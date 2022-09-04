One of the finest to don a Syracuse field hockey jersey, Julie Williamson helped put the Orange program on the map. In October she will become the first Orange field hockey student-athlete to have her jersey retired. The first Orange player selected for the United States Women's National Team, Williamson will be honored on Sunday, October 9th when the Orange host Cornell at 2 pm at J.S. Coyne Stadium in the Lally Athletics Complex. The jersey retirement will be one of multiple such celebrations of former Syracuse student-athletes in 2022-23. During her career (1991-94), Williamson helped lead the program to its first-ever NCAA Tournament in 1993 and guided the Orange to an overall mark of 52-20-7, a 70.3 winning percentage. In 1993, Syracuse captured the program's first BIG EAST Tournament Championship, earning the subsequent berth to the NCAA Tournament. The Orange beat Penn in the first round, shutting out the Quakers 3-0, before losing to Penn State in the quarterfinals. Syracuse reached the BIG EAST Championship game three times (1992, 1993, 1994) with Williamson in the lineup.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO