ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Fixtures & Results - 6th to 7th September

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jziIL_0hiVmGER00

Details of all the Matchday 1 fixtures for this coming week.

Liverpool travel to Italy to kick off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday in what looks like a tricky encounter against the Serie A league leaders Napoli.

The matchday 1 fixtures have already thrown up a few mouthwatering clashes with Celtic hosting Real Madrid, PSG facing Juventus in France, and Bayern Munich travelling to the San Siro to face Milan.

Here are all the details:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVKvd_0hiVmGER00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tuesday, 6th September

Group E

5:45pm      GNK Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

8:00pm     RB Salzburg 1-1 Milan

Group F

8:00pm     Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid

8:00pm     RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G

5:45pm     Borussia Dortmund 3-0 FC Copenhagen

8:00pm     Sevilla 0-4 Manchester City

Group H

8:00pm     PSG 2-1 Juventus

8:00pm     Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday, 7th September

Group A

5:45pm     Ajax 4-0 Rangers

8:00pm    Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

Group B

8:00pm     Atletico Madrid 2-1 FC Porto

8:00pm     Club Brugge 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Group C

8:00pm     Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen

8:00pm     Inter Milan 0-2 Bayern Munich

Group D

5:45pm     Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP

8:00pm     Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Marseille

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Barcelona#Serie#Celtic#Real Madrid#Juventus#6th September Group#Gnk Dinamo Zagreb#Shakhtar Donetsk Group#Borussia Dortmund#Bayer Leverkusen Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy