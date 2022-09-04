Read full article on original website
How to Watch Syracuse at UConn
Matchup: Syracuse (1-0) at Connecticut (1-1) Location: Rentschler Field (Storrs, CT) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, September 3rd. Television: CBS Sports Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Meghan McPeak, Christian Fauria, Justin Walters Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Series ...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Coaches don’t view the Dome as one of best arenas
Yeah, I’ve got Orange-colored glasses on a lot of the time, but I’ll never forget the experience I had when I visited my alma mater in early February of 2014 to watch Syracuse basketball battle Duke. At the time, the ‘Cuse was in the middle of a 2013-14...
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star big man with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Fast-rising big man Isaiah Miranda, a 2023 four-star prospect who held a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, recently trimmed his list of remaining suitors down to eight, according to media reports. The Orange, unfortunately but not surprisingly, didn’t make the cut. Those that did are Southern California, UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, Georgetown,...
localsyr.com
Syracuse native Greg Paulus returns to ‘Cuse for CNY golf tourney
(WSYR-TV) — He’s one of the best high school athletes ever to come through Syracuse, and this week, he’s coming back to his hometown. Greg Paulus is entering his fourth season as head basketball coach at Niagara University. Tomorrow, he’ll be at Bellevue Country Club taking part in the fourth annual CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to raise money for the Niagara athletic department.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Drew Fielder, Efeosa Oliogu
We’re still several months away from basketball season, but recruiting is a year-round sport. With that in mind, we have some notes from the Syracuse basketball recruiting world…. As expected, JP Estrella committed to Tennessee last week. The 2023 Brewster Academy (NH) big man is rated the 54th best...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Baldwinsville coach enters his 38th season; players say he teaches respect
The Bees are back to work. And a familiar face, and an even more familiar voice, is back for his 38th season at Baldwinsville. “I think in July, I think, geez, maybe I’d like to go to Florida. Then the first morning of preseason, I think, 'ah, I can wait another year," Carl Sanfilippo said.
mylittlefalls.com
Mohawk Valley Hockey Club To Hold Golf Tournament
The Mohawk Valley Hockey Club (MVHC) will hold its annual golf tournament on Saturday, September 17th at the Little Falls Municipal Golf Course. The start time is 9:00am, and the cost to enter is $85 (or $60 if you are a member at the LF Municipal Golf Course). Included in the entry fee is eighteen holes of golf, use of a cart, lunch on the turn, dinner after the tournament, and skins.
All of the 20 Major Casinos in New York State
We need more casinos in New York State. It's always fun to go to the casino. Whether you are a very serious gambler or a casual visitor that only likes to go on special occasions the casino always creates so many memories. There are about 6 casinos in Western New...
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
Orchard Park Restaurant Makes Important Announcement
Labor Day Weekend is almost over, which means that the unofficial end of summer is finally upon us. Many kids also go back to school on Tuesday in Western New York. Overall, we can't complain too much about the weather we got for summer 2022. Hardly any rain to start the summer and quite a few Friday and Saturdays were gorgeous, including the past three Saturdays, which have been high 70's and all sunshine.
New Casino Coming After Seneca Nation Buys Tons Of Land?
Is the Seneca Nation going to be building a new casino in Erie County? What is happening with all the land that the Seneca Nation bought in Western New York?. The Seneca Nation is in the process of purchasing a good amount of land in Erie County. Many people on social media thought and hoped that there would be a new casino coming to Western New York.
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State
School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened
Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in New York state this month
A famous restaurant chain is opening another new location in New York state this month. The grand opening event will include live music, giveaways, prizes, and more. If you're a fan of crispy fried chicken, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Popeyes is set to open a brand new location in Oswego, New York, later this month.
WHEC TV-10
New York State will receive Omicron-specific COVID boosters this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Healthcare providers in New York State are expecting deliveries starting Wednesday for the new booster that’s updated to fight against the Omicron COVID variant. Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the state is receiving the Omicron-specific Pfizer and Moderna shots this week. The rollout comes after...
News 12
Popular Plainview Diner set to close its doors after 50 years
It is the end of an era for a Long Island diner that have been serving up favorites for decades. The final orders are coming up at the Plainview Diner, as it gets set to close its doors after 50 years. The iconic restaurant opened in 1972. Karen Murphy has been working there for 35 years.
NBC New York
Updated COVID Boosters Are Available in NY. Check Eligibility and Find Locations Here
Newly updated COVID vaccine booster shots designed to target omicron's wildly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now available in New York, but initial eligibility is limited to those covered by guidance from the CDC, the governor's office announced Wednesday. First up are people 12 years and older who are...
