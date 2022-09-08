UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Fixtures & Results - 6th to 7th September
Details of all the Matchday 1 fixtures for this coming week.
Liverpool travel to Italy to kick off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday in what looks like a tricky encounter against the Serie A league leaders Napoli.
The matchday 1 fixtures have already thrown up a few mouthwatering clashes with Celtic hosting Real Madrid, PSG facing Juventus in France, and Bayern Munich travelling to the San Siro to face Milan.
Here are all the details:
Tuesday, 6th September
Group E
5:45pm GNK Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
8:00pm RB Salzburg 1-1 Milan
Group F
8:00pm Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid
8:00pm RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk
Group G
5:45pm Borussia Dortmund 3-0 FC Copenhagen
8:00pm Sevilla 0-4 Manchester City
Group H
8:00pm PSG 2-1 Juventus
8:00pm Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa
Wednesday, 7th September
Group A
5:45pm Ajax 4-0 Rangers
8:00pm Napoli 4-1 Liverpool
Group B
8:00pm Atletico Madrid 2-1 FC Porto
8:00pm Club Brugge 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Group C
8:00pm Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen
8:00pm Inter Milan 0-2 Bayern Munich
Group D
5:45pm Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP
8:00pm Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Marseille
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Made Last Minute Bid To Sign Moises Caicedo - Brighton To Offer Reds Priority After World Cup
- Liverpool Name Champions League Squad & Exclude Two First Team Players
- Konrad Laimer Reveals All Behind Failed Liverpool Move
- Watch: Everton 0-0 Liverpool Match Highlights | Both Keepers On Form In Entertaining Draw
- Report: Jordan Henderson Blow For Liverpool - Midfielder Has 'Serious' Hamstring Injury
- Mohamed Salah Picks Comedian Kevin Hart To Play Him In A Hollywood Film
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |
Comments / 0