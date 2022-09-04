ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Gets Former Greats to Help Promote NMSU Game

Despite starting the season with a pair of losses, the UTEP football team has a huge home game this weekend against New Mexico State. Not only is it the last Battle of I-10 before the Aggies join Conference USA next season, but one of these two teams will win their first game of the 2022 season.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

High School Football Week Two Recap and Rundown

Week two of the high school football season featured exciting games and some surprises across town as teams continue in their non-district schedules. Hear the recap of the action featuring Beau Bagley, Paul MacKinnon, Adrian Broaddus and the slew of reporters across the Sun City by downloading the Football Friday Night podcast on demand, wherever you listen to podcasts.
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

To Mask or Not to Mask: Half a year since New Mexico’s mask mandate lift

It’s been over half a year since New Mexico government officials and the NMSU administration made the decision to lift the COVID-19 mask mandate. With NMSU’s return to classes, most students have taken the opportunity to return to courses, campus organizations, and on-campus jobs without the requirement of wearing a face covering.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
KTSM

9 Overtime Game of the Week: Eastwood vs. Pebble Hills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the week three 9 Overtime Game of the Week, Eastwood (1-1) will clash with Pebble Hills (2-0) on Friday at SISD’s Student Activities Complex (S.A.C). Eastwood is coming off its first win of the season. The Troopers secured a 63-35 win over Las Cruces High School at Eastwood last […]
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Heritage House is a UTEP hidden gem

Nestled in a grassy corner of the UTEP campus is a small white building that houses decades worth of the institution’s history. From “flowsheets” to merchandise to mascots, Heritage House is stocked with multitudes of memorabilia for the student body and general public to view. Located on...
EL PASO, TX
newmexicomagazine.org

FARMesilla Brings Freshness Home

Nestled in the Mesilla Valley, this market takes farm-to-table to a whole new level. SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO'S fertile Mesilla Valley enjoys global fame for its abundant green chile crop. But on a recent visit, I was surprised to discover that onions, cabbages, pecans, pinto beans, pumpkins, peanuts, and even watermelons also thrive here, all fed by the waters of the Río Grande.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Chief Patrol Agent of U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector to leave for Rio Grande Valley Sector

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Border Patrol announced Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Sector Gloria I. Chavez will leave the sector at the end of the month. Chief Chavez will be the new Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector, one of the busiest sectors along the southwestern border, after being The post Chief Patrol Agent of U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector to leave for Rio Grande Valley Sector appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus is 1 of only 2 Hospitals in the Nation to Earn Peripheral Vascular Disease Center Accreditation

The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus has proudly been accredited as a Peripheral Vascular Disease Center of Excellence by the Joint Commission. This makes the Memorial Campus one of only two hospitals in the nation, and the first in Texas, to receive this designation. Hospitals receiving the Peripheral Vascular Disease...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Car splits in half in crash in Lower Valley; three injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car was split in half after a crash that occurred at the intersection of North Loop and Carolina on Friday night. The Special Traffic Investigation’s preliminary report revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 19-year-old Arturo Jasso, was traveling eastbound on North Loop at a high rate of speed […]
EL PASO, TX

