OREGON — On Sept. 2 at 5:26 p.m. deputies were dispatched to an accident involving injuries at the intersection of North Illinois Route 26 and North Freeport Road. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a blue 2004 Toyota Rav4, operated by Jennifer N. Bookman, 31, of Freeport, was stopped at the stop sign on North Freeport Road. The blue Toyota then proceeded into the intersection with North Illinois Route 26 and was struck by a southbound white 2020 GMC Terrain operated by Shawnda R. Ludwig, 52, of Forreston. Bookman was extricated from the blue Toyota, and transported by Forreston EMS to FHN Hospital in Freeport with potentially serious injuries. Bookman's juvenile passenger was uninjured. Bookman was issued a citation for failure to yield to oncoming traffic. Deputies were assisted on scene by Forreston Fire/EMS and the Illinois State Police.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO