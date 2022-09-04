ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

New Stewart’s ice cream honors SUNY Adirondack

SUNY Adirondack has teamed up with Stewart's Shops to ring in the start of another school year in the tastiest way possible. A special flavor celebrating academia will be available behind the counter at select locations around Queensbury and Saratoga Springs, for a limited time - and will be served on campus on the first day of school.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Record track season big for local businesses

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A record-breaking season at Saratoga Race Course concluded Monday, helping to bring crowds of people into the Spa City. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce says the influx of tourists was great news for businesses across Saratoga. “Oh my god, what a crazy summer right? It was like the roaring […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Craig Gold Leaving CBS 6 Albany: Who Is the WRGB Meteorologist?

Craig Gold surprised CBS 6 viewers in Albany by announcing his departure from the station. He’s not only leaving WRGB, but he’s also retiring from broadcasting. While there are still some months before he says farewell to an 18-year-long career, the meteorologist has cited his family among the reasons he came to this decision. Albany residents want to know more about their favorite weatherman’s background and family. They also want to know where he is heading and if he will remain in Albany. Find out more about this meteorologist before his exit from WRGB CBS 6 in this Craig Gold wiki.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

One Lucky Take 5 Grand Prize Winner Sold at Stewart’s in Mechanicville

The winning numbers for Monday's Take 5 midday drawing were 3,12,16,20, and 30, and one grand prize winner cashed in on $17,782 from a ticket sold in Saratoga County!. It was one lucky Labor Day for someone in the Capital Region on Monday afternoon after it was announced by the NY Lottery that a grand prize-winning ticket for "Take 5" was sold at the Stewart's in Mechanicville located at 2 Vosburgh Road in Mechanicville.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
Big Frog 104

Fun For Everyone! Annual Tugboat Parade Returning To Upstate NY

The Town of Waterford is proud to welcome back the 22nd Annual Tugboat Roundup, their annual event bringing in tugboat enthusiasts from all over to the beautiful Hudson River. The festival originally began back in 1999, being held every year with the exception of 2011 and 2020. This was the year following Hurricane Irene and the year of the pandemic.
WATERFORD, NY
NewsBreak
newyorkupstate.com

Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers

On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
ALBANY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Jenn Seelig Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Reporter Going?

Jenn Seelig has been WTEN-TV’s go-to news source for the people of Albany for two years. Albany residents always enjoyed her reporting, and she added so much to the news team. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Jenn Seelig announced she is leaving WTEN in September 2022. Her announcement surprised the News10 ABC viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Albany. Here’s what Seelig said about her departure from News 10 ABC.
ALBANY, NY

