In a renewal of a fierce rivalry, UIC and Loyola battled to a scoreless draw in an intense, physical match Monday night at Flames Field. "This game was previewed last April in the Chicago Cup final," Sean Phillips said, referencing the annual spring exhibition cup. "While we didn't play each other in the fall of '21, the rivalry didn't really miss, which is great. Loyola has a really good coaching staff, a lot of good players, they're experienced, they play with a lot of fight and grit and they have several really good players in important places on the field. It was going to be a big task for our guys."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO