ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Gallagher Premiership: Club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 campaign

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zC9Il_0hiXEOiP00

The 2022-23 Gallagher Premiership season kicks off on Friday with a west country derby between Bristol and Bath at Ashton Gate.

It is the 26th Premiership campaign, and 11-time champions Leicester will defend the crown they won after a thrilling Twickenham final against Saracens.

Here we look at the 13 runners and riders, including player signings and departures.

Bath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qjr1A_0hiXEOiP00

Ground: Recreation Ground

Head of rugby: Johann van Graan

Last season: 13th

Title odds: 50-1

Players in: Niall Annett (Worcester), Matt Gallagher, Chris Cloete (both Munster), Louis Schreuder (Newcastle), Dave Attwood (Bristol), Piers Francis, JJ Tonks (both Northampton), Wesley White (Jersey), GJ van Velze (Tel Aviv Heat), Quinn Roux (Toulon), Michael Etete (Leeds).

Players out: Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Semesa Rokoduguni (Montauban), Anthony Watson (Leicester), Max Clark (Dragons), Valery Morozov (Worcester), Tian Schoeman (Newcastle), Jacques du Toit (Zebre Parma), Ollie Fox (Ealing), Danny Cipriani , Tom Prydie (both released).

Bristol

Ground: Ashton Gate

Rugby director Pat Lam

Last season: 10th

Title odds: 20-1

Players in: Ellis Genge (Leicester), AJ MacGinty ( Sale Sharks ), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Gabriel Ibitoye (Tel Aviv Heat), Richard Lane (Bedford).

Players out: Dave Attwood (Bath), John Afoa (Vannes), Antoine Frisch (Munster), Tiff Eden (Zebre Parma), Alapati Leiua (Waikato), Mitch Eadie, Niyi Adeolokun, Nathan Hughes (all released).

Exeter

Ground: Sandy Park

Rugby director: Rob Baxter

Last season: 7th

Title odds: 5-1

Players in: Jack Dunne, Rory O’Loughlin (both Leinster), Solomone Kata (Moana Pasifika), Aidon Davis (Cheetahs), Ruben van Heerden (Sharks).

Players out: Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Jonny Hill, Tom O’Flaherty (both Sale Sharks), Will Witty (Perpignan), Alfie Petch, Aaron Hinkley (both Northampton), Sean Lonsdale (Dragons), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Benetton), Don Armand (retired).

Gloucester

Ground: Kingsholm

Head coach: George Skivington

Last season: 5th

Title odds: 16-1

Players in: Albert Tuisue ( London Irish ).

Players out: Jason Woodward (Sale Sharks), Will Britton, Olly Adkins, Seb Nagle-Taylor (all Cornish Pirates), Toby Venner (Jersey), Jack Stanley (released), Ed Slater (retired).

Harlequins

Ground: Twickenham Stoop

Head coach: Tabai Matson

Last season: 3rd

Title odds: 6-1

Players in: Irne Herbst (Benetton), Charlie Matthews (Kamaishi Seawaves).

Players out: Hugh Tizard (Saracens), Huw Jones (Glasgow), Christian Scotland-Williamson (released), Matt Symons, Joe Gray (both retired).

Leicester

Ground: Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Head coach: Steve Borthwick

Last season: Champions

Title odds: 7-2

Players in: Handre Pollard (Montpellier), Anthony Watson (Bath), Jimmy Gopperth (Wasps), James Cronin (Biarritz), Phil Cokanasiga, Olly Cracknell (both London Irish), Joe Taufete’e (LA Giltinis), Lachlan Shelley (Eastwood), Tom Horton (NSW Waratahs).

Players out: Ellis Genge (Bristol), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Matias Moroni (Newcastle), Marco van Staden (released), Jaco Taute (retired).

London Irish

Ground: Gtech Community Stadium

Rugby director: Declan Kidney

Last season: 8th

Title odds: 33-1

Players in: Api Ratuniyarawa (Northampton), Isaac Miller (Worcester), Danilo Fischetti (Zebre Parma), Luca Morisi (Benetton), Joe Powell (Melbourne Rebels).

Players out: Albert Tuisue (Gloucester), Terrence Hepetema (Grenoble), Steve Mafi (Oyonnax), George Nott (Dragons), Phil Cokanasiga. Olly Cracknell (both Leicester), Allan Dell (Glasgow), Nick Phipps (released), Sean O’Brien (retired).

Newcastle

Ground: Kingston Park

Head coach: Dave Walder

Last season: 12th

Title odds: 150-1

Players in: Tian Schoeman (Bath), Matias Moroni (Leicester), Josh Thomas (Ospreys), Sebastian de Chaves (Austin Gilgronis).

Players out: Louis Schreuder (Bath), Will Haydon-Wood (Wasps), Marco Fuser (Massy), Joel Hodgson (Glasgow), Mike Brown, Luther Burrell, Kyle Cooper, Ollie Lindsay-Hague (all released).

Northampton

Ground: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens

Rugby director: Phil Dowson

Last season: 4th

Title odds: 14-1

Players in: Callum Braley (Benetton), Ethan Waller (Worcester), Angus Scott-Young (Queensland Reds), Aaron Hinkley, Alfie Petch (both Exeter).

Players out: Teimana Harrison (Provence), Piers Francis, JJ Tonks (both Bath), Nick Auterac (Edinburgh), Api Ratuniyarawa (London Irish), Taqele Naiyaravoro (released), Tom Wood (retired).

Sale Sharks

Ground: AJ Bell Stadium

Rugby director: Alex Sanderson

Last season: 6th

Title odds: 17-2

Players in: George Ford (Leicester), Jonny Hill, Tom O’Flaherty (both Exeter), Jason Woodward (Gloucester).

Players out: Faf de Klerk (Yokohama Canon Eagles), Lood de Jager (Saitama Wild Knights), AJ MacGinty (Bristol), JP du Preez (Glasgow), Curtis Langdon, Cameron Neild (both Worcester), Rohan Janse van Rensburg (Sharks, South Africa), Simon Hammersley (retired).

Saracens

Ground: StoneX Stadium

Rugby director: Mark McCall

Last season: Runners-up

Title odds: 15-8

Players in: Hugh Tizard (Harlequins), Christian Judge (Worcester), Eduardo Bello (Zebre Parma), James Flynn (Jersey).

Players out: Vincent Koch (Wasps), Sean Reffell (Ulster), Richard Barrington (Agen), Elliott Obatoyinbo (released), Tim Swinson (retired).

Wasps

Ground: Coventry Building Society Arena

Head coach: Lee Blackett

Last season: 9th

Title odds: 20-1

Players in: Vincent Koch (Saracens), John Ryan (Munster), Will Haydon-Wood (Newcastle), Burger Odendaal (Lions), Kiran McDonald (Glasgow).

Players out: Thomas Young (Cardiff), Vaea Fifita (Scarlets), Malakai Fekitoa (Munster), Jimmy Gopperth (Leicester), Jeff Toomaga-Allen (Ulster), Michael Le Bourgeois (Bedford), Marcus Watson (Benetton), Pieter Scholtz (Bayonne), James Gaskell, Rob Miller (both released).

Worcester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0advqt_0hiXEOiP00

Ground: Sixways

Rugby director: Steve Diamond

Last season: 11th

Title odds: 200-1

Players in: Curtis Langdon, Cameron Neild (both Sale Sharks), Fergus Lee-Warner, Santiago Medrano (both Western Force), Hame Faiva (Benetton), Valery Morozov (Bath), Renato Giammarioli (Zebre Parma).

Players out: Ethan Waller (Northampton), Niall Annett (Bath), Sione Vailanu (Glasgow), Christian Judge (Saracens), Isaac Miller (London Irish), Melani Nanai (Bay of Plenty), Sam Lewis (released), Matt Garvey (retired).

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win

Zak Crawley ended a disappointing summer with a flourish as England moved to the brink of an LV= Insurance Test series victory over South Africa at the Kia Oval.After 16 innings without a half-century, Crawley’s 57 not out means what might have been a potentially tricky fourth-innings target of 130 in a low-scoring third Test should be safely negotiated on Monday.England reached 97 without loss – they need just 33 more runs for a 2-1 series win – before bad light brought an early finish 23 minutes before the scheduled 7pm close, prompting some boos in the crowd.After South Africa...
SPORTS
The Independent

Queen’s coffin arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after long journey

The Queen’s two youngest sons received her coffin as the hearse arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, following a journey from Balmoral on a route lined by crowds of thousands.Wellwishers gathered and stood in silence beside country roads and on bridges and in village and city centres to watch the cortege go by during its six-hour journey.Having left her “beloved” Balmoral estate, where she died peacefully on Thursday, the Queen arrived in the Scottish capital for one final time.Crowds had been gathering all day, and when the procession reached the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarchy’s official residence...
U.K.
The Independent

British horse racing resumes with tribute to queen

British horse racing paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday as the late monarch’s favorite sport returned after a two-day pause following her death.Two minutes of silence was held at Doncaster before the first race of a schedule that included the St. Leger flat-racing classic, which the queen’s horse Dunfermline won in 1977 for one of her most prestigious victories. A video showing the queen at various races through the years, along with some of her greatest triumphs as an owner, then played on the big screens.“No one person ever has, or ever will, do so much for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Thousands line Queen’s coffin route to pay final respects in Scotland

Scottish mourners paid tribute to the Queen by lining the route of her coffin procession in their thousands as she left Balmoral for the last time.Silent, sombre and respectful, well-wishers gathered beside country roads, bridges and in village and city centres to say goodbye to the woman who was never more at home than when in Scotland.By the time the procession reached its destination of Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, after more than six hours, the crowds were 10 deep in places on the famous Royal Mile, a famous thoroughfare the Queen knew well.The Queen’s children and their spouses – Princess...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

838K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy