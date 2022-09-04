Read full article on original website
No. 7 Field Hockey Heads for Garden State Friday, Sunday
No. 7 Syracuse at No. 17 Princeton: Friday | Sept. 9 | 4 p.m. | Princeton, N.J. | Bedford Field. No. 7 Syracuse at No. 25 Monmouth: Sunday | Sept. 11 | Noon | West Long Branch, N.J. | So Sweet A Cat Field. Watch Live - Friday: ESPN+. Watch...
5 Things to Know: Syracuse at UConn
Syracuse heads to UConn looking to continue its momentum after a 31-7 season-opening win in week 1. Here are five things to know about the matchup. This will be the 12th meeting between the two Northeast squads, which met annually from 2004-12 as conference opponents in the BIG EAST. Saturday's latest installment of the series will kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
Williamson's #9 Jersey to be Retired
One of the finest to don a Syracuse field hockey jersey, Julie Williamson helped put the Orange program on the map. In October she will become the first Orange field hockey student-athlete to have her jersey retired. The first Orange player selected for the United States Women's National Team, Williamson will be honored on Sunday, October 9th when the Orange host Cornell at 2 pm at J.S. Coyne Stadium in the Lally Athletics Complex. The jersey retirement will be one of multiple such celebrations of former Syracuse student-athletes in 2022-23. During her career (1991-94), Williamson helped lead the program to its first-ever NCAA Tournament in 1993 and guided the Orange to an overall mark of 52-20-7, a 70.3 winning percentage. In 1993, Syracuse captured the program's first BIG EAST Tournament Championship, earning the subsequent berth to the NCAA Tournament. The Orange beat Penn in the first round, shutting out the Quakers 3-0, before losing to Penn State in the quarterfinals. Syracuse reached the BIG EAST Championship game three times (1992, 1993, 1994) with Williamson in the lineup.
Tucker and Wax Claim ACC Honors
Two Syracuse players were honored with ACC Player of the Week accolades for their roles in a 31-7 dominant win over division rival Louisville this week. Running back Sean Tucker had another performance that left voters #PL34SED and earned him ACC Running Back of the Week. Fellow Baltimore area native Marlowe Wax was named ACC Linebacker of the Week after leading the 'Cuse defense in tackles.
