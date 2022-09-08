UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Fixtures & Results - 6th to 7th September

Details of all the Matchday 1 fixtures for this coming week.

Liverpool travel to Italy to kick off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday in what looks like a tricky encounter against the Serie A league leaders Napoli.

The matchday 1 fixtures have already thrown up a few mouthwatering clashes with Celtic hosting Real Madrid, PSG facing Juventus in France, and Bayern Munich travelling to the San Siro to face Milan.

Here are all the details:

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tuesday, 6th September

Group E

5:45pm GNK Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

8:00pm RB Salzburg 1-1 Milan

Group F

8:00pm Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid

8:00pm RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G

5:45pm Borussia Dortmund 3-0 FC Copenhagen

8:00pm Sevilla 0-4 Manchester City

Group H

8:00pm PSG 2-1 Juventus

8:00pm Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday, 7th September

Group A

5:45pm Ajax 4-0 Rangers

8:00pm Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

Group B

8:00pm Atletico Madrid 2-1 FC Porto

8:00pm Club Brugge 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Group C

8:00pm Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen

8:00pm Inter Milan 0-2 Bayern Munich

Group D

5:45pm Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP

8:00pm Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Marseille

