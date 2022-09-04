Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
What’s Going On With the Lines at Walt Disney World Resort???
Recently, we reported that September is an ideal time to visit Disney Parks. Fall arrives on September 22, and with kids back in school and summer vacation coming to a close, the Parks are typically less congested. Along with fewer crowds, the weather usually starts cooling down near the end...
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
disneytips.com
More EPCOT Expansion Is on the Way
When visiting EPCOT, Guests will quickly spot construction within the Disney Park. But, now, Guests will also see construction outside of the Park as Disney works to expand its already massive parking lot. Gone are the EPCOT days of Future World and World Showcase. The theme park has introduced its...
Britney Spears Puts Gorgeous Beachfront Florida Home On the Market for $2 Million
Making moves! Britney Spears is selling her Destin, Florida home or $2 million, In Touch can confirm. Britney, 40, originally purchased the 3,600-square-foot home for $920,000 in 2001. The “Toxic” singer’s beachfront condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to realtor.com. While the beachfront location on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneytips.com
Rope Drop This, Not That, in the Magic Kingdom
Being the early bird certainly comes with advantages during a Walt Disney World vacation, especially while visiting the Magic Kingdom. Disney World’s flagship Park is filled with classic attractions, delicious snacks, and exciting character meet and greets, photo ops, and more. And, you can take advantage of all of the above when you arrive early in the morning. Wondering what to prioritize, though? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered!
Comments / 0