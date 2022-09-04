Read full article on original website
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
deseret.com
2 siblings killed on their way to school in Provo after car hits them; driver also dies after crash
A brother and sister died Monday after a car drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, Provo police said. An SUV was driving west on 700 North at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
BBC
'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken". Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August. Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF...
BBC
Woman, 18, killed in Leeds crash named by police
An 18-year-old woman who died after a car crash in Leeds has been named by police. Georgia Bendelow, from Leeds, was critically injured in the crash involving a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the A63 Selby Road, at Swillington Common, on Wednesday. Ms Bendelow, a passenger...
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Nearly a dozen people were injured, and one teenager is reported dead, after a boat crashed into a pole and capsized in the Upper Florida Keys Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Rescuers said the 28-foot Robalo was carrying 14 people, including 12 minors, when it...
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Video shows Ohio girl, 6, escaping from kidnapping suspect as she took out trash
A video released this week showed the chilling moment a 6-year-old girl escaped from a kidnapping suspect in Ohio as he attempted to snatch her in front of her home. Security footage taken from the front on the Nash family home Wednesday in Hamilton, Ohio, showed the moment when the six-year-old was taking out the trash as a man approached her and grabbed her by the arm.
BET
Nicole Linton, Woman Who Allegedly Killed Six In Fiery L.A. Car Crash, Has ‘No Recollection’ of Accident
Jury selection began on Monday when the judge questioned more than 60 potential jurors about what they knew about the R&B singer. Three girls got into a “verbal dispute” with a 57-year-old white woman when one of the girls allegedly yelled, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
Chilling details as two children, 4 and 7, are found dead after being fed poisoned yoghurt by their dad
AN evil dad has been jailed for 60 years after he was found guilty of killing his children by feeding them poisoned yoghurt because their mum had met someone new. A criminal court in the Bolivian city of La Paz heard how Javier Hernández Rojano, 37, had told his former partner that he wanted to take the children, aged seven and four, to buy new shoes.
Funeral Monday for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will be held Monday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.The funeral for the Dobosz family will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family.
Devastating details emerge in death of hiker, 35, after his girlfriend desperately tried to save him
A WOMAN desperately tried to save her boyfriend after he suffered a possible cardiac event while hiking on a popular trail. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the medical incident on the Thomas Lakes Trail in Carbondale, Colorado on August 12. The 7.8-mile out-and-back trail is popular among...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CBS News
Police say 12-year-old accidentally shot and killed mom, tried to hide what happened
A 12-year-old boy admitted to shooting and killing his mom after initially lying to detectives about what happened, authorities said. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Alabama said deputies began investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman in Forestdale, Alabama on Monday. The woman has been identified as Ayobiyi Cook.
Eliza Fletcher: Suspect stalked missing heiress for 24 minutes before abduction, police say
The suspect charged with the kidnapping missing heiress Eliza Fletcher was seen stalking her in his SUV 24 minutes before she was abducted, police say.Cleotha “Pookie” Abston has been charged with kidnapping Ms Fletcher, 34, while she was jogging near the intersection of Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street in Memphis at around 4.20am on Friday.According to a police affidavit, Abston’s GMS Terrain was seen on surveillance footage in the area 24 minutes before the kidnapping.Footage then shows a man exit the dark-coloured SUV and aggressively force Ms Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle. After a violent...
23-year-old cliff jumper dies after landing on his head after 50-foot plunge in Washington river
The search for a 23-year-old cliff jumper in Washington state has ended after an emergency dive rescue team recovered the body of William Lewis Hogg, the day after he jumped from 50 feet above the Toutle River near Castle Rock.According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Hogg vanished after he struck the surface of the water with his head and chest after doing a front flip on 24 August.His friends and family at the scene called 911 after Hogg did not resurface.A dive team, sheriff’s deputies, fire and police department personnel and a drone performed a search of the scene...
Ashley Tropez from ‘Beyond Scared Straight’ found dead in abandoned home with suspect arrested in California
A WOMAN who appeared on the program Beyond Scared Straight as a teen has been found dead in an abandoned home, said police. The body of Ashley Tropez was found inside a home in Victorville, California with “traumatic injuries” on Friday said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Teen Found Dead in Walmart Parking Lot With Several Gunshot Wounds: Police
Caleb Boling, 18, died after being shot multiple times in the Georgia Walmart parking lot, police said.
Man Kills An 8-Year-Old Then Sneaks His Way Into The Grieving Family And Becomes Their Spokesperson
To try and conceal his evil deeds, 28-year-old Darren Vickers befriended and moved in with the grieving family, knowing pretty well he was the reason behind their pain. What a psycho.
Footage of drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape shown to jury
FOOTAGE of a drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on a nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape was shown to a jury yesterday. The CCTV clip showed the £52million Manchester City defender bare-chested and with his trousers pulled down. It was played yesterday during cross-examination of a...
Three people dead in apparent murder-suicide, Kentucky police say
Three people were fatally shot, including one from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, at a home in western Kentucky, state police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in Smith Mills in Henderson County, according to a media release from state police. Officers found two gunshot...
