golf Course Clubhouse at Ascarate […]
