Rockford, IL

beloitcollegeathletics.com

Buccaneers Fall to UW-Platteville In Three Sets

BELOIT, Wis. - UW-Platteville defeated Beloit's volleyball team in three sets Tuesday night, winning the first set 25-18, before winning the next two 25-10 and 25-7, respectively. Katrina Sanchez led Beloit in both kills (7) and digs (8), while Cora Linos' five assists led the way. The Buccaneers finished the...
BELOIT, WI
beloitcollegeathletics.com

Beloit Downs Wisconsin Lutheran 4-0

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - For the second time in as many games, Beloit's women's soccer team won by shutout, defeating Wisconsin Lutheran 4-0 Sunday afternoon. Mikaila Davis kicked off the scoring with a goal just two minutes into the contest, before adding a second goal in the 24th minute. The second...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WIFR

Rockford ProAm golf tourney ends longest run in the country

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a 43-year run, organizers of a local professional and amateur golf tournament have decided to discontinue the event. Organizers held a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Rockford Country Club to announce the news, saying they could no longer afford to finance the appearance of pro golfers at the event.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Major crash in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Debris covers the road Monday after three vehicles suffered heavy damage in a major crash. Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of North Winnebago and West Jefferson streets in downtown Rockford while they investigate. Rockford police notified the public via Twitter just after...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 2-6

OREGON — On Sept. 2 at 5:26 p.m. deputies were dispatched to an accident involving injuries at the intersection of North Illinois Route 26 and North Freeport Road. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a blue 2004 Toyota Rav4, operated by Jennifer N. Bookman, 31, of Freeport, was stopped at the stop sign on North Freeport Road. The blue Toyota then proceeded into the intersection with North Illinois Route 26 and was struck by a southbound white 2020 GMC Terrain operated by Shawnda R. Ludwig, 52, of Forreston. Bookman was extricated from the blue Toyota, and transported by Forreston EMS to FHN Hospital in Freeport with potentially serious injuries. Bookman's juvenile passenger was uninjured. Bookman was issued a citation for failure to yield to oncoming traffic. Deputies were assisted on scene by Forreston Fire/EMS and the Illinois State Police.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Vehicular Hijacking Reported In Rockford This Afternoon

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police respond to Boone County rollover

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Fog might have been the cause of an early morning crash in Boone County Wednesday. Crews were called to U.S. Route 20, just east of Garden Prairie, around 5:30 a.m. They found a Jeep rolled over in the grass when they arrived. The front of the vehicle was heavily damaged. […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an 18-year-old boy has died following a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened in the 900 block of Haskell Avenue around 7 p.m. The victim was found shot, lying on a sidewalk at the scene, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said at the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two cars roll in Winnebago Corners crash

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called in after a violent crash in Winnebago Tuesday night. Two cars were involved in the accident at the intersection of U.S. 20 and N. Winnebago Road. Both ended up on their roofs. It is not clear how many people were inside, though minor injuries were reported. There […]
WINNEBAGO, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Police Arrest A Man For Exposing Himself.

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man injured in Rockford shooting on Arthur Ave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 24-year-old man was brought to the hospital Monday after a shooting in Rockford. It happened in 2200 block of Arthur Avenue around 6:45 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Police said the victim was walking with a group of people down the street when two suspects fired toward them. […]
ROCKFORD, IL

