Northwestern WildcatsThe LanternEvanston, IL
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
advantagenews.com
Marquette cancels Friday football game against Columbia
Citing low numbers on the team’s roster, Alton Marquette Catholic High School has canceled Friday night’s football game against Columbia. The team was down to 17 players from the original 25 due to injuries following last week’s game against Salem, so the decision to pull the plug on this week’s game was made today.
semoball.com
Local Cardinals, Royals pitcher Mark Littell passes away at 69
Mark Littell, former Cardinals and Royals right-handed pitcher, passed away at the age of 69 on Monday following complications from heart surgery. A native of Gideon, Mo., Littell made his major league debut in June of 1973 for the Kansas City Royals. He played professionally until 1982, during which time he split his career between the Royals and St. Louis Cardinals.
New sports reporter Ahmad Hicks joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis
The Twin Cities' FOX affiliate announced Wednesday that Ahmad Hicks is joining the station, which follows the departure of anchor Hobie Artigue in June. He'll be joining a team that includes Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim. "I’m excited to join the FOX 9 team and cover everything the...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
ProPublica
St. Louis’ Private Police Forces Make Security a Luxury of the Rich
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Hours after a burglary at a designer jeans store in St. Louis’ upscale Central West End neighborhood, at least...
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis. The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.
myleaderpaper.com
ICYMI: German Cultural Society Oktoberfest set for Donau Park
German music, dancing and refreshments will be in abundance at the upcoming Oktoberfest to be held in Jefferson County. The German Cultural Society of St. Louis event will be held from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Donau Park, 5020 W. Four Ridge Road, in House Springs.
Look for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Metro East this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Illinois this weekend. You can ketchup with the drivers for a picture of the iconic vehicle. They will be stopping at several grocery stores and markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The vehicle is co-piloted by Benny Buns...
sharkscene.com
St. Louis High School welcomes many new staff members
St. Louis high school greeted new educational staff members Aug. 29, due to staff shortages. In the midst of all the chaos of confused freshmen and groaning seniors roaming the halls, new faces have been noticed throughout the school. As for the 2022-2023 school year, five new staff members have joined the Shark family. The teachers the school was in need of consisted of two science teachers, a physical education teacher, and a economics/civics teacher, and a resource teacher.
KMOV
High School Football Game of the Week Episode 2: CBC vs. East St. Louis
Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, BOA President Lewis Reed plead guilty to corruption charges. Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed have pleaded guilty to corruption charges. Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022...
When could it snow in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
Washington Missourian
Leaders burnt out over faulty lights on Washington's Missouri River bridge
Washington and Franklin County officials vocalized their displeasure over the ongoing malfunction of the lighting system for the Missouri River bridge in Washington. “There is absolutely no excuse as to why this is still happening. It is ridiculous,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said during the Aug. 29 meeting of the Washington Area Transportation Committee.
recordpatriot.com
See inside: Converted Missouri church is now $1.4M home
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A former Episcopal Methodist church in a south St. Louis, Missouri neighborhood converted into a home can be yours for just $1.4 million. This 115-year-old historic gothic church has been completely transformed and is currently being used as a...
Officials say they have found missing helicopter
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
myleaderpaper.com
Couple works to keep daughter’s memory alive
Jami and Robert Griffin of Hillsboro said they will honor their late daughter, Taylor Griffin, during the 11th annual Walking for our Children event. Taylor was 16 when she died last year. It’s free to participate in the walk, which is held every year so parents may memorialize children they...
advantagenews.com
Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way
The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
'I shouldn't be penalized because I'm having a period': Period poverty continues in St. Louis
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Period insecurity has become a public health issue. A recent, national study looked at St. Louis high schoolers and found nearly two-thirds of those asked had missed class because they didn't have access to products. Data also shows that 46% of low-income women have had...
feastmagazine.com
Felix’s Pizza Pub offers the biggest slice of pizza in STL
Felix’s Pizza Pub has been a mainstay in Dogtown for nearly 20 years. What is it that keeps people coming back? Well, it could be its enormous single slices – which are a quarter of an 18-inch pie – that it claims are the biggest slice in St. Louis. “People are pretty impressed when they get it on their plates,” co-owner Steven VanderKolb says.
UPDATED: Bread Co. Betrays Us, Changes Name to Panera in Some Metro St. Louis Locations
We can only hope they'll continue slicing their bagels like bread
