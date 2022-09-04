Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Stewart’s ice cream honors SUNY Adirondack
SUNY Adirondack has teamed up with Stewart's Shops to ring in the start of another school year in the tastiest way possible. A special flavor celebrating academia will be available behind the counter at select locations around Queensbury and Saratoga Springs, for a limited time - and will be served on campus on the first day of school.
Record track season big for local businesses
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A record-breaking season at Saratoga Race Course concluded Monday, helping to bring crowds of people into the Spa City. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce says the influx of tourists was great news for businesses across Saratoga. “Oh my god, what a crazy summer right? It was like the roaring […]
Siena president to retire end of this year
Chris Gibson, Ph.D has announced he will retire as the president of Siena College at the end of this academic year. Gibson is the twelfth president of Siena as of July 1, 2020.
‘From scratch’ bakery gets permanent spot in Albany
Nyx; A Scratch Baking Co. is soon opening up a storefront at 290 Lark Street in Albany. The bakery, which started in 2021, did not previously have a permanent spot to sell its product.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
earnthenecklace.com
Craig Gold Leaving CBS 6 Albany: Who Is the WRGB Meteorologist?
Craig Gold surprised CBS 6 viewers in Albany by announcing his departure from the station. He’s not only leaving WRGB, but he’s also retiring from broadcasting. While there are still some months before he says farewell to an 18-year-long career, the meteorologist has cited his family among the reasons he came to this decision. Albany residents want to know more about their favorite weatherman’s background and family. They also want to know where he is heading and if he will remain in Albany. Find out more about this meteorologist before his exit from WRGB CBS 6 in this Craig Gold wiki.
Rangers come to aid of injured Greene County hikers
Greene County Forest Ranger Katherine Fox had a busy week to kick off the month of September. Ranger Fox was contacted on two occasions by Greene County 911, each for injured hikers in the Town of Hunter wilderness.
Classic cars, food and jazz coming to Lake George
Labor Day Weekend ends another tourist season, but things aren't about to go quiet.
Tumble down the rabbit hole in Schenectady!
Find Alice in Wonderland before its too late! CluedUpp is bringing its creative outdoor experiences to the local area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Lucky Take 5 Grand Prize Winner Sold at Stewart’s in Mechanicville
The winning numbers for Monday's Take 5 midday drawing were 3,12,16,20, and 30, and one grand prize winner cashed in on $17,782 from a ticket sold in Saratoga County!. It was one lucky Labor Day for someone in the Capital Region on Monday afternoon after it was announced by the NY Lottery that a grand prize-winning ticket for "Take 5" was sold at the Stewart's in Mechanicville located at 2 Vosburgh Road in Mechanicville.
Hoosick Falls School no longer in Shelter-in-Place
Hoosick Falls School District has issued a Shelter-in-Place safety protocol on Wednesday September 7. No one can enter or leave the building while this protocol is in place.
Fun For Everyone! Annual Tugboat Parade Returning To Upstate NY
The Town of Waterford is proud to welcome back the 22nd Annual Tugboat Roundup, their annual event bringing in tugboat enthusiasts from all over to the beautiful Hudson River. The festival originally began back in 1999, being held every year with the exception of 2011 and 2020. This was the year following Hurricane Irene and the year of the pandemic.
Best breakfast spots in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for somewhere to get breakfast or brunch in Glens Falls, you have a few options. These are the top breakfast spots in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Take 5 top-prize winner sold in Mechanicville
One top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Monday, Sept. 5 Take 5 drawing, at a Stewart's Shop in Mechanicville, the New York Lottery announced Tuesday.
Upcoming opening for KFC in Troy
The Troy KFC will be opening soon after the date was pushed back earlier in August. KBP Brands is excited to announce its opening date for the Troy KFC.
Owners of closed Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe announce new restaurant
The owners of the now-closed Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe have announced their new restaurant. Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open in the late fall.
Beloved Schenectady Deli Closed After 33 Yrs Being Resurrected This Fall
It wasn't an easy decision for Modesta Moson and Anna DiCocco (sisters) to close their beloved italian deli, La Gioia back in June. They wanted to focus on resting and their health. La Gioia Italian Deli was a staple in Schenectady's Goose Hill neighborhood for thirty-three years. They may have...
Get the scoop on local fall ice cream flavors
Local ice cream shops are introducing fall flavors as we descend into September. Martha's, and Snowman's are just a couple of shops promoting the classic fall flavors.
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
earnthenecklace.com
Jenn Seelig Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Reporter Going?
Jenn Seelig has been WTEN-TV’s go-to news source for the people of Albany for two years. Albany residents always enjoyed her reporting, and she added so much to the news team. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Jenn Seelig announced she is leaving WTEN in September 2022. Her announcement surprised the News10 ABC viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Albany. Here’s what Seelig said about her departure from News 10 ABC.
Sudden Death! After One Year, Deathwish Coffee Pulls the Plug in Saratoga
A little more than one year since opening up their retail store in Saratoga County, owners of the popular coffee spot are pulling the plug on their retail store. Deathwish Coffee, known for its highly caffeinated brews and snarky 'tudes, is a huge hit with residents throughout the Capital Region and beyond who crave a little kick of caffeine in the morning.
Comments / 0