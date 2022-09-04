Read full article on original website
Buccaneers Fall to UW-Platteville In Three Sets
BELOIT, Wis. - UW-Platteville defeated Beloit's volleyball team in three sets Tuesday night, winning the first set 25-18, before winning the next two 25-10 and 25-7, respectively. Katrina Sanchez led Beloit in both kills (7) and digs (8), while Cora Linos' five assists led the way. The Buccaneers finished the...
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
Beloit Downs Wisconsin Lutheran 4-0
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - For the second time in as many games, Beloit's women's soccer team won by shutout, defeating Wisconsin Lutheran 4-0 Sunday afternoon. Mikaila Davis kicked off the scoring with a goal just two minutes into the contest, before adding a second goal in the 24th minute. The second...
Rockford ProAm golf tourney ends longest run in the country
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a 43-year run, organizers of a local professional and amateur golf tournament have decided to discontinue the event. Organizers held a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Rockford Country Club to announce the news, saying they could no longer afford to finance the appearance of pro golfers at the event.
Is a New Restaurant Opening at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center?
When the news broke a few months ago that the Mary's Market location in Edgebrook Shopping Center was closing permanently, many Rockfordians were sad, but it turns out Mary's Market's story isn't quite over yet. Edgebrook Announces New Tenant For Former Mary's Market Space. On Tuesday, Edgebrook announced that a...
Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
Major crash in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Debris covers the road Monday after three vehicles suffered heavy damage in a major crash. Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of North Winnebago and West Jefferson streets in downtown Rockford while they investigate. Rockford police notified the public via Twitter just after...
Sky Carp set attendance records for Beloit minor league baseball
BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–A new stadium and a new team name have paid off for the Beloit Sky Carp with new home attendance records this season. The Sky Carp brought in 102,794 fans to ABC Supply Stadium. That total beats the previous Beloit record of 101,127 fans which was set during the 1986 season when the […]
Juvenile shot in the face in Rockford; police say shooters ditched stolen vehicle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A minor from Rockford is recovering after he was shot in the jaw Tuesday night. Police say the 14-year-old was hit just before 7 p.m. When help arrived on scene, the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. Witnesses told...
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 2-6
OREGON — On Sept. 2 at 5:26 p.m. deputies were dispatched to an accident involving injuries at the intersection of North Illinois Route 26 and North Freeport Road. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a blue 2004 Toyota Rav4, operated by Jennifer N. Bookman, 31, of Freeport, was stopped at the stop sign on North Freeport Road. The blue Toyota then proceeded into the intersection with North Illinois Route 26 and was struck by a southbound white 2020 GMC Terrain operated by Shawnda R. Ludwig, 52, of Forreston. Bookman was extricated from the blue Toyota, and transported by Forreston EMS to FHN Hospital in Freeport with potentially serious injuries. Bookman's juvenile passenger was uninjured. Bookman was issued a citation for failure to yield to oncoming traffic. Deputies were assisted on scene by Forreston Fire/EMS and the Illinois State Police.
Semi hits pickup truck in head-on I-90 crash in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was hospitalized after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck on I-90 at the Irene Road exit ramp. The Boone County Fire Protection District 2 responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. A Lifeline ambulance was called to transport the pickup truck driver to […]
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Vehicular Hijacking Reported In Rockford This Afternoon
Rockford man slashed in S. Main parking lot attack
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man in a S. Main Street parking lot on Monday. Police said the 33-year-old victim was on the phone in the parking lot in the 1100 block of S. Main around 3:10 a.m. when a suspect came up from behind and […]
‘I dreamed of these doughnuts’: Edwards Apple Orchard is ‘an experience’ for delicious fall favorites
POPLAR GROVE — When Rockford-born Harlow Kedzie moved to Tampa, Florida, she often found herself thinking about Edwards Apple Orchard and its apple cider doughnuts, even subconsciously. “They’re so hot and fresh, nothing compares to those,” Kedzie said at Edwards’ opening day. “When I was in Florida, I dreamed...
Police respond to Boone County rollover
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Fog might have been the cause of an early morning crash in Boone County Wednesday. Crews were called to U.S. Route 20, just east of Garden Prairie, around 5:30 a.m. They found a Jeep rolled over in the grass when they arrived. The front of the vehicle was heavily damaged. […]
18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an 18-year-old boy has died following a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened in the 900 block of Haskell Avenue around 7 p.m. The victim was found shot, lying on a sidewalk at the scene, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said at the […]
Where Wisconsin ranks in the updated Week 2 Coaches and AP Polls
The Wisconsin Badgers drop a spot in the AP Poll but climb two spots in the Coaches Poll after beating Illinois State last Saturday.
Two cars roll in Winnebago Corners crash
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called in after a violent crash in Winnebago Tuesday night. Two cars were involved in the accident at the intersection of U.S. 20 and N. Winnebago Road. Both ended up on their roofs. It is not clear how many people were inside, though minor injuries were reported. There […]
Police Arrest A Man For Exposing Himself.
Man injured in Rockford shooting on Arthur Ave
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 24-year-old man was brought to the hospital Monday after a shooting in Rockford. It happened in 2200 block of Arthur Avenue around 6:45 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Police said the victim was walking with a group of people down the street when two suspects fired toward them. […]
