Accidents

BBC

Woman, 18, killed in Leeds crash named by police

An 18-year-old woman who died after a car crash in Leeds has been named by police. Georgia Bendelow, from Leeds, was critically injured in the crash involving a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the A63 Selby Road, at Swillington Common, on Wednesday. Ms Bendelow, a passenger...
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Nearly a dozen people were injured, and one teenager is reported dead, after a boat crashed into a pole and capsized in the Upper Florida Keys Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Rescuers said the 28-foot Robalo was carrying 14 people, including 12 minors, when it...
ACCIDENTS
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Accidents
Public Safety
Twitter
Facebook
Traffic Accidents
Instagram
The US Sun

Chilling details as two children, 4 and 7, are found dead after being fed poisoned yoghurt by their dad

AN evil dad has been jailed for 60 years after he was found guilty of killing his children by feeding them poisoned yoghurt because their mum had met someone new. A criminal court in the Bolivian city of La Paz heard how Javier Hernández Rojano, 37, had told his former partner that he wanted to take the children, aged seven and four, to buy new shoes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Funeral Monday for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will be held Monday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash.  Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90.  Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.The funeral for the Dobosz family will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family. 
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Eliza Fletcher: Suspect stalked missing heiress for 24 minutes before abduction, police say

The suspect charged with the kidnapping missing heiress Eliza Fletcher was seen stalking her in his SUV 24 minutes before she was abducted, police say.Cleotha “Pookie” Abston has been charged with kidnapping Ms Fletcher, 34, while she was jogging near the intersection of Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street in Memphis at around 4.20am on Friday.According to a police affidavit, Abston’s GMS Terrain was seen on surveillance footage in the area 24 minutes before the kidnapping.Footage then shows a man exit the dark-coloured SUV and aggressively force Ms Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle. After a violent...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

23-year-old cliff jumper dies after landing on his head after 50-foot plunge in Washington river

The search for a 23-year-old cliff jumper in Washington state has ended after an emergency dive rescue team recovered the body of William Lewis Hogg, the day after he jumped from 50 feet above the Toutle River near Castle Rock.According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Hogg vanished after he struck the surface of the water with his head and chest after doing a front flip on 24 August.His friends and family at the scene called 911 after Hogg did not resurface.A dive team, sheriff’s deputies, fire and police department personnel and a drone performed a search of the scene...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

